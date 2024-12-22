Dash 2 Trade Price (D2T)
The live price of Dash 2 Trade (D2T) today is 0.00102174 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 483.75K USD. D2T to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Dash 2 Trade Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 176.78 USD
- Dash 2 Trade price change within the day is -3.50%
- It has a circulating supply of 473.50M USD
During today, the price change of Dash 2 Trade to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Dash 2 Trade to USD was $ +0.0004313061.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Dash 2 Trade to USD was $ +0.0001416619.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Dash 2 Trade to USD was $ -0.0008572769680970804.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.50%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0004313061
|+42.21%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0001416619
|+13.86%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0008572769680970804
|-45.62%
Discover the latest price analysis of Dash 2 Trade: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.04%
-3.50%
-26.27%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Trading analytics dashboard and social trading platform for retail crypto traders. Dash 2 Trade offers: - Strategy builder and Backtester: Accessible tools for backtesting allows users to assess whether or not their trading strategy is profitable. - Presale Section: Bring clarity of information to this large and underserved market in the crypto space. - Risk profiler: Establish a trader’s risk profile and the trading style most suited to them e.g. day trading / swing trading. - Trading signals: Provides actionable insight for retail traders based on event driven outlier detection algorithms. - Social trading: Trading competitions and shareable signals.
