Quantoz USDQ Price (USDQ)
The live price of Quantoz USDQ (USDQ) today is 0.999615 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 6.00M USD. USDQ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Quantoz USDQ Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 798.23 USD
- Quantoz USDQ price change within the day is +0.01%
- It has a circulating supply of 6.00M USD
During today, the price change of Quantoz USDQ to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Quantoz USDQ to USD was $ -0.0003791539.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Quantoz USDQ to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Quantoz USDQ to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.01%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0003791539
|-0.03%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Quantoz USDQ: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.03%
+0.01%
-0.72%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Quantoz USDQ is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar. The USDQ is issued by Quantoz Payments BV, an Electronic Money Institution under supervision by the Dutch Central Bank (DNB). The USDQ is designed to be Micar compliant and its whitepaper as Electronic Money Token (EMT) has been submitted to the Dutch Financial Authorities (AFM). The USDQs are issued as ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain and distributed through authorized primary market brokers to the crypto exchanges. The main purpose of the USDQ is to provide a secure and regulated US dollar pegged token for trading and arbitrage liquidity on the European crypto market. By regulatory requirement the USDQ tokens in circulation are 102% backed by US dollars. Stichting Quantoz, a bankruptcy remote foundation, holds the US dollar reserve for the USDQ on bank accounts with systemically important banks and in highly liquid T-bonds. Stichting Quantoz is prudentially supervised by the Dutch Central Bank.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
