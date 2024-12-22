Croginal Cats Price (CROGINAL)
The live price of Croginal Cats (CROGINAL) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 396.97K USD. CROGINAL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Croginal Cats Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.50K USD
- Croginal Cats price change within the day is -7.89%
- It has a circulating supply of 965.91M USD
During today, the price change of Croginal Cats to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Croginal Cats to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Croginal Cats to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Croginal Cats to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-7.89%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-45.99%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+35.53%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Croginal Cats: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.95%
-7.89%
-18.51%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
We are the degen cats of cronos! We are CROGINAL! We feed our family, let us show you how community does it right! Come shake up sleepy cronos with us! Discord is our official home. Come eat with the FAM🦁
