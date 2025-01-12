MetaWars Price (WARS)
The live price of MetaWars (WARS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 9.77K USD. WARS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MetaWars Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.42 USD
- MetaWars price change within the day is +0.21%
- It has a circulating supply of 73.65M USD
Get real-time price updates of the WARS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WARS price information.
During today, the price change of MetaWars to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MetaWars to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MetaWars to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MetaWars to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.21%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-11.82%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-55.11%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of MetaWars: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.21%
-0.44%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MetaWars is a multiplayer strategy / roleplaying game with a vast universe powered by a growing digital economy built on blockchain technology. Choose your own path using a vast collection of NFTs and impact every major event across the Galaxy. As Battles rage and governments fall, it is up to you to earn your share of the vast fortunes that await.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 WARS to AUD
A$--
|1 WARS to GBP
￡--
|1 WARS to EUR
€--
|1 WARS to USD
$--
|1 WARS to MYR
RM--
|1 WARS to TRY
₺--
|1 WARS to JPY
¥--
|1 WARS to RUB
₽--
|1 WARS to INR
₹--
|1 WARS to IDR
Rp--
|1 WARS to PHP
₱--
|1 WARS to EGP
￡E.--
|1 WARS to BRL
R$--
|1 WARS to CAD
C$--
|1 WARS to BDT
৳--
|1 WARS to NGN
₦--
|1 WARS to UAH
₴--
|1 WARS to VES
Bs--
|1 WARS to PKR
Rs--
|1 WARS to KZT
₸--
|1 WARS to THB
฿--
|1 WARS to TWD
NT$--
|1 WARS to CHF
Fr--
|1 WARS to HKD
HK$--
|1 WARS to MAD
.د.م--