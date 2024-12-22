Bonsai Token Price (BONSAI)
The live price of Bonsai Token (BONSAI) today is 0.01526323 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.13M USD. BONSAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bonsai Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 155.24K USD
- Bonsai Token price change within the day is -10.76%
- It has a circulating supply of 336.54M USD
During today, the price change of Bonsai Token to USD was $ -0.00184169250787838.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bonsai Token to USD was $ +0.0315398789.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bonsai Token to USD was $ +0.0320176913.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bonsai Token to USD was $ +0.010311589355681708.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00184169250787838
|-10.76%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0315398789
|+206.64%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0320176913
|+209.77%
|90 Days
|$ +0.010311589355681708
|+208.25%
Discover the latest price analysis of Bonsai Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.27%
-10.76%
+30.81%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Bonsai is a cross-chain social token empowering creators across Lens, zkSync, and Base. The token was airdropped to power users of Lens Protocol, and has since become the de-facto currency across the ecosystem. Bonsai is being used as a monetization currency, a tipping currency, and to incentivize mints on leading NFT platforms. It is also an experimental ERC20/ERC721 hybrid, with 100k tokens granting the holder 1 Bonsai NFT.
