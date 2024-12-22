Domi Price (DOMI)
The live price of Domi (DOMI) today is 0.0203455 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 8.96M USD. DOMI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Domi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 221.67K USD
- Domi price change within the day is -5.06%
- It has a circulating supply of 440.76M USD
During today, the price change of Domi to USD was $ -0.00108441035330584.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Domi to USD was $ +0.0071878616.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Domi to USD was $ +0.0159106957.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Domi to USD was $ +0.006312797793367241.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00108441035330584
|-5.06%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0071878616
|+35.33%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0159106957
|+78.20%
|90 Days
|$ +0.006312797793367241
|+44.99%
Discover the latest price analysis of Domi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.26%
-5.06%
-27.77%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Domi Online is a play to earn 3D Blockchain MMORPG underpinned by NFTs. We have assembled a team of some of the best in the business with our lead developer coming from the worlds biggest free MMORPG ""Runescape"", blockchain experts from ChainGuardians (true pioneers of utilizing NFT to play to earn), and sound and SFX by PelleK (League of Legends, Magic: The Gathering, Power Rangers, Path of Exile, PolkaPets and more). Developing the game in the shadows for months before opening socials or sharing the news about Domi to the world, so we're starting this journey with our community with a fully completed game design, fully assembled team and a working, beautiful and functional game.
