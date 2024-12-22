Fulcrom Price (FUL)
The live price of Fulcrom (FUL) today is 0.00912952 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 18.17M USD. FUL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fulcrom Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 117.00K USD
- Fulcrom price change within the day is -8.43%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.99B USD
During today, the price change of Fulcrom to USD was $ -0.000841381517501938.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fulcrom to USD was $ +0.0053195649.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fulcrom to USD was $ +0.0140300573.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fulcrom to USD was $ +0.003606749022041421.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000841381517501938
|-8.43%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0053195649
|+58.27%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0140300573
|+153.68%
|90 Days
|$ +0.003606749022041421
|+65.31%
Discover the latest price analysis of Fulcrom: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.58%
-8.43%
-31.46%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? Fulcrom is a decentralised perpetual exchange that allows users to trade leveraged positions with low fees and zero price impact, whilst having the peace of mind that all trades and collateral are stored transparently on-chain. What makes your project unique? Whilst we understand that Perpetuals are indeed a major form of innovation in the space, we also recognise that many of such perpetual contracts are being traded on centralised exchanges, many of which may not be transparent with usage of funds. The team is a strong believer of decentralisation and transparency and with the vision of bringing perpetuals on-chain, Fulcrom was born. History of your project. Fulcrom Beta went live on 28 Feb and had IDO on VVS Finance on 16 Mar. With a short period of around 1 month, we generated 100M accumulative trading volume with more than 5000 active traders. What’s next for your project? Fulcrom is planning to expand our tradable token in pool, further enhance our core product feature with more analytics and visualised data, improving user onboarding journey, as well as hosting trading competition and points system. What can your token be used for? FUL is fulcrom native governance token, with FUL, users can earn platform revenue with staking rewards. We are also planning to utilise FUL in the future trading competition and point system
