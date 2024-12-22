Ghost Price (GHOST)
The live price of Ghost (GHOST) today is 0.060819 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.61M USD. GHOST to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ghost Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.57K USD
- Ghost price change within the day is -3.84%
- It has a circulating supply of 26.46M USD
During today, the price change of Ghost to USD was $ -0.00242943727461374.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ghost to USD was $ +0.0106392075.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ghost to USD was $ +0.0104671201.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ghost to USD was $ +0.00986210733396775.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00242943727461374
|-3.84%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0106392075
|+17.49%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0104671201
|+17.21%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00986210733396775
|+19.35%
Discover the latest price analysis of Ghost: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.61%
-3.84%
+0.02%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
GHOST is a Proof of Stake privacy coin to help make you nothing but a "ghost" when transacting online!
