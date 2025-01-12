CluCoin Price (CLU)
The live price of CluCoin (CLU) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 68.26K USD. CLU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CluCoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.51 USD
- CluCoin price change within the day is +4.48%
- It has a circulating supply of 296.91T USD
During today, the price change of CluCoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CluCoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CluCoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CluCoin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+4.48%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+15.04%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+109.33%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CluCoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+4.48%
+14.12%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CLU (Community, Love, Unity) is one of the fastest growing and most expansive blockchain communities to enter the crypto space! CLU is an auto-generating liquidity protocol with a hyperdeflationary burn mechanism. CLUcoin holders are rewarded with special perks and unique experiences through events, NFTs, and an incredible community. Join us for exclusive streams, live shows, and vote to donate to charities each month!
