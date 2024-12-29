Preço de SingularityNET (AGIX)
O preço em tempo real de SingularityNET (AGIX) hoje é 0.587776 USD. Está com uma capitalização de mercado atual de $ 195.11M USD. O preço de AGIX para USD é atualizado em tempo real.
Desempenho de mercado chave de SingularityNET:
- O volume de negociação em 24 horas é $ 160.91K USD
- A variação de preço de SingularityNET no dia é +3.82%
- Possui um fornecimento circulante de 331.83M USD
Receba atualizações em tempo real do preço de AGIX para USD na MEXC. Mantenha-se informado com os dados mais recentes e análises de mercado. Isso é essencial para tomar decisões inteligentes de negociação no mercado de criptomoedas, que é dinâmico e rápido. A MEXC é a sua plataforma ideal para obter informações precisas sobre o preço de AGIX.
Durante o dia de hoje, a variação do preço de SingularityNET em USD foi de $ +0.02163464.
Nos últimos 30 dias, a variação do preço de SingularityNET em USD foi de $ -0.1130795208.
Nos últimos 60 dias, a variação do preço de SingularityNET em USD foi de $ +0.0144226711.
Nos últimos 90 dias, a variação do preço de SingularityNET em USD foi de $ -0.0522398593696349.
|Período
|Variação (USD)
|Variação (%)
|Hoje
|$ +0.02163464
|+3.82%
|30 dias
|$ -0.1130795208
|-19.23%
|60 dias
|$ +0.0144226711
|+2.45%
|90 dias
|$ -0.0522398593696349
|-8.16%
Descubra a análise de preço mais recente de SingularityNET: Mínima e máxima em 24h, ATH (Máxima histórica) e variações diárias:
+0.74%
+3.82%
+7.29%
Explore as estatísticas de mercado: capitalização de mercado, volume de negociação em 24h e oferta:
SingularityNET is a decentralized marketplace for Artificial Intelligence (AI). The business value of AI is becoming clearer each day; however, there’s a significant gap between the people developing AI tools (researchers and academics) and the businesses that want to use them. Most organizations need a more customized solution than what a single AI project can offer, and research projects oftentimes have trouble accessing a large enough data set to build effective machine learning. SingularityNET closes these gaps. The long-term vision of the SingulairtyNET team is to build a network of complex AI Agent interactions primarily using resources from the OpenCog Foundation. To look at this further, let’s check out their in-house built humanoid robot, Sophia. Sophia uses a combination of AI Agents that range from natural language processing to physical motor controls to operate. You tell Sophia to summarize a video that’s embedded in a webpage. To do this, Sophia sends a request to Agent A. Through its AI, Agent A knows that Agent B specializes in analyzing and transcribing video while Agent C specializes in summarizing text. Agent A pays Agent B and Agent C to perform these tasks while Sophia pays Agent A to coordinate. All the while, each Agent has updated their own AI with the network information gained from these tasks and combines it with their previous experiences and knowledge. Therefore, the collective AI of the system grows at a faster rate than any individual Agent. SingularityNET wants to build a decentralized protocol for creators and users of AI to interact with each other, to not only help individual projects benefit by leveraging the strengths of other AI systems that might handle certain tasks better, but ultimately to develop SingularityNET into a functioning AI system itself, with nodes on the network making their own decisions about how to connect services and proactively provide solutions to academic and business problems. Tokenizing the network creates an AI marketplace where AI developers and sellers can not only link with others who might assist in building more robust AI solutions, but also allow AI services and products to be bought and sold, creating revenue and establishing price points where none have existed before. The SingularityNET team boasts 50+ AI developers and 10+ PhDs. Dr. Ben Goertzel leads the group as CEO and Chief Scientist. He’s also the Chairman of the OpenCog Foundation and the Artificial General Intelligence Society, as well as the Chief Scientist at Hanson Robotics, the partner company helping bring SingularityNET to life. Dr. David Hanson, founder of Hanson Robotics, serves as the Robotics Lead. Most famously, Hanson Robotics built Sophia, the most expressive humanoid robot to date. Sophia is also a proud member of the SingularityNET team. The team recently released the alpha version of the platform and is planning on launching a public beta sometime in the middle of 2018.
|1 AGIX para AUD
A$0.9404416
|1 AGIX para GBP
￡0.46434304
|1 AGIX para EUR
€0.5583872
|1 AGIX para USD
$0.587776
|1 AGIX para MYR
RM2.62735872
|1 AGIX para TRY
₺20.64857088
|1 AGIX para JPY
¥92.79219712
|1 AGIX para RUB
₽62.14555648
|1 AGIX para INR
₹50.19019264
|1 AGIX para IDR
Rp9,480.25673728
|1 AGIX para PHP
₱34.03810816
|1 AGIX para EGP
￡E.29.8884096
|1 AGIX para BRL
R$3.63833344
|1 AGIX para CAD
C$0.84639744
|1 AGIX para BDT
৳70.33327616
|1 AGIX para NGN
₦911.27615488
|1 AGIX para UAH
₴24.69246976
|1 AGIX para VES
Bs29.976576
|1 AGIX para PKR
Rs163.8131712
|1 AGIX para KZT
₸308.0534016
|1 AGIX para THB
฿20.02552832
|1 AGIX para TWD
NT$19.29080832
|1 AGIX para CHF
Fr0.5289984
|1 AGIX para HKD
HK$4.56114176
|1 AGIX para MAD
.د.م5.9365376