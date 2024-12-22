LootBot Logo

LootBot (LOOT) Live Price Chart

$0.133248
$0.133248$0.133248
-5.10%(1D)

Price of LootBot (LOOT) Today

The live price of LootBot (LOOT) today is 0.133248 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 930.20K USD. LOOT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key LootBot Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 198.11K USD
- LootBot price change within the day is -5.15%
- It has a circulating supply of 6.98M USD

LootBot (LOOT) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of LootBot to USD was $ -0.0072366584218859.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LootBot to USD was $ +0.0118210430.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LootBot to USD was $ +0.0373915074.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LootBot to USD was $ +0.02071645793500036.

Periodเปลี่ยน (USD)เปลี่ยน (%)
Today$ -0.0072366584218859-5.15%
30 Days$ +0.0118210430+8.87%
60 Days$ +0.0373915074+28.06%
90 Days$ +0.02071645793500036+18.41%

LootBot (LOOT) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of LootBot: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.131316
$ 0.131316$ 0.131316

$ 0.143057
$ 0.143057$ 0.143057

$ 2.04
$ 2.04$ 2.04

-0.01%

-5.15%

-5.38%

LootBot (LOOT) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 930.20K
$ 930.20K$ 930.20K

$ 198.11K
$ 198.11K$ 198.11K

6.98M
6.98M 6.98M

What is LootBot (LOOT)

LootBot (LOOT) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

People Also Ask: Other Questions About LootBot (LOOT)

Disclaimer

LOOT to Local Currencies

1 LOOT to AUD
A$0.21186432
1 LOOT to GBP
0.10526592
1 LOOT to EUR
0.1265856
1 LOOT to USD
$0.133248
1 LOOT to MYR
RM0.599616
1 LOOT to TRY
4.68899712
1 LOOT to JPY
¥20.84531712
1 LOOT to RUB
13.71654912
1 LOOT to INR
11.31808512
1 LOOT to IDR
Rp2,149.16098944
1 LOOT to PHP
7.83897984
1 LOOT to EGP
￡E.6.77965824
1 LOOT to BRL
R$0.81014784
1 LOOT to CAD
C$0.19054464
1 LOOT to BDT
15.85784448
1 LOOT to NGN
205.94677632
1 LOOT to UAH
5.56576896
1 LOOT to VES
Bs6.795648
1 LOOT to PKR
Rs36.94034304
1 LOOT to KZT
69.69003648
1 LOOT to THB
฿4.54508928
1 LOOT to TWD
NT$4.34788224
1 LOOT to CHF
Fr0.11859072
1 LOOT to HKD
HK$1.03533696
1 LOOT to MAD
.د.م1.33514496