NFTFI Price (NFTFI)
The live price of NFTFI (NFTFI) today is 0.00732916 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.37M USD. NFTFI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NFTFI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.09K USD
- NFTFI price change within the day is -4.38%
- It has a circulating supply of 186.79M USD
Get real-time price updates of the NFTFI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NFTFI price information.
During today, the price change of NFTFI to USD was $ -0.00033591412742098.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NFTFI to USD was $ +0.0009136604.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NFTFI to USD was $ +0.0160945986.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NFTFI to USD was $ +0.003639174477449177.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00033591412742098
|-4.38%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0009136604
|+12.47%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0160945986
|+219.60%
|90 Days
|$ +0.003639174477449177
|+98.62%
Discover the latest price analysis of NFTFI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.51%
-4.38%
-16.88%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
NFTFI is the governance token of the NFTfi protocol, which has the vision of becoming the primary NFT finance settlement layer across all major chains.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 NFTFI to AUD
A$0.0116533644
|1 NFTFI to GBP
￡0.0057900364
|1 NFTFI to EUR
€0.006962702
|1 NFTFI to USD
$0.00732916
|1 NFTFI to MYR
RM0.03298122
|1 NFTFI to TRY
₺0.2579131404
|1 NFTFI to JPY
¥1.1465737904
|1 NFTFI to RUB
₽0.7544637304
|1 NFTFI to INR
₹0.6225388504
|1 NFTFI to IDR
Rp118.2122415148
|1 NFTFI to PHP
₱0.4311744828
|1 NFTFI to EGP
￡E.0.3729076608
|1 NFTFI to BRL
R$0.0445612928
|1 NFTFI to CAD
C$0.0104806988
|1 NFTFI to BDT
৳0.8722433316
|1 NFTFI to NGN
₦11.3278764044
|1 NFTFI to UAH
₴0.3061390132
|1 NFTFI to VES
Bs0.37378716
|1 NFTFI to PKR
Rs2.0318630268
|1 NFTFI to KZT
₸3.8332239716
|1 NFTFI to THB
฿0.2499976476
|1 NFTFI to TWD
NT$0.2391504908
|1 NFTFI to CHF
Fr0.0065229524
|1 NFTFI to HKD
HK$0.0569475732
|1 NFTFI to MAD
.د.م0.0734381832