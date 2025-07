Informação sobre BitcoinX (BCX)

BitcoinX is a fork of the Bitcoin blockchain at block 498888. With the all new features, BCX will be able to achieve more than ever. Combining zero-knowledge proof, smart contract, DPOS consensus enables BitcoinX network to become more reliable, environmental-friendly, much easier to use with greater efficiency. Therefore, BCX can build ideal Bitcoin network that truly fits the future society.