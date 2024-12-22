ELYFI Price (ELFI)
The live price of ELYFI (ELFI) today is 0.0083416 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 424.67K USD. ELFI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ELYFI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 136.25 USD
- ELYFI price change within the day is -1.93%
- It has a circulating supply of 50.91M USD
Get real-time price updates of the ELFI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ELFI price information.
During today, the price change of ELYFI to USD was $ -0.000164514832461873.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ELYFI to USD was $ -0.0007678684.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ELYFI to USD was $ -0.0017761952.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ELYFI to USD was $ -0.002120278355122023.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000164514832461873
|-1.93%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0007678684
|-9.20%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0017761952
|-21.29%
|90 Days
|$ -0.002120278355122023
|-20.26%
Discover the latest price analysis of ELYFI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.24%
-1.93%
-5.26%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ELYFI is DeFi project to utilize real assets brought on-chain through the ELYSIA protocol. ELYSIA is a project that tokenizes real assets. ELYSIA is a protocol that makes real assets into asset tokens (NFTs) to be used on-chain, and the asset tokens created in this way can be used in ELYSIA’s DeFi, ELYFI. Participants in the ELYFI Protocol can obtain investment returns by supplying liquidity to the money pool or can borrow liquidity using asset tokens as collateral and can contribute to the protocol's stability and development through governance participation and staking.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ELFI to AUD
A$0.013263144
|1 ELFI to GBP
￡0.006589864
|1 ELFI to EUR
€0.00792452
|1 ELFI to USD
$0.0083416
|1 ELFI to MYR
RM0.0375372
|1 ELFI to TRY
₺0.293540904
|1 ELFI to JPY
¥1.304959904
|1 ELFI to RUB
₽0.858684304
|1 ELFI to INR
₹0.708535504
|1 ELFI to IDR
Rp134.541916648
|1 ELFI to PHP
₱0.490736328
|1 ELFI to EGP
￡E.0.424420608
|1 ELFI to BRL
R$0.050716928
|1 ELFI to CAD
C$0.011928488
|1 ELFI to BDT
৳0.992733816
|1 ELFI to NGN
₦12.892693544
|1 ELFI to UAH
₴0.348428632
|1 ELFI to VES
Bs0.4254216
|1 ELFI to PKR
Rs2.312541768
|1 ELFI to KZT
₸4.362740216
|1 ELFI to THB
฿0.284531976
|1 ELFI to TWD
NT$0.272186408
|1 ELFI to CHF
Fr0.007424024
|1 ELFI to HKD
HK$0.064814232
|1 ELFI to MAD
.د.م0.083582832