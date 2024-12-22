Kick Price (KICK)
The live price of Kick (KICK) today is 0.0106484 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.29M USD. KICK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Kick Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 38.25K USD
- Kick price change within the day is -6.06%
- It has a circulating supply of 121.55M USD
Get real-time price updates of the KICK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KICK price information.
During today, the price change of Kick to USD was $ -0.00068720494197275.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kick to USD was $ -0.0045522900.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kick to USD was $ +0.0000349022.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kick to USD was $ -0.00064806399579896.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00068720494197275
|-6.06%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0045522900
|-42.75%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000349022
|+0.33%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00064806399579896
|-5.73%
Discover the latest price analysis of Kick: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
-6.06%
-30.19%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Kick Ecosystem describes itself as a set of synergistically interacting fintech tools that form a “one-stop-shop” for every user from all over the world. These transformative tools cover all financial needs. KickToken acts as a central currency, which resides on the Ethereum platform. Kick Ecosystem offers a productive approach to cryptocurrency investors by identifying the needs of the modern world. The ecosystem comprises an exchange (KickEX.com), a referral program KickRef (ref.kickex.com), a white label token sale solution (KickDesk), STO listing and trading, a unified login system (KickID), a multicurrency wallet (KickWallet), a crypto payment gateway (KickPay), ad network integration (KickCPA), a mobile app (KickMobile), a messaging service (KickMessenger), a crypto markets research institute KickAcademy (academy.kickex.com) and exchange-pricing solutions (AICO and IECO). For more information on the token and ecosystem please visit KickEX.com and ref.kickex.com
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
