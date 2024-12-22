BlackPool Price (BPT)
The live price of BlackPool (BPT) today is 0.03546447 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 533.89K USD. BPT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BlackPool Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 293.39 USD
- BlackPool price change within the day is -11.16%
- It has a circulating supply of 15.04M USD
During today, the price change of BlackPool to USD was $ -0.00445559523039138.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BlackPool to USD was $ -0.0082578876.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BlackPool to USD was $ -0.0042684326.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BlackPool to USD was $ -0.00454072232520251.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00445559523039138
|-11.16%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0082578876
|-23.28%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0042684326
|-12.03%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00454072232520251
|-11.35%
Discover the latest price analysis of BlackPool: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.47%
-11.16%
-21.57%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Blackpool Token (or BPT) is a governance token which allows users to vote and earn fees generated by the different verticals available on Blackpool. BlackPool is a new fund operating within the NFT industry: managing a range of assets from sports cards to game items to digital art. Token holders can stake their earned BPT to receive a share of the DAO fees.
