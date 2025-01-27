Keira Price (KEIRA)
The live price of Keira (KEIRA) today is 0.0018901 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 902.06K USD. KEIRA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Keira Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 89.43K USD
- Keira price change within the day is +19.08%
- It has a circulating supply of 476.08M USD
Get real-time price updates of the KEIRA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Keira to USD was $ +0.0003029.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Keira to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Keira to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Keira to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0003029
|+19.08%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Keira: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.38%
+19.08%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Keira is an AI agent that merges Generative AI with blockchain technology to create a unified platform for gaming, entertainment, and onchain transactions. She’s not just a tool—she’s a personality-driven influencer and a scalable SaaS framework. Keira helps users navigate decentralized economies while building her own brand presence on platforms like Twitch and Instagram. Her Minions Framework offers specialized modules (or “minions”) that excel at tasks like NFT trading, token swaps, and gaming assistance. These minions can also be licensed as vertical SaaS solutions, enabling businesses to integrate Keira’s capabilities into their own platforms. By combining advanced AI architectures with a unique influencer persona, Keira delivers a unified onchain experience that’s personalized, engaging, and scalable.
