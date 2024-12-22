web3war Price (FPS)
The live price of web3war (FPS) today is 0.04941047 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.66M USD. FPS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key web3war Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 27.53K USD
- web3war price change within the day is +1.12%
- It has a circulating supply of 33.55M USD
During today, the price change of web3war to USD was $ +0.00054492.
In the past 30 days, the price change of web3war to USD was $ -0.0260946475.
In the past 60 days, the price change of web3war to USD was $ +0.0997065139.
In the past 90 days, the price change of web3war to USD was $ +0.025972931362865515.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00054492
|+1.12%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0260946475
|-52.81%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0997065139
|+201.79%
|90 Days
|$ +0.025972931362865515
|+110.82%
Discover the latest price analysis of web3war: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.07%
+1.12%
-22.99%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Competitive first-person shooter crafted by Roll1ng Thund3rz and powered by Zilliqa.
