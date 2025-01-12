SISTER Price (SSTR)
The live price of SISTER (SSTR) today is 0.00004281 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 427.32K USD. SSTR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SISTER Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.30K USD
- SISTER price change within the day is +1.45%
- It has a circulating supply of 9.98B USD
During today, the price change of SISTER to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SISTER to USD was $ -0.0000212296.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SISTER to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SISTER to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.45%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000212296
|-49.59%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SISTER: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.13%
+1.45%
-28.97%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The SSTR token is a groundbreaking initiative created by women-led communities through the innovative Unruggable Meme project on StarkNet. Designed to be a beacon of collaboration and creativity, SSTR aims to become an unforgettable milestone within the StarkNet ecosystem. With a strong focus on community-driven values and meaningful partnerships, SSTR token harnesses StarkNet’s cutting-edge scalability and security to bring fresh, decentralized solutions to the forefront of blockchain innovation. This project not only pushes the boundaries of decentralized finance (DeFi) but also champions inclusivity by amplifying the voices of women in the blockchain space. The SSTR token is more than just a digital asset—it’s a statement of unity, empowerment, and progress within the StarkNet network and beyond.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
