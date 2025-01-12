Furmula Price (FURM)
The live price of Furmula (FURM) today is 0.02451523 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 18.43M USD. FURM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Furmula Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 6.49M USD
- Furmula price change within the day is -2.33%
- It has a circulating supply of 752.00M USD
During today, the price change of Furmula to USD was $ -0.0005865830015034.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Furmula to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Furmula to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Furmula to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0005865830015034
|-2.33%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Furmula: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.65%
-2.33%
-24.44%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Furmula combines the high-adrenaline world of racing with blockchain technology on the Solana network. Our decentralized GameFi platform leverages the transparency and security of blockchain to bring fair, competitive racing gameplay to all racing fans and crypto enthusiasts alike. Furmula introduces a groundbreaking gameplay model that redefines blockchain racing. Your performance and progression are directly tied to the NFTs you hold, which determine your racing tier. Each NFT unlocks unique abilities, advantages, and strategies, enhancing your competitiveness on the track. This innovative system integrates real-time race mechanics with NFT utility, creating an immersive and dynamic experience. Players must skillfully combine their NFT assets with racing strategies to climb the leaderboard and claim rewards. By merging blockchain technology with engaging gameplay, Furmula offers a unique and interactive environment for both racing enthusiasts and crypto enthusiasts alike.
|1 FURM to AUD
A$0.0397146726
|1 FURM to GBP
￡0.0198573363
|1 FURM to EUR
€0.0237797731
|1 FURM to USD
$0.02451523
|1 FURM to MYR
RM0.1100733827
|1 FURM to TRY
₺0.867839142
|1 FURM to JPY
¥3.8653163141
|1 FURM to RUB
₽2.4914828249
|1 FURM to INR
₹2.1124773691
|1 FURM to IDR
Rp401.8889520912
|1 FURM to PHP
₱1.44639857
|1 FURM to EGP
￡E.1.2392448765
|1 FURM to BRL
R$0.1500332076
|1 FURM to CAD
C$0.0353019312
|1 FURM to BDT
৳2.9903677554
|1 FURM to NGN
₦38.0079222874
|1 FURM to UAH
₴1.0411618181
|1 FURM to VES
Bs1.29930719
|1 FURM to PKR
Rs6.8574001356
|1 FURM to KZT
₸12.9984652506
|1 FURM to THB
฿0.8501881764
|1 FURM to TWD
NT$0.8116992653
|1 FURM to CHF
Fr0.0223088593
|1 FURM to HKD
HK$0.1907284894
|1 FURM to MAD
.د.م0.2473586707