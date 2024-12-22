STAKE Price (STAKE)
The live price of STAKE (STAKE) today is 0.086261 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 159.43K USD. STAKE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key STAKE Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 82.19 USD
- STAKE price change within the day is -9.44%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.85M USD
During today, the price change of STAKE to USD was $ -0.00899931138926737.
In the past 30 days, the price change of STAKE to USD was $ -0.0341498069.
In the past 60 days, the price change of STAKE to USD was $ -0.0288374145.
In the past 90 days, the price change of STAKE to USD was $ -0.02861636429654458.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00899931138926737
|-9.44%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0341498069
|-39.58%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0288374145
|-33.43%
|90 Days
|$ -0.02861636429654458
|-24.91%
Discover the latest price analysis of STAKE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.09%
-9.44%
-10.57%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
STAKE is a new ERC20-type (implemented as an ERC677) token designed to secure the on-chain payment layer and provide a mechanism for validators to receive multiple POS incentives. It is an ERC20-based staking token with a market driven value.
