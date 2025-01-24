REGENT Price (REGENT)
The live price of REGENT (REGENT) today is 0.01333308 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 9.44M USD. REGENT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key REGENT Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 5.30M USD
- REGENT price change within the day is +437.64%
- It has a circulating supply of 979.97M USD
During today, the price change of REGENT to USD was $ +0.01085317.
In the past 30 days, the price change of REGENT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of REGENT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of REGENT to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.01085317
|+437.64%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of REGENT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+102.33%
+437.64%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Regent represents a novel approach to LLM architecture, drawing inspiration from Daniel Kahneman's dual-process theory of cognition outlined in Thinking Fast and Slow. Regent implements a split-mind system that separates AI responses into distinct intuitive and reasoned phases, mirroring the human brain's System 1 (fast, intuitive) and System 2 (slow, deliberative) thinking processes. Combined with a modified RAG memory store, this allows an em to truly "think step by step" in the same way that humans do — with an internal reasoning monologue operating over the babble from a brilliant but unreliable intuition.
