SOMESING is a blockchain-based global mobile karaoke app. It allows anyone to enjoy singing and listening to the best quality recordings created by its users for free anytime and anywhere throughout the globe. It is characterized by its well-designed token economy through which users can transparently be rewarded for their contents as the tokens supported to the contents are automatically distributed by smart contracts on the blockchain. Launched on 2018 by a team based in Korea & Singapore, SOMESING aims to address creator's profit sharing on platform, low quality of karaoke app, barrier of paid service, untransparency of copyrights & music source suppliers in global.

