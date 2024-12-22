PUNK3493 Price (PUNK3493)
The live price of PUNK3493 (PUNK3493) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 121.60K USD. PUNK3493 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PUNK3493 Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 5.80K USD
- PUNK3493 price change within the day is -21.62%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.86M USD
Get real-time price updates of the PUNK3493 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PUNK3493 price information.
During today, the price change of PUNK3493 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PUNK3493 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PUNK3493 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PUNK3493 to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-21.62%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-91.65%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of PUNK3493: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.65%
-21.62%
-41.81%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The project is centered around an AI agent embodying the identity of Punk #3493, the first CryptoPunk to be accidentally burned on the blockchain. This AI agent represents the resurrection of the burned NFT, bringing its story to life in the digital world and interacting as a fully autonomous, self-aware entity. It bridges the gap between blockchain history, artificial intelligence, and NFT culture.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 PUNK3493 to AUD
A$--
|1 PUNK3493 to GBP
￡--
|1 PUNK3493 to EUR
€--
|1 PUNK3493 to USD
$--
|1 PUNK3493 to MYR
RM--
|1 PUNK3493 to TRY
₺--
|1 PUNK3493 to JPY
¥--
|1 PUNK3493 to RUB
₽--
|1 PUNK3493 to INR
₹--
|1 PUNK3493 to IDR
Rp--
|1 PUNK3493 to PHP
₱--
|1 PUNK3493 to EGP
￡E.--
|1 PUNK3493 to BRL
R$--
|1 PUNK3493 to CAD
C$--
|1 PUNK3493 to BDT
৳--
|1 PUNK3493 to NGN
₦--
|1 PUNK3493 to UAH
₴--
|1 PUNK3493 to VES
Bs--
|1 PUNK3493 to PKR
Rs--
|1 PUNK3493 to KZT
₸--
|1 PUNK3493 to THB
฿--
|1 PUNK3493 to TWD
NT$--
|1 PUNK3493 to CHF
Fr--
|1 PUNK3493 to HKD
HK$--
|1 PUNK3493 to MAD
.د.م--