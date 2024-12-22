ORA Coin Price (ORA)
The live price of ORA Coin (ORA) today is 1.41 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 51.66M USD. ORA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ORA Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.72M USD
- ORA Coin price change within the day is -3.47%
- It has a circulating supply of 36.67M USD
During today, the price change of ORA Coin to USD was $ -0.050708143645567.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ORA Coin to USD was $ -0.8588125290.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ORA Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ORA Coin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.050708143645567
|-3.47%
|30 Days
|$ -0.8588125290
|-60.90%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ORA Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.57%
-3.47%
-31.81%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ORA is building Blockchain Intelligence. ORA's core technology is opML (Optimistic Machine Learning), that enables AI model inference, fine-tuning and training onchain in a trustless and verifiable way. ORA's core products are: - IMO (Initial Model Offering, tokenizing AI models to build open source AI models) - RMS (Resilient Model Services, providing AI compute for all application scenarios) - OAO (Onchain AI Oracle, enabling verifiable AI inference for any smart contract in any blockchain)
|1 ORA to AUD
A$2.2419
|1 ORA to GBP
￡1.1139
|1 ORA to EUR
€1.3395
|1 ORA to USD
$1.41
|1 ORA to MYR
RM6.345
|1 ORA to TRY
₺49.6179
|1 ORA to JPY
¥220.5804
|1 ORA to RUB
₽145.1454
|1 ORA to INR
₹119.7654
|1 ORA to IDR
Rp22,741.9323
|1 ORA to PHP
₱82.9503
|1 ORA to EGP
￡E.71.7408
|1 ORA to BRL
R$8.5728
|1 ORA to CAD
C$2.0163
|1 ORA to BDT
৳167.8041
|1 ORA to NGN
₦2,179.2819
|1 ORA to UAH
₴58.8957
|1 ORA to VES
Bs71.91
|1 ORA to PKR
Rs390.8943
|1 ORA to KZT
₸737.4441
|1 ORA to THB
฿48.0951
|1 ORA to TWD
NT$46.0083
|1 ORA to CHF
Fr1.2549
|1 ORA to HKD
HK$10.9557
|1 ORA to MAD
.د.م14.1282