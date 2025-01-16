Preço de STORAGENT (STORAGENT)
O preço em tempo real de STORAGENT (STORAGENT) hoje é 0 USD. Está com uma capitalização de mercado atual de $ 885.58K USD. O preço de STORAGENT para USD é atualizado em tempo real.
Desempenho de mercado chave de STORAGENT:
- O volume de negociação em 24 horas é $ 779.88K USD
- A variação de preço de STORAGENT no dia é +38.98%
- Possui um fornecimento circulante de 999.99M USD
Receba atualizações em tempo real do preço de STORAGENT para USD na MEXC. Mantenha-se informado com os dados mais recentes e análises de mercado. Isso é essencial para tomar decisões inteligentes de negociação no mercado de criptomoedas, que é dinâmico e rápido. A MEXC é a sua plataforma ideal para obter informações precisas sobre o preço de STORAGENT.
Durante o dia de hoje, a variação do preço de STORAGENT em USD foi de $ +0.00024841.
Nos últimos 30 dias, a variação do preço de STORAGENT em USD foi de $ 0.
Nos últimos 60 dias, a variação do preço de STORAGENT em USD foi de $ 0.
Nos últimos 90 dias, a variação do preço de STORAGENT em USD foi de $ 0.
|Período
|Variação (USD)
|Variação (%)
|Hoje
|$ +0.00024841
|+38.98%
|30 dias
|$ 0
|--
|60 dias
|$ 0
|--
|90 dias
|$ 0
|--
Descubra a análise de preço mais recente de STORAGENT: Mínima e máxima em 24h, ATH (Máxima histórica) e variações diárias:
+0.12%
+38.98%
-28.83%
Explore as estatísticas de mercado: capitalização de mercado, volume de negociação em 24h e oferta:
Storagent is the first and only AI agent capable of decentralized storage. It securely stores your photos, videos, notes, and all types of data in a decentralized environment. As the first project where Web3 technology meets AI agents, Storagent aims to become a key player in the AI Agent & DePin, Cloud, and Web3 categories. STORAGENT: THE FIRST AI AGENT CAPABLE OF DECENTRALIZED STORAGE v1.0 - January 4, 2025 Abstract Decentralızed Hıgh-Capacıty Storage on Solana Usıng Web3 Technologıes This whitepaper introduces an innovative decentralized storage solution built on the Solana blockchain network, enabling users to access large storage capacities at low costs. The system is guided by an AI-powered agent AI AGENT marking the first time such an approach has been attempted in decentralized storage. By leveraging web3 storage technologies and a token incentive model, data is securely distributed and replicated across multiple servers, ensuring reliability and censorship resistance. The system employs a native token on Solana to foster user adoption and retention. Introductıon Decentralized storage solutions have become a critical component of the web3 ecosystem, o ering robust, censorship-resistant alternatives to centralized cloud storage providers. However, existing solutions face challenges in scalability, cost e ciency, and usability, limiting widespread adoption. This document introduces a decentralized storage architecture guided by an AI Agent, addressing these challenges with a novel approach that is being tested for the first time. This pioneering implementation seeks to open new horizons in decentralized systems by integrating advanced AI capabilities into storage processes. Ipfs Integratıon Web3 Storage Archıtecture The foundation of this system is a decentralized storage protocol guided by an AI Agent, which ensures high performance, security, and fault tolerance by leveraging web3 technologies. The use of an AI-supported approach, implemented for the first time, constitutes a groundbreaking innovation in decentralized storage. Data is stored on the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS), a peer-to-peer hypermedia protocol that enables decentralized and distributed file storage. An AI Agent assigns a unique content identifier (CID) to each file based on its content, ensuring data integrity and e cient deduplication. The integration of AI into this process is a first in the industry. 1 Erasure Codıng To optimize storage capacity and ensure data availability, files are fragmented and encoded using erasure coding techniques such as Reed-Solomon codes. This allows the original data to be reconstructed even if some fragments are lost or corrupted. The integration of AI into the erasure coding process marks a transformative approach, being implemented for the first time in this architecture. Incentıvızed Persıstence To ensure long-term data persistence, the system employs an innovative incentive mechanism using a native token. Users gain storage access proportional to their token holdings. The AI Agent optimizes this mechanism, elevating data persistence to a new standard. Future Developments While the current storage system does not rely on the Solana ecosystem for file storage, as this would be contrary to Solana's design principles, our research and development team is actively working on advanced solutions to further enhance the capabilities and security of our decentralized storage network. One key area of focus is the development of our own smart contract platform, which will enable automated reward distribution, data auditing, and storage node management. By creating a purpose-built smart contract layer tailored to the specific needs of our storage network, we aim to provide a seamless and trustless user experience while maintaining the highest standards of data privacy and security. In addition to our smart contract development e orts, we are closely studying and learning from established decentralized storage systems such as Filecoin and Arweave. By leveraging the insights gained from these pioneering projects, we seek to incorporate best practices and innovative techniques into our own architecture, ensuring that our storage solution remains at the forefront of the rapidly evolving web3 landscape. As we continue to refine and expand our decentralized storage network, we remain committed to delivering a high-performance, cost-e ective, and user-centric solution that empowers individuals and organizations to take full control of their data. Through ongoing research, development, and collaboration with industry leaders, we are confident in our ability to drive the adoption and growth of decentralized storage in the web3 ecosystem. Cryptographıc Proofs Advanced cryptographic techniques ensure data integrity and verify that storage nodes faithfully store assigned data fragments: • Proof of Replication (PoRep): Storage nodes generate unique cryptographic proofs demonstrating correct replication of data fragments. Incorporating AI into this process introduces a novel dimension to storage networks. • Proof of Spacetime (PoST): Storage nodes periodically generate PoST proofs to verify continuous data storage over time. The AI Agent optimizes the e ciency and accuracy of these proofs, representing a first-of-its-kind application. 2 Conclusıon By combining Solana's scalability and e ciency with the guidance of an AI Agent, this system delivers a user-centric and innovative decentralized storage solution. The first-of-its-kind implementation of this AI-based approach sets the stage for a new era in decentralized storage systems.
A MEXC é a principal exchange de criptomoedas, confiável por mais de 10 milhões de usuários em todo o mundo. É conhecida por oferecer a maior seleção de tokens, listar novos tokens com mais rapidez e ter as menores taxas de negociação do mercado. Junte-se à MEXC agora e experimente liquidez de primeira linha e as taxas mais competitivas do mercado!
Os preços de criptomoedas estão sujeitos a altos riscos de mercado e volatilidade de preços. Deve-se investir em projetos e produtos com os quais está familiarizado e onde entende os riscos envolvidos. Deve-se considerar cuidadosamente a sua experiência de investimento, situação financeira, objetivos de investimento e tolerância ao risco e consultar um assessor financeiro independente antes de fazer qualquer investimento. Este material não deve ser interpretado como aconselhamento financeiro. O desempenho passado não é um indicador confiável do desempenho futuro. O valor do seu investimento pode ir tanto para baixo quanto para cima, e talvez não recupere o montante investido. Você é o único responsável por suas decisões de investimento. A MEXC não se responsabiliza por quaisquer perdas que possa incorrer. Para maiores informações, consulte os nossos Termos de Uso e Aviso de Risco. Observe também que os dados relativos à criptomoedas acima mencionada aqui apresentados (como o seu preço atual ao vivo) são baseados em fontes de terceiros. Elas são apresentadas a você "como estão" e somente para fins informativos, sem representação ou garantia de qualquer tipo. Os links fornecidos para sites de terceiros também não estão sob o controle da MEXC. A MEXC não é responsável pela confiabilidade e precisão de tais sites de terceiros e o seu conteúdo.
|1 STORAGENT para AUD
A$--
|1 STORAGENT para GBP
￡--
|1 STORAGENT para EUR
€--
|1 STORAGENT para USD
$--
|1 STORAGENT para MYR
RM--
|1 STORAGENT para TRY
₺--
|1 STORAGENT para JPY
¥--
|1 STORAGENT para RUB
₽--
|1 STORAGENT para INR
₹--
|1 STORAGENT para IDR
Rp--
|1 STORAGENT para PHP
₱--
|1 STORAGENT para EGP
￡E.--
|1 STORAGENT para BRL
R$--
|1 STORAGENT para CAD
C$--
|1 STORAGENT para BDT
৳--
|1 STORAGENT para NGN
₦--
|1 STORAGENT para UAH
₴--
|1 STORAGENT para VES
Bs--
|1 STORAGENT para PKR
Rs--
|1 STORAGENT para KZT
₸--
|1 STORAGENT para THB
฿--
|1 STORAGENT para TWD
NT$--
|1 STORAGENT para CHF
Fr--
|1 STORAGENT para HKD
HK$--
|1 STORAGENT para MAD
.د.م--