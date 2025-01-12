KickPad Price (KPAD)
The live price of KickPad (KPAD) today is 0.00122362 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 69.40K USD. KPAD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key KickPad Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 293.74 USD
- KickPad price change within the day is -7.30%
- It has a circulating supply of 56.73M USD
During today, the price change of KickPad to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of KickPad to USD was $ -0.0001439548.
In the past 60 days, the price change of KickPad to USD was $ -0.0000361044.
In the past 90 days, the price change of KickPad to USD was $ -0.0003445461649939124.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-7.30%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001439548
|-11.76%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000361044
|-2.95%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0003445461649939124
|-21.97%
Discover the latest price analysis of KickPad: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.03%
-7.30%
-11.78%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The native token of the KickPad ecosystem. A high-powered IDO Launchpad that allows KPAD holders access to private sale rounds, as well as a rugpull-mitigating open-source DEX.
