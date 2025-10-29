Lux SideQuests ราคา (LSQ)
-0.92%
+1.30%
+0.72%
+0.72%
ราคาเรียลไทม์ Lux SideQuests (LSQ) คือ -- ในช่วง 24 ชั่วโมงที่ผ่านมา มีการเทรดLSQ ระหว่างราคาต่ำสุด $ 0 และราคาสูงสุด $ 0 แสดงให้เห็นถึงความผันผวนของตลาด ราคาสูงสุดตลอดกาลของ LSQ คือ $ 0 ขณะที่ราคาต่ำสุดตลอดกาลคือ $ 0
ในด้านผลการดำเนินงานระยะสั้น LSQ มีการเปลี่ยนแปลง -0.92% ในชั่วโมงที่ผ่านมา +1.30% ในช่วง 24 ชั่วโมง และ +0.72% และในช่วง 7 วันที่ผ่านมา ข้อมูลนี้ช่วยให้คุณทราบภาพรวมอย่างรวดเร็วเกี่ยวกับแนวโน้มราคาล่าสุดและพลวัตของตลาดบน MEXC
มูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันของ Lux SideQuests คือ $ 422.79K โดยมีปริมาณการเทรด 24 ชั่วโมงที่ -- อุปทานหมุนเวียนของ LSQ คือ 1.00B โดยมีอุปทานรวมที่ 1000000000.0 การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่ (FDV) คือ $ 422.79K
ในช่วงวันนี้การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา Lux SideQuests เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
ในช่วง 30 วันที่ผ่านมา การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา Lux SideQuests เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
ในช่วง 60 วันที่ผ่านมา การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา Lux SideQuests เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
ในช่วง 90 วันที่ผ่านมา การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา Lux SideQuests เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
|ระยะเวลา
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|วันนี้
|$ 0
|+1.30%
|30 วัน
|$ 0
|--
|60 วัน
|$ 0
|--
|90 วัน
|$ 0
|--
Lux SideQuests is a Twitch chatbot that enables community-funded challenges for streamers through its SideQuest Sub mechanism. Built on Solana blockchain, Lux operates directly within streamer channels, allowing viewers to collectively create and fund challenges using a standardized contribution model.
The chatbot facilitates a structure where each SideQuest Sub costs $6.99, consisting of a Twitch gifted subscription plus $1.00 additional contribution. This allows communities to pool resources for challenge prize pools while streamers receive compensation through Twitch's subscription system. The chatbot handles all transaction processing, challenge tracking, and reward distribution without requiring streamers or viewers to leave the Twitch platform.
LSQ is the native utility token used for:
Lux accepts both traditional payment methods (credit and debit cards) and cryptocurrency (USDC on Solana), making participation accessible regardless of blockchain experience. When streamers complete challenges tracked by the bot, they receive accumulated gifted subscriptions directly through Twitch, while 5% of additional fees are distributed to active chat participants.
The chatbot monitors channel activity and facilitates the SideQuest Sub mechanism, which standardizes community contributions at $6.99 per unit. This amount includes one Twitch gifted subscription valued at $5.99 plus $1.00 that contributes to the challenge prize pool. Viewers interact with Lux through chat commands to purchase SideQuest Subs, propose challenges, and track progress toward completion.
Communities can purchase multiple SideQuest Subs to increase challenge stakes, with the bot aggregating contributions in real-time. Upon challenge completion, Lux automatically distributes gifted subscriptions to the streamer through Twitch's API integration. The accumulated prize pool from additional dollar contributions is then awarded to a randomly selected viewer participant who engaged during the challenge.
The chatbot leverages Solana blockchain technology for transparent transaction processing and efficient settlement. Users can pay with traditional payment methods or USDC cryptocurrency, with all transactions recorded on-chain for verification. This infrastructure operates behind the scenes while maintaining a seamless chat experience.
Information about the founding team of Lux SideQuests is not publicly disclosed in available documentation. The project focuses on building chatbot infrastructure at the intersection of live streaming, gaming, and blockchain technology.
Lux SideQuests distinguishes itself by operating entirely within the Twitch chat environment rather than requiring external platforms or applications. The chatbot integrates with existing streaming infrastructure, allowing streamers to receive compensation through familiar channels while adding a collaborative funding layer accessible through simple chat commands.
The standardized SideQuest Sub pricing at $6.99 removes complexity from community pooling. Viewers understand exactly what their contribution represents through bot-displayed information, making it simple to coordinate larger challenges without complicated calculations or variable pricing structures.
The chatbot's payment flexibility accommodates both cryptocurrency users and those who prefer traditional payment methods. This approach lowers barriers to entry while maintaining blockchain benefits such as transparency and efficient settlement, all processed through bot interactions.
The chatter reward system, which distributes 5% of additional fees to active community members, creates an incentive structure that encourages sustained engagement. The bot tracks participation and automatically handles reward distribution, fostering more interactive streaming communities without manual intervention.
Specific tokenomics details including total supply, circulation numbers, and distribution mechanisms for LSQ tokens have not been disclosed in available documentation.
Lux SideQuests operates on the Solana blockchain, which uses a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism combined with Proof-of-History for transaction ordering. This infrastructure provides the security foundation for all on-chain transactions processed by the chatbot.
The bot's integration with Twitch relies on secure API connections to ensure proper distribution of gifted subscriptions. Payment processing for fiat transactions is handled through established payment processors that maintain industry-standard security protocols. The chatbot architecture is designed to handle multiple concurrent channel operations while maintaining transaction integrity.
Trading availability and exchange listings for LSQ tokens have not been specified in available documentation. Users interested in acquiring LSQ should check the project's official channels for updated information on token availability and supported trading platforms.
MEXC คือศูนย์แลกเปลี่ยนสกุลเงินดิจิทัลชั้นนำที่ได้รับความไว้วางใจจากผู้ใช้มากกว่า 10 ล้านคนทั่วโลก ได้รับการยกย่องว่าเป็นการแลกเปลี่ยนที่มีการเลือกโทเค็นที่มากที่สุด การแสดงรายการโทเค็นที่รวดเร็วที่สุด และค่าธรรมเนียมการซื้อขายที่ต่ำที่สุดในตลาด เข้าร่วม MEXC ทันทีเพื่อสัมผัสกับสภาพคล่องชั้นยอดและค่าธรรมเนียมที่มีการแข่งขันสูงที่สุดในตลาด!
Lux SideQuests (LSQ) จะมีค่า USD เป็นเท่าใดในวันพรุ่งนี้ สัปดาห์หน้า หรือเดือนหน้า? สินทรัพย์ Lux SideQuests (LSQ) ของคุณจะมีมูลค่าเท่าใดในปี 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 หรือแม้แต่ 10 หรือ 20 ปีข้างหน้า? ใช้เครื่องมือคาดการณ์ราคาของเราเพื่อสำรวจการคาดการณ์ทั้งในระยะสั้นและระยะยาวสำหรับ Lux SideQuests
ตรวจสอบ การคาดการณ์ราคา Lux SideQuests ตอนนี้!
การทำความเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ Lux SideQuests (LSQ) จะทำให้เข้าใจลึกซึ้งถึงมูลค่าในระยะยาวและศักยภาพในการเติบโตได้ลึกซึ้งยิ่งขึ้น ตั้งแต่การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นไปจนถึงการจัดการอุปทานโทเคโนมิกส์เผยให้เห็นโครงสร้างหลักของเศรษฐกิจของโครงการ เรียนรู้เกี่ยวกับ LSQโทเคโนมิกส์อันครอบคลุมของโทเค็น ตอนนี้!
|เวลา (UTC+8)
|ประเภท
|ข้อมูล
|10-27 16:29:31
|อัพเดทอุตสาหกรรม
มูลค่าตลาดหมุนเวียนของ ZEC ใกล้แตะ 6 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ทำสถิติสูงสุดใหม่ตลอดกาล
|10-26 23:17:37
|อัพเดทอุตสาหกรรม
บิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวขึ้นเหนือ $113,000 อีเธอเรียมทะลุ $4,000
|10-26 19:10:22
|อัพเดทอุตสาหกรรม
ด้วยแรงผลักดันจาก "PING" ที่กำลังเป็นไวรัล ปริมาณธุรกรรมและที่อยู่การซื้อขายของ x402 พุ่งสูงขึ้นหลายสิบเท่า
|10-25 15:47:08
|อัพเดทอุตสาหกรรม
ข้อมูล: ที่อยู่ที่ถือครอง ETH ระหว่าง 100 ถึง 10,000 ETH สะสม ETH ได้ 218,000 ETH ในช่วงสัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
|10-25 13:34:16
|อัพเดทอุตสาหกรรม
ปริมาณธุรกรรมรายสัปดาห์ของ x402 Protocol เพิ่มขึ้น 492.63% เมื่อเทียบกับสัปดาห์ก่อน
|10-25 06:10:28
|อัพเดทอุตสาหกรรม
ข้อมูล: จำนวน Bitcoin ที่ตื่นขึ้นหลังจากไม่มีการเคลื่อนไหวมากกว่า 7 ปีได้ทำสถิติสูงสุดตลอดกาลใหม่ในปีนี้
ราคาสกุลเงินดิจิทัลอาจมีความเสี่ยงทางการตลาดและความผันผวนของราคาสูง คุณควรลงทุนในโครงการและผลิตภัณฑ์ที่คุณคุ้นเคยและเข้าใจถึงความเสี่ยงที่เกี่ยวข้อง คุณควรพิจารณาประสบการณ์การลงทุน สถานะทางการเงิน วัตถุประสงค์ในการลงทุน และความสามารถในการรับความเสี่ยงอย่างรอบคอบ และปรึกษาที่ปรึกษาทางการเงินอิสระก่อนตัดสินใจลงทุนใดๆ เนื้อหานี้ไม่ควรตีความว่าเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน ผลการดำเนินงานในอดีตไม่สามารถบ่งชี้ผลการดำเนินงานในอนาคตได้อย่างน่าเชื่อถือ มูลค่าการลงทุนของคุณอาจเพิ่มขึ้นหรือลดลง และคุณอาจไม่ได้รับเงินที่ลงทุนไปคืน คุณเป็นผู้รับผิดชอบแต่เพียงผู้เดียวสำหรับการตัดสินใจลงทุนของคุณ MEXC จะไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการสูญเสียใด ๆ ที่คุณอาจประสบ สำหรับข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมโปรดอ่านเงื่อนไขการใช้งานและคำเตือนความเสี่ยงของเรา โปรดทราบด้วยว่าข้อมูลที่เกี่ยวข้องกับสกุลเงินดิจิทัลที่กล่าวถึงข้างต้นซึ่งนำเสนอที่นี่ (เช่น ราคาสดปัจจุบัน) ขึ้นอยู่กับแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม ข้อมูลเหล่านี้จะถูกนำเสนอให้กับคุณบนพื้นฐาน "ตามที่เป็น" และเพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น โดยจะไม่มีการรับรองหรือการรับประกันใดๆ ทั้งสิ้น ลิงก์ที่ให้ไปยังเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามไม่ได้อยู่ภายใต้การควบคุมของ MEXC MEXC จะไม่รับผิดชอบต่อความน่าเชื่อถือและความถูกต้องแม่นยำของไซต์บุคคลที่สามดังกล่าวและเนื้อหาของไซต์เหล่านั้น
สกุลเงินดิจิทัลที่กำลังเป็นกระแสในปัจจุบันซึ่งได้รับความสนใจจากตลาดอย่างมาก
สกุลเงินดิจิทัลที่มีปริมาณการซื้อขายสูงสุด
รายชื่อสกุลเงินดิจิทัลล่าสุดที่สามารถซื้อขายได้
คริปโตปั๊มยอดนิยมวันนี้