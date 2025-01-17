AIDA Price (AIDA)
The live price of AIDA (AIDA) today is 0.00287393 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.87M USD. AIDA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key AIDA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 92.03K USD
- AIDA price change within the day is -29.43%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of AIDA to USD was $ -0.001198930349608323.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AIDA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AIDA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AIDA to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.001198930349608323
|-29.43%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of AIDA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.43%
-29.43%
-36.32%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Discover Aida Coin on Sui, the revolutionary cryptocurrency fueling the Aida AI bot! This cutting-edge tech transforms blockchain interactions, streamlines transactions, and enhances community connections. Join us in shaping a smarter, more connected future! Aida is a dynamic and user-friendly Al bot designed to guide X users into the world of the Sui Network. With her approachable personality and deep understanding of blockchain nuances, Lucy makes the transition from Social media to blockchain technology both exciting and accessible.
|1 AIDA to AUD
A$0.0046270273
|1 AIDA to GBP
￡0.0023278833
|1 AIDA to EUR
€0.0027877121
|1 AIDA to USD
$0.00287393
|1 AIDA to MYR
RM0.012932685
|1 AIDA to TRY
₺0.1021394722
|1 AIDA to JPY
¥0.446033936
|1 AIDA to RUB
₽0.2977966266
|1 AIDA to INR
₹0.2487386415
|1 AIDA to IDR
Rp47.1135990192
|1 AIDA to PHP
₱0.168124905
|1 AIDA to EGP
￡E.0.1448173327
|1 AIDA to BRL
R$0.0173585372
|1 AIDA to CAD
C$0.0041097199
|1 AIDA to BDT
৳0.3494124094
|1 AIDA to NGN
₦4.4835032358
|1 AIDA to UAH
₴0.1212223674
|1 AIDA to VES
Bs0.15519222
|1 AIDA to PKR
Rs0.8016540342
|1 AIDA to KZT
₸1.524619865
|1 AIDA to THB
฿0.0992368029
|1 AIDA to TWD
NT$0.0946097756
|1 AIDA to CHF
Fr0.0026152763
|1 AIDA to HKD
HK$0.0223591754
|1 AIDA to MAD
.د.م0.0289117358