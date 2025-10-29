McFlamingo Token ราคา (MCFL)
--
+1.00%
+4.15%
+4.15%
ราคาเรียลไทม์ McFlamingo Token (MCFL) คือ -- ในช่วง 24 ชั่วโมงที่ผ่านมา มีการเทรดMCFL ระหว่างราคาต่ำสุด $ 0 และราคาสูงสุด $ 0 แสดงให้เห็นถึงความผันผวนของตลาด ราคาสูงสุดตลอดกาลของ MCFL คือ $ 0 ขณะที่ราคาต่ำสุดตลอดกาลคือ $ 0
ในด้านผลการดำเนินงานระยะสั้น MCFL มีการเปลี่ยนแปลง -- ในชั่วโมงที่ผ่านมา +1.00% ในช่วง 24 ชั่วโมง และ +4.15% และในช่วง 7 วันที่ผ่านมา ข้อมูลนี้ช่วยให้คุณทราบภาพรวมอย่างรวดเร็วเกี่ยวกับแนวโน้มราคาล่าสุดและพลวัตของตลาดบน MEXC
มูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันของ McFlamingo Token คือ $ 34.23K โดยมีปริมาณการเทรด 24 ชั่วโมงที่ -- อุปทานหมุนเวียนของ MCFL คือ 784.10M โดยมีอุปทานรวมที่ 999786829.876798 การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่ (FDV) คือ $ 43.64K
ในช่วงวันนี้การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา McFlamingo Token เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
ในช่วง 30 วันที่ผ่านมา การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา McFlamingo Token เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
ในช่วง 60 วันที่ผ่านมา การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา McFlamingo Token เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
ในช่วง 90 วันที่ผ่านมา การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา McFlamingo Token เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
|ระยะเวลา
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|วันนี้
|$ 0
|+1.00%
|30 วัน
|$ 0
|-13.54%
|60 วัน
|$ 0
|-26.43%
|90 วัน
|$ 0
|--
MCFL The McFlamingo token transforms the restaurant experience by turning customer and employee loyalty and rewards into a tradable asset. By using the token, customers aren’t just earning points—they’re gaining a stake in the brand’s ecosystem, which they can use, trade, or hold onto for future value. This is how it bridges both worlds.
Tokenizing the brand allows customers to have a more interactive relationship with the restaurant. Instead of just eating there, they can earn tokens through visits or special events, and those tokens might unlock discounts, exclusive meals, or even voting power on new menu items.
It also gives them a sense of ownership and community, which can keep people engaged and invested beyond just dining. That’s where the real-world value meets the digital asset
A tokenized security is more like stock in a company, while the McFlamingo token is more like a membership perk or loyalty point that also holds value. One is about ownership and investment, the other is about utility and experience.
if employees get tokens for completing tasks, those transactions are recorded on-chain. That means there’s a transparent and immutable record of their contributions.
This can create more accountability and also reward employees in a transparent way. Plus, those tokens can have real value, so it’s a new way to incentivize and keep track of productivity. It ties their efforts directly to the value they help create for the business.
It is different from a traditional employee-owned stock plan. In a stock plan, employees own shares of the company itself, and that’s regulated like any other security.
With tokenized rewards, employees aren’t owning a piece of the company’s equity. Instead, they’re earning tokens tied to specific activities or contributions. It’s more flexible and can be tailored to their role or the success of certain projects, rather than the overall company’s stock performance.
When tasks are completed and token rewards are issued on-chain, that adds to the token’s overall activity and volume. More activity generally means a healthier market, because it shows ongoing engagement.
This steady flow of transactions helps maintain liquidity, which supports price stability. If the token is constantly being earned and used, it prevents sudden price swings because there’s always movement in the market. That’s how on-chain task volume contributes to a stable price
When employees earn tokens, it’s like rewarding them with something that becomes valuable as the ecosystem grows.
If the token’s value increases because of more usage and trust, both employees and the company benefit. It’s a win-win situation if done right. To stabilize the market employees will one able to hopefully in the future stake tokens and in certain situations the restaurant can also buy back tokens if needed.
MEXC คือศูนย์แลกเปลี่ยนสกุลเงินดิจิทัลชั้นนำที่ได้รับความไว้วางใจจากผู้ใช้มากกว่า 10 ล้านคนทั่วโลก ได้รับการยกย่องว่าเป็นการแลกเปลี่ยนที่มีการเลือกโทเค็นที่มากที่สุด การแสดงรายการโทเค็นที่รวดเร็วที่สุด และค่าธรรมเนียมการซื้อขายที่ต่ำที่สุดในตลาด เข้าร่วม MEXC ทันทีเพื่อสัมผัสกับสภาพคล่องชั้นยอดและค่าธรรมเนียมที่มีการแข่งขันสูงที่สุดในตลาด!
McFlamingo Token (MCFL) จะมีค่า USD เป็นเท่าใดในวันพรุ่งนี้ สัปดาห์หน้า หรือเดือนหน้า? สินทรัพย์ McFlamingo Token (MCFL) ของคุณจะมีมูลค่าเท่าใดในปี 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 หรือแม้แต่ 10 หรือ 20 ปีข้างหน้า? ใช้เครื่องมือคาดการณ์ราคาของเราเพื่อสำรวจการคาดการณ์ทั้งในระยะสั้นและระยะยาวสำหรับ McFlamingo Token
ตรวจสอบ การคาดการณ์ราคา McFlamingo Token ตอนนี้!
การทำความเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ McFlamingo Token (MCFL) จะทำให้เข้าใจลึกซึ้งถึงมูลค่าในระยะยาวและศักยภาพในการเติบโตได้ลึกซึ้งยิ่งขึ้น ตั้งแต่การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นไปจนถึงการจัดการอุปทานโทเคโนมิกส์เผยให้เห็นโครงสร้างหลักของเศรษฐกิจของโครงการ เรียนรู้เกี่ยวกับ MCFLโทเคโนมิกส์อันครอบคลุมของโทเค็น ตอนนี้!
|เวลา (UTC+8)
|ประเภท
|ข้อมูล
|10-27 16:29:31
|อัพเดทอุตสาหกรรม
มูลค่าตลาดหมุนเวียนของ ZEC ใกล้แตะ 6 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ทำสถิติสูงสุดใหม่ตลอดกาล
|10-26 23:17:37
|อัพเดทอุตสาหกรรม
บิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวขึ้นเหนือ $113,000 อีเธอเรียมทะลุ $4,000
|10-26 19:10:22
|อัพเดทอุตสาหกรรม
ด้วยแรงผลักดันจาก "PING" ที่กำลังเป็นไวรัล ปริมาณธุรกรรมและที่อยู่การซื้อขายของ x402 พุ่งสูงขึ้นหลายสิบเท่า
|10-25 15:47:08
|อัพเดทอุตสาหกรรม
ข้อมูล: ที่อยู่ที่ถือครอง ETH ระหว่าง 100 ถึง 10,000 ETH สะสม ETH ได้ 218,000 ETH ในช่วงสัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
|10-25 13:34:16
|อัพเดทอุตสาหกรรม
ปริมาณธุรกรรมรายสัปดาห์ของ x402 Protocol เพิ่มขึ้น 492.63% เมื่อเทียบกับสัปดาห์ก่อน
|10-25 06:10:28
|อัพเดทอุตสาหกรรม
ข้อมูล: จำนวน Bitcoin ที่ตื่นขึ้นหลังจากไม่มีการเคลื่อนไหวมากกว่า 7 ปีได้ทำสถิติสูงสุดตลอดกาลใหม่ในปีนี้
ราคาสกุลเงินดิจิทัลอาจมีความเสี่ยงทางการตลาดและความผันผวนของราคาสูง คุณควรลงทุนในโครงการและผลิตภัณฑ์ที่คุณคุ้นเคยและเข้าใจถึงความเสี่ยงที่เกี่ยวข้อง คุณควรพิจารณาประสบการณ์การลงทุน สถานะทางการเงิน วัตถุประสงค์ในการลงทุน และความสามารถในการรับความเสี่ยงอย่างรอบคอบ และปรึกษาที่ปรึกษาทางการเงินอิสระก่อนตัดสินใจลงทุนใดๆ เนื้อหานี้ไม่ควรตีความว่าเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน ผลการดำเนินงานในอดีตไม่สามารถบ่งชี้ผลการดำเนินงานในอนาคตได้อย่างน่าเชื่อถือ มูลค่าการลงทุนของคุณอาจเพิ่มขึ้นหรือลดลง และคุณอาจไม่ได้รับเงินที่ลงทุนไปคืน คุณเป็นผู้รับผิดชอบแต่เพียงผู้เดียวสำหรับการตัดสินใจลงทุนของคุณ MEXC จะไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการสูญเสียใด ๆ ที่คุณอาจประสบ สำหรับข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมโปรดอ่านเงื่อนไขการใช้งานและคำเตือนความเสี่ยงของเรา โปรดทราบด้วยว่าข้อมูลที่เกี่ยวข้องกับสกุลเงินดิจิทัลที่กล่าวถึงข้างต้นซึ่งนำเสนอที่นี่ (เช่น ราคาสดปัจจุบัน) ขึ้นอยู่กับแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม ข้อมูลเหล่านี้จะถูกนำเสนอให้กับคุณบนพื้นฐาน "ตามที่เป็น" และเพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น โดยจะไม่มีการรับรองหรือการรับประกันใดๆ ทั้งสิ้น ลิงก์ที่ให้ไปยังเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามไม่ได้อยู่ภายใต้การควบคุมของ MEXC MEXC จะไม่รับผิดชอบต่อความน่าเชื่อถือและความถูกต้องแม่นยำของไซต์บุคคลที่สามดังกล่าวและเนื้อหาของไซต์เหล่านั้น
สกุลเงินดิจิทัลที่กำลังเป็นกระแสในปัจจุบันซึ่งได้รับความสนใจจากตลาดอย่างมาก
สกุลเงินดิจิทัลที่มีปริมาณการซื้อขายสูงสุด
รายชื่อสกุลเงินดิจิทัลล่าสุดที่สามารถซื้อขายได้
คริปโตปั๊มยอดนิยมวันนี้