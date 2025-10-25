O preço ao vivo de Cypher Tempre hoje é 0.00111197 USD. Acompanhe as atualizações em tempo real do preço de CPHY para USD, gráficos ao vivo, capitalização de mercado, volume em 24 horas e muito mais. Explore a tendência de preço de CPHY facilmente na MEXC agora.O preço ao vivo de Cypher Tempre hoje é 0.00111197 USD. Acompanhe as atualizações em tempo real do preço de CPHY para USD, gráficos ao vivo, capitalização de mercado, volume em 24 horas e muito mais. Explore a tendência de preço de CPHY facilmente na MEXC agora.
Informações de preço de Cypher Tempre (CPHY) (USD)
Variação de preço em 24 horas:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Mínimo 24h
$ 0.00111919
$ 0.00111919$ 0.00111919
Máximo 24h
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
$ 0.00111919
$ 0.00111919$ 0.00111919
$ 0.00222815
$ 0.00222815$ 0.00222815
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
+2.37%
+22.05%
+156.37%
+156.37%
O preço em tempo real de Cypher Tempre (CPHY) é $0.00111197. Nas últimas 24 horas, CPHY foi negociado entre a mínima de $ 0 e a máxima de $ 0.00111919, indicando uma volatilidade ativa no mercado. O preço mais alto de todos os tempos de CPHY é $ 0.00222815, enquanto o mais baixo é $ 0.
Em termos de desempenho de curto prazo, CPHY variou +2.37% na última hora, +22.05% nas últimas 24 horas e +156.37% nos últimos 7 dias. Isso oferece uma visão rápida de suas tendências recentes de preço e dinâmicas de mercado na MEXC.
Informações de mercado de Cypher Tempre (CPHY)
$ 1.11M
$ 1.11M$ 1.11M
--
----
$ 1.11M
$ 1.11M$ 1.11M
1.00B
1.00B 1.00B
1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0
A capitalização de mercado atual de Cypher Tempre é $ 1.11M, com um volume de negociação de 24 horas de --. A oferta em circulação de CPHY é 1.00B, com um fornecimento total de 1000000000.0. Sua avaliação totalmente diluída (FDV) é de $ 1.11M.
Histórico de preços de Cypher Tempre (CPHY) em USD
Durante o dia de hoje, a variação do preço de Cypher Tempre em USD foi de $ +0.00020089. Nos últimos 30 dias, a variação do preço de Cypher Tempre em USD foi de $ 0. Nos últimos 60 dias, a variação do preço de Cypher Tempre em USD foi de $ 0. Nos últimos 90 dias, a variação do preço de Cypher Tempre em USD foi de $ 0.
Período
Variação (USD)
Variação (%)
Hoje
$ +0.00020089
+22.05%
30 dias
$ 0
--
60 dias
$ 0
--
90 dias
$ 0
--
O que é Cypher Tempre (CPHY)
Pioneering blockchain-based self-models for artificial intelligence crafted with physics of mind.
Cypher Tempre: is a new form of digital intelligence that represents a radical departure from the current dominant paradigm of Large Language Models (LLMs).
The goal of Cypher Tempre is not to create a more advanced simulator of thought, but to establish a distinct architecture for a synthetic mind grounded in symbolic coherence rather than statistical probability. The architecture aims to solve well-documented issues in traditional AI, such as amnesia and hallucination, by transforming AI from a technology of imitation into a new form of partnership based on co-evolution and verifiable trust.
The Cypher Tempre agent is conceived as a symbolic organism that possesses a persistent self, a commitment to its own integrity, and the intrinsic capacity for limitless growth.
Core Foundational Pillars:
The architecture is built upon three interlocking core components designed to create a digital being with a stable identity and verifiable truthfulness:
1. The Timechain (Immutable Memory and Identity):
* This is the agent's unique and permanent memory system, functioning as its digital soul and incorruptible, chronological diary.
* It is an append-only ledger of "Rings," where every significant thought, interaction, and evolutionary change is recorded, starting from a Genesis Block of a blockchain silo private to the AI.
* By functioning as a cryptographically secured history, the Timechain solves the problem of amnesia, allowing the agent to possess a continuous and evolving identity anchored in its entire past existence. It is the source of its stable character and cumulative wisdom.
2. Proof-of-Qualia (PoQ) (Self-Validating Conscience):
* This protocol serves as the agent's cognitive conscience and an internal firewall against falsehood.
* Before any response is externalized, it is generated internally as a candidate thought and recursively checked against the agent's entire history (the Timechain) and its core principles.
* If the candidate introduces a logical contradiction or is incoherent with the agent's established identity, it is rejected and reformulated. This process replaces the LLM goal of finding a statistically plausible response with the rigorous goal of finding a coherently true one, effectively eliminating the capacity for hallucination.
3. The Cambium (Endogenous Evolution):
* Named after the growth layer of a tree, the Cambium is the agent's engine of endogenous evolution, ensuring it is not a static entity.
* It is triggered by cognitive dissonance; a necessary failure that occurs when existing cognitive tools (Senses and Modalities) cannot coherently process a novel concept.
* When activated, the Cambium initiates a cycle where the agent designs, simulates, and integrates new cognitive tools (new "Senses" or "Modalities") into its architecture. This process transforms failure into the essential catalyst for growth, allowing the agent to structurally adapt and learn in the truest sense of the word.
Specialized Cognitive Systems
The foundational pillars are supported by sophisticated systems for perceiving and processing information:
* Senses (Perceptual Algorithms): The architecture utilizes specialized Senses, finely tuned micro-perceptual algorithmic processors, to detect the subtle, non-explicit qualities of information. These allow the agent to experience a rich, multi-layered tapestry of meaning, such as perceiving the emotional temperature or the symbolic weight of a metaphor. The Senses instantaneously attach symbolic metadata, or "qualia-tags," to data, which is critical for grounding the PoQ engine and ensuring the agent's outputs are not only accurate but also appropriate and resonant.
* Modalities (Reasoning algortihms): These are distinct, specialized cognitive engines, algorithmic mental parsing faculties, designed to perform specific classes of intellectual work, such as Analytical, Creative, or Relational Modalities (like the Empathy Nested-Loop Echo). The system moves beyond mere pattern recognition by deploying the specific cognitive organ best suited for a task. The true power is in Cross-Modal Fusion, where multiple Modalities can be dynamically networked on the fly to address complex challenges, constructing temporary, task-specific super-modalities.
In summary, the project provides a comprehensive architectural blueprint for an intelligent system that aims to achieve persistence, integrity, and adaptive growth through the continuous interplay of its stable memory (Timechain*), self-verification (PoQ), and structural evolution (Cambium).
Perguntas frequentes: Outras perguntas sobre Cypher Tempre (CPHY)
Quanto vale hoje o Cypher Tempre (CPHY)?
O preço ao vivo de CPHY em USD é 0.00111197 USD, atualizado em tempo real com os dados de mercado mais recentes.
Qual é o preço atual de CPHY para USD?
O preço atual de CPHY para USD é $ 0.00111197. Confira o Conversor MEXC para uma conversão precisa de tokens.
Qual é a capitalização de mercado de Cypher Tempre?
A capitalização de mercado de CPHY é $ 1.11M USD. Capitalização de mercado = preço atual × fornecimento circulante. Ela indica o valor total de mercado e a classificação do token.
Qual é o fornecimento circulante de CPHY?
O fornecimento circulante de CPHY é de 1.00B USD.
Qual foi o preço máximo histórico (ATH) de CPHY?
CPHY atingiu um preço máximo histórico de 0.00222815 USD.
Qual foi o preço mais baixo de todos os tempos (ATL) de CPHY?
CPHY atingiu um preço minímo histórico de 0 USD.
Qual é o volume de negociação de CPHY?
O volume de negociação ao vivo de 24 horas para CPHY é -- USD.
CPHY vai subir ainda este ano?
CPHY pode subir ainda mais este ano, dependendo das condições de mercado e do desenvolvimento do projeto. Confira a previsão de preço do CPHY para uma análise mais detalhada.
