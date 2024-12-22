Hex Trust USD Price (USDX)
The live price of Hex Trust USD (USDX) today is 1.001 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 15.73M USD. USDX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Hex Trust USD Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 111.86K USD
- Hex Trust USD price change within the day is +0.26%
- It has a circulating supply of 15.72M USD
During today, the price change of Hex Trust USD to USD was $ +0.00264282.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Hex Trust USD to USD was $ -0.0092784692.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Hex Trust USD to USD was $ -0.0168149982.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Hex Trust USD to USD was $ -0.0115811194156316.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00264282
|+0.26%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0092784692
|-0.92%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0168149982
|-1.67%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0115811194156316
|-1.14%
Discover the latest price analysis of Hex Trust USD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.05%
+0.26%
+0.08%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
USDX is an asset designed to be pegged to the USD, fully backed by at least a 1:1 amount of cash and cash-equivalent reserves and is available on multiple blockchains. Issued by Hex Trust issuance arm, HT Digital Asset, USDX brings a credible and reliable mediums of exchange to facilitate transactions across blockchain ecosystems. USDX is the perfect complement to Hex Trust’s vision: securing the permissionless future by building responsible digital asset solutions. What is the distribution model of USDX? USDX is distributed through a process known as minting. When Authorised Merchants deposit USD into the designated account, an equivalent amount of USDX is minted and sent to their digital wallet. What is the ratio between USD and USDX? For every USDX minted, there is at least 1 USD or an asset of equivalent fair value kept in reserve. What is the utility of the USDX token? Beyond being a stable store of value, USDX can be used in a variety of digital economy applications, from payments and settlement to smart contract interactions.
