Informação sobre RWAX (RWAX)

RWAX is the income layer for real-world assets. A unified onchain exchange where tokenized assets generate programmable income and enable high-leverage trading. Users can trade tokenized indexes like SPY with up to 50x leverage, provide liquidity, and earn passive income through weekly dividend-paying vaults. RWAX turns every position into a potential cashflow. Real assets. Real income. Built for a new era of finance.