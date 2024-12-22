Vault AI Price ($VAULT)
The live price of Vault AI ($VAULT) today is 0.00478611 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 478.63K USD. $VAULT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Vault AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 7.37 USD
- Vault AI price change within the day is -5.40%
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00M USD
During today, the price change of Vault AI to USD was $ -0.00027324992620666.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Vault AI to USD was $ +0.0001682968.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Vault AI to USD was $ +0.0000201193.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Vault AI to USD was $ -0.000501194486576339.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00027324992620666
|-5.40%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0001682968
|+3.52%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000201193
|+0.42%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000501194486576339
|-9.47%
Discover the latest price analysis of Vault AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.46%
-5.40%
-16.63%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Designed to address modern-day crypto ecosystem requirements. With our pioneering decentralized escrow service. We aim to deliver an unparalleled user experience by utilizing social dapp integration, AI and gamification. $Vault Token Utilization Allocation of 1% of escrow fees to the Revenue Sharing Pool for $VAULT holders. Using Escrow Fees to support product development and marketing. Notably, the market demand for our offerings is evident. Global SaaS escrow services market was $5.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to hit $18.4 billion by 2031. Phase 1 Laying the Foundations Token Launch: The dawn of a new era with $VAULT. Coin Listing Sites: Enhancing visibility and accessibility. Marketing, User Growth, and Acquisition: Amplifying our presence and building a robust community. VaultEscrowBot Release: Introducing our decentralized escrow solution. Partnership Announcements: Joining hands with industry leaders for a brighter future. Phase 2 Expansion and Diversification Vault Discord Bot: Expanding our ecosystem to Discord enthusiasts. Vault iOS & Android App: Taking user experience to fingertips, across all devices. Hire Social Media Management Agency: Streamlining and enhancing our digital presence. Large Partnerships: Collaborating with giants for mutual growth. Anonymous Transactions and Mixing Service: Prioritizing privacy and security in every transaction. Phase 3 Setting Industry Benchmarks Speed and Security Application Update: Because efficiency and safety are paramount. Sponsorships: Aligning with esteemed events and platforms for greater outreach. Livestream Promotions: Engaging with our community in real-time.
