Lista Staked BNB Price (SLISBNB)
The live price of Lista Staked BNB (SLISBNB) today is 734.94 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SLISBNB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Lista Staked BNB Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 659.60K USD
- Lista Staked BNB price change within the day is +2.19%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the SLISBNB to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SLISBNB price information.
During today, the price change of Lista Staked BNB to USD was $ +15.75.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Lista Staked BNB to USD was $ +4.8992570280.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Lista Staked BNB to USD was $ +111.1593075300.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Lista Staked BNB to USD was $ +123.308857539714.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +15.75
|+2.19%
|30 Days
|$ +4.8992570280
|+0.67%
|60 Days
|$ +111.1593075300
|+15.12%
|90 Days
|$ +123.308857539714
|+20.16%
Discover the latest price analysis of Lista Staked BNB: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.33%
+2.19%
+3.64%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Founded in 2022, Synclub is a staking infrastructure and liquid staking provider on the BNB Chain. On July 4th 2023, Synclub merged with Helio Protocol to become a united team to further synergise the benefits of liquid staking on the capital efficiency of destablecoin, HAY. Synclub currently offers safe staking and liquid staking solutions through the use of it's self-managed validator node, called "Synclub" on the BNB Chain. SnBNB is the yield bearing, liquid staked version of BNB that is issued by Synclub. Post merge, all news and information of SnBNB will be posted on Helio Protocol's social media accounts. The Synclub team is currently based remotely all over the world. Currently, Synclub is only present on the BNB Chain with plans to expand to other chains in the near future and support a wider variety of native liquid staking tokens. Check out Synclub's website to understand more about where Synclub is currently present in.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SLISBNB to AUD
A$1,183.2534
|1 SLISBNB to GBP
￡602.6508
|1 SLISBNB to EUR
€712.8918
|1 SLISBNB to USD
$734.94
|1 SLISBNB to MYR
RM3,307.23
|1 SLISBNB to TRY
₺26,134.4664
|1 SLISBNB to JPY
¥114,422.8086
|1 SLISBNB to RUB
₽75,478.338
|1 SLISBNB to INR
₹63,645.804
|1 SLISBNB to IDR
Rp12,048,194.7936
|1 SLISBNB to PHP
₱43,060.1346
|1 SLISBNB to EGP
￡E.37,033.6266
|1 SLISBNB to BRL
R$4,453.7364
|1 SLISBNB to CAD
C$1,058.3136
|1 SLISBNB to BDT
৳89,354.0052
|1 SLISBNB to NGN
₦1,142,978.688
|1 SLISBNB to UAH
₴30,999.7692
|1 SLISBNB to VES
Bs39,686.76
|1 SLISBNB to PKR
Rs205,004.1636
|1 SLISBNB to KZT
₸389,885.67
|1 SLISBNB to THB
฿25,303.9842
|1 SLISBNB to TWD
NT$24,186.8754
|1 SLISBNB to CHF
Fr668.7954
|1 SLISBNB to HKD
HK$5,717.8332
|1 SLISBNB to MAD
.د.م7,393.4964