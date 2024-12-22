Finance Vote Price (FVT)
The live price of Finance Vote (FVT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 132.21K USD. FVT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Finance Vote Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 13.34 USD
- Finance Vote price change within the day is -2.66%
- It has a circulating supply of 204.71M USD
During today, the price change of Finance Vote to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Finance Vote to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Finance Vote to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Finance Vote to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.66%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-1.79%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+3.82%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Finance Vote: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.61%
-2.66%
-14.46%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Finance.vote is the consensus layer for DeFi. It is a governance platform designed to introduce quadratic voting technologies and mechanisms for price discovery to decentralised finance. The platform pushes prediction markets and DAOs into new territories, where users can earn tokens for accurate price predictions and participating in governance decisions.
