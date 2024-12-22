Curly Price (CURLY)
The live price of Curly (CURLY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 132.57K USD. CURLY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Curly Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.98K USD
- Curly price change within the day is +7.39%
- It has a circulating supply of 993.90M USD
Get real-time price updates of the CURLY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CURLY price information.
During today, the price change of Curly to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Curly to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Curly to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Curly to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+7.39%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-83.89%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Curly: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.63%
+7.39%
-56.96%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Curly aims to make a significant impact in the meme token landscape by blending community spirit with the enchanting charm of the Scottish Fold cat. By fostering a friendly and engaging environment, we invite everyone to join us on this adventure in creating a beloved meme token that is intelligently fun, cute, and inclusive. Curly can be used in various decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, as well as in peer-to-peer transactions across the Solana blockchain
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CURLY to AUD
A$--
|1 CURLY to GBP
￡--
|1 CURLY to EUR
€--
|1 CURLY to USD
$--
|1 CURLY to MYR
RM--
|1 CURLY to TRY
₺--
|1 CURLY to JPY
¥--
|1 CURLY to RUB
₽--
|1 CURLY to INR
₹--
|1 CURLY to IDR
Rp--
|1 CURLY to PHP
₱--
|1 CURLY to EGP
￡E.--
|1 CURLY to BRL
R$--
|1 CURLY to CAD
C$--
|1 CURLY to BDT
৳--
|1 CURLY to NGN
₦--
|1 CURLY to UAH
₴--
|1 CURLY to VES
Bs--
|1 CURLY to PKR
Rs--
|1 CURLY to KZT
₸--
|1 CURLY to THB
฿--
|1 CURLY to TWD
NT$--
|1 CURLY to CHF
Fr--
|1 CURLY to HKD
HK$--
|1 CURLY to MAD
.د.م--