Preço de SOLVE (SOLVE)
O preço em tempo real de SOLVE (SOLVE) hoje é 0.00663037 USD. Está com uma capitalização de mercado atual de $ 5.64M USD. O preço de SOLVE para USD é atualizado em tempo real.
Desempenho de mercado chave de SOLVE:
- O volume de negociação em 24 horas é $ 184.73K USD
- A variação de preço de SOLVE no dia é -0.48%
- Possui um fornecimento circulante de 850.00M USD
Receba atualizações em tempo real do preço de SOLVE para USD na MEXC. Mantenha-se informado com os dados mais recentes e análises de mercado. Isso é essencial para tomar decisões inteligentes de negociação no mercado de criptomoedas, que é dinâmico e rápido. A MEXC é a sua plataforma ideal para obter informações precisas sobre o preço de SOLVE.
Durante o dia de hoje, a variação do preço de SOLVE em USD foi de $ 0.
Nos últimos 30 dias, a variação do preço de SOLVE em USD foi de $ -0.0006858998.
Nos últimos 60 dias, a variação do preço de SOLVE em USD foi de $ -0.0011238185.
Nos últimos 90 dias, a variação do preço de SOLVE em USD foi de $ -0.003470903554967115.
|Período
|Variação (USD)
|Variação (%)
|Hoje
|$ 0
|-0.48%
|30 dias
|$ -0.0006858998
|-10.34%
|60 dias
|$ -0.0011238185
|-16.94%
|90 dias
|$ -0.003470903554967115
|-34.36%
Descubra a análise de preço mais recente de SOLVE: Mínima e máxima em 24h, ATH (Máxima histórica) e variações diárias:
-0.68%
-0.48%
+11.41%
Explore as estatísticas de mercado: capitalização de mercado, volume de negociação em 24h e oferta:
What Is Solve.Care (SOLVE)? Solve.Care is a healthcare platform company that uses blockchain to redefine care coordination, improves access to care, reduces benefit administration costs, and helps reduce fraud and waste in healthcare around the world. The Solve.Care platform allows for digital health networks, called Care Networks, to be built and run for patient-centric care based on medical conditions, economic and social needs, and other tailored eligibility criteria, creating an entire healthcare ecosystem. Using the Solve.Care platform, businesses are able to launch networked, interoperable healthcare dApps, within only weeks or even days. Care Networks on the Solve.Care platform use the SOLVE token, a utility token that is used for inter/intra network payments and transaction fees. It also has additional uses including developer rights, staking, marketplace payments, and platform access fees. Who is the Founder of Solve.Care? Pradeep Goel, the Founder and CEO of Solve.Care, has extensive expertise in healthcare, finance and technology. Prior to Solve.Care, he had been in the CEO, COO, CIO and CTO roles at various innovative technology companies over 25 years Pradeep was deeply involved in designing and building solutions for public programs such as Medicare/Medicaid, children health insurance and welfare programs, SNAP/TANF, health insurance exchanges and health information exchanges. He has worked for and with commercial insurance companies as the top technology executive, and implemented benefits administration, consumer engagement, claimed medication and payment systems. Pradeep has built 4 healthcare IT companies and has been at the top of Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500, INC500/5000 fastest growing companies lists multiple times. Pradeep was included in the 100 most promising entrepreneurs globally, complied by Goldman Sachs. What Makes Solve.Care Unique? The Solve.Care platform leverages blockchain and full stack capabilities to deliver significant business value to individuals and enterprises. These business values include ease of usage, privacy, security, control and ownership of data, interoperability, auditability, and enhanced trust between parties. Solve.Care gives healthcare stakeholders a unique opportunity to build their own dApps to form Care Networks, connecting and synchronizing their participants, making instant payments inside their network, and sharing information immediately to reduce opportunities for fraud. Solve.Care is unique because it not only allows networks to run independently, but to also have a fabric underneath that allows them to all communicate. All Care Networks are fully and intrinsically tokenized to manage events, identities, transactions, payments and data sharing using the SOLVE token, which is a combination of transaction fee payment token (like Ethereum as gas), as well as a normal payment currency. The SOLVE token also has a unique property of being able to function inside the Network, either as a variable value token or as a fixed value token (as a stable coin). This property makes it uniquely powerful and appropriate for healthcare usage. Solve.Care has built blockchain healthcare networks for the real-world clients such as Boehringer Ingelheim, Uber Health, Lyft, Aon, Arizona Care Network and others. Solve.Care is the first company in the world to successfully deploy digital currency and blockchain technology for value-based payments in US healthcare. (https://solve.foundation/press-release/solve-care-partner-acn-awarded-for-innovation/)
A MEXC é a principal exchange de criptomoedas, confiável por mais de 10 milhões de usuários em todo o mundo. É conhecida por oferecer a maior seleção de tokens, listar novos tokens com mais rapidez e ter as menores taxas de negociação do mercado. Junte-se à MEXC agora e experimente liquidez de primeira linha e as taxas mais competitivas do mercado!
Os preços de criptomoedas estão sujeitos a altos riscos de mercado e volatilidade de preços. Deve-se investir em projetos e produtos com os quais está familiarizado e onde entende os riscos envolvidos. Deve-se considerar cuidadosamente a sua experiência de investimento, situação financeira, objetivos de investimento e tolerância ao risco e consultar um assessor financeiro independente antes de fazer qualquer investimento. Este material não deve ser interpretado como aconselhamento financeiro. O desempenho passado não é um indicador confiável do desempenho futuro. O valor do seu investimento pode ir tanto para baixo quanto para cima, e talvez não recupere o montante investido. Você é o único responsável por suas decisões de investimento. A MEXC não se responsabiliza por quaisquer perdas que possa incorrer. Para maiores informações, consulte os nossos Termos de Uso e Aviso de Risco. Observe também que os dados relativos à criptomoedas acima mencionada aqui apresentados (como o seu preço atual ao vivo) são baseados em fontes de terceiros. Elas são apresentadas a você "como estão" e somente para fins informativos, sem representação ou garantia de qualquer tipo. Os links fornecidos para sites de terceiros também não estão sob o controle da MEXC. A MEXC não é responsável pela confiabilidade e precisão de tais sites de terceiros e o seu conteúdo.
|1 SOLVE para AUD
A$0.010608592
|1 SOLVE para GBP
￡0.0052379923
|1 SOLVE para EUR
€0.0062988515
|1 SOLVE para USD
$0.00663037
|1 SOLVE para MYR
RM0.0296377539
|1 SOLVE para TRY
₺0.2329248981
|1 SOLVE para JPY
¥1.0467365119
|1 SOLVE para RUB
₽0.7010290201
|1 SOLVE para INR
₹0.5661672943
|1 SOLVE para IDR
Rp106.9414366411
|1 SOLVE para PHP
₱0.3839647267
|1 SOLVE para EGP
￡E.0.3371543145
|1 SOLVE para BRL
R$0.0410419903
|1 SOLVE para CAD
C$0.0095477328
|1 SOLVE para BDT
৳0.7933900742
|1 SOLVE para NGN
₦10.2795930406
|1 SOLVE para UAH
₴0.2785418437
|1 SOLVE para VES
Bs0.33814887
|1 SOLVE para PKR
Rs1.847884119
|1 SOLVE para KZT
₸3.474976917
|1 SOLVE para THB
฿0.2258967059
|1 SOLVE para TWD
NT$0.2176087434
|1 SOLVE para CHF
Fr0.005967333
|1 SOLVE para HKD
HK$0.0514516712
|1 SOLVE para MAD
.د.م0.066966737