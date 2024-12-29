Preço de DEEPSPACE (DPS)
O preço em tempo real de DEEPSPACE (DPS) hoje é 0.01054743 USD. Está com uma capitalização de mercado atual de $ 630.73K USD. O preço de DPS para USD é atualizado em tempo real.
Desempenho de mercado chave de DEEPSPACE:
- O volume de negociação em 24 horas é $ 1.50K USD
- A variação de preço de DEEPSPACE no dia é +5.64%
- Possui um fornecimento circulante de 59.77M USD
Receba atualizações em tempo real do preço de DPS para USD na MEXC. Mantenha-se informado com os dados mais recentes e análises de mercado. Isso é essencial para tomar decisões inteligentes de negociação no mercado de criptomoedas, que é dinâmico e rápido. A MEXC é a sua plataforma ideal para obter informações precisas sobre o preço de DPS.
Durante o dia de hoje, a variação do preço de DEEPSPACE em USD foi de $ +0.00056349.
Nos últimos 30 dias, a variação do preço de DEEPSPACE em USD foi de $ -0.0017739205.
Nos últimos 60 dias, a variação do preço de DEEPSPACE em USD foi de $ -0.0024131813.
Nos últimos 90 dias, a variação do preço de DEEPSPACE em USD foi de $ -0.003621066199985867.
|Período
|Variação (USD)
|Variação (%)
|Hoje
|$ +0.00056349
|+5.64%
|30 dias
|$ -0.0017739205
|-16.81%
|60 dias
|$ -0.0024131813
|-22.87%
|90 dias
|$ -0.003621066199985867
|-25.55%
Descubra a análise de preço mais recente de DEEPSPACE: Mínima e máxima em 24h, ATH (Máxima histórica) e variações diárias:
-0.14%
+5.64%
-6.56%
Explore as estatísticas de mercado: capitalização de mercado, volume de negociação em 24h e oferta:
DEEPSPACE is an immersive space exploration strategy game. Engage in the DEEPSPACE universe by using $DPS, the in-game currency, and trading unique, upgradeable smart NFTs as you navigate through the cosmos with your fleet of ships! Prepare to explore, harvest, race, and battle your way across the DEEPSPACE universe! DEEPSPACE - Outpost One A key feature of DEEPSPACE is the Outpost. The Outpost serves as a decentralized exchange hub where you can buy, sell, and trade your ships, cores, and other upgradeable Smart NFTs with fellow explorers. Use the marketplace to build limited edition ships and acquire other valuable collectible assets. Expand your fleet to enhance your exploration, harvesting, racing, and combat capabilities throughout the DEEPSPACE universe! Players can exchange land, weapons, spacecraft, and other items in the marketplace to aid their exploration of the game world. As players advance in the game and grow their ship fleet, they can enhance their gameplay experience. The custom decentralized app (dapp) marketplace is integrated with the rest of the DEEPSPACE (DPS) platform, allowing for seamless connections between players looking to trade items and further their progress in the game. Ship modifications, both temporary and permanent, can be transacted on the marketplace. DEEPSPACE - Game Game assets such as ships and equipment are blockchain NFTs, giving gamers full ownership of their in-game assets. Players can mint their own starships or purchase from the proprietary NFT marketplace, and choose up to 4 ships from their fleet to begin exploring, engaging, and discovering planets, places, and other players within the 3D space-based universe. Racing and Track Builder In addition to exploration and combat, DEEPSPACE features exhilarating racing mechanics! Players can participate in high-speed races across various cosmic tracks. The innovative track builder allows you to create your own custom racetracks, designing loops, jumps, and obstacles to challenge yourself and your friends. Share your tracks with the community and compete for the fastest times! Starship Archetypes Four starship archetypes allow you to explore the universe openly, engage in combat, or mine resources: 1. Fighters - Ships with state-of-the-art weapon technology. 2. Tank - Ships designed for managing enemy engagements, longevity, and withstanding damage. 3. Mining - Ships specially engineered for efficient resource collection. 4. Support - Ships focused on utility and boosting the capabilities of your other ships. Each ship has its own benefits in the form of 8 different stats: attack, special attack, shields, special defense, speed, luck, mining, and health. Players can apply permanent and temporary modifications as they play. Modifications allow for many added battle benefits, situational adaptability, and other stat improvements. Temporary modifications give players single-use bonuses during gameplay with specific uses and unique outcomes. Resource mining allows players to gather raw materials, like ore, for ship or property add-ons and modifications. Mined materials enable you to customize your ships, creating a unique experience for every player. Battles and Challenges Battles occur frequently within the game and can take one of two forms: 1. Player vs Player (PvP) - PvP allows players to battle against each other for prizes, leaderboard placement, and bragging rights. 2. Player-vs-Enemy (PvE) - PvE involves battling Non-Playable Characters (NPCs; i.e., game-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) players) throughout the game as a mechanism for winning rewards and enhancing your gameplay experience. Dive into the DEEPSPACE universe today and embark on your adventure filled with exploration, racing, and epic battles!
A MEXC é a principal exchange de criptomoedas, confiável por mais de 10 milhões de usuários em todo o mundo. É conhecida por oferecer a maior seleção de tokens, listar novos tokens com mais rapidez e ter as menores taxas de negociação do mercado. Junte-se à MEXC agora e experimente liquidez de primeira linha e as taxas mais competitivas do mercado!
Os preços de criptomoedas estão sujeitos a altos riscos de mercado e volatilidade de preços. Deve-se investir em projetos e produtos com os quais está familiarizado e onde entende os riscos envolvidos. Deve-se considerar cuidadosamente a sua experiência de investimento, situação financeira, objetivos de investimento e tolerância ao risco e consultar um assessor financeiro independente antes de fazer qualquer investimento. Este material não deve ser interpretado como aconselhamento financeiro. O desempenho passado não é um indicador confiável do desempenho futuro. O valor do seu investimento pode ir tanto para baixo quanto para cima, e talvez não recupere o montante investido. Você é o único responsável por suas decisões de investimento. A MEXC não se responsabiliza por quaisquer perdas que possa incorrer. Para maiores informações, consulte os nossos Termos de Uso e Aviso de Risco. Observe também que os dados relativos à criptomoedas acima mencionada aqui apresentados (como o seu preço atual ao vivo) são baseados em fontes de terceiros. Elas são apresentadas a você "como estão" e somente para fins informativos, sem representação ou garantia de qualquer tipo. Os links fornecidos para sites de terceiros também não estão sob o controle da MEXC. A MEXC não é responsável pela confiabilidade e precisão de tais sites de terceiros e o seu conteúdo.
|1 DPS para AUD
A$0.016875888
|1 DPS para GBP
￡0.0083324697
|1 DPS para EUR
€0.0100200585
|1 DPS para USD
$0.01054743
|1 DPS para MYR
RM0.0471470121
|1 DPS para TRY
₺0.3705312159
|1 DPS para JPY
¥1.6651227741
|1 DPS para RUB
₽1.1151797739
|1 DPS para INR
₹0.9006450477
|1 DPS para IDR
Rp170.1198148929
|1 DPS para PHP
₱0.6108016713
|1 DPS para EGP
￡E.0.5363368155
|1 DPS para BRL
R$0.0652885917
|1 DPS para CAD
C$0.0151882992
|1 DPS para BDT
৳1.2621054738
|1 DPS para NGN
₦16.3525245234
|1 DPS para UAH
₴0.4430975343
|1 DPS para VES
Bs0.53791893
|1 DPS para PKR
Rs2.939568741
|1 DPS para KZT
₸5.527908063
|1 DPS para THB
฿0.3593509401
|1 DPS para TWD
NT$0.3461666526
|1 DPS para CHF
Fr0.009492687
|1 DPS para HKD
HK$0.0818480568
|1 DPS para MAD
.د.م0.106529043