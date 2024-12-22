Home3 Price (HTS)
The live price of Home3 (HTS) today is 0.05233 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 4.08M USD. HTS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Home3 Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 25.41K USD
- Home3 price change within the day is -6.44%
- It has a circulating supply of 78.00M USD
During today, the price change of Home3 to USD was $ -0.00360518311114229.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Home3 to USD was $ -0.0056395674.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Home3 to USD was $ +0.0004273529.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Home3 to USD was $ +0.025118845527503773.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00360518311114229
|-6.44%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0056395674
|-10.77%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0004273529
|+0.82%
|90 Days
|$ +0.025118845527503773
|+92.31%
Discover the latest price analysis of Home3: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.35%
-6.44%
-31.06%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
We’re transforming real estate with blockchain technology, making buying, selling, and managing properties secure, efficient, and transparent. Our commitment is to ensure transactions are fairer and more innovative, combining trust and technology for smooth and beneficial property dealings for everyone.
