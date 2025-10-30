MetaMask USD (MUSD) Price Prediction (USD)

Get MetaMask USD price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much MUSD will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of MetaMask USD % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. -- -- -- 0.00% USD Actual Prediction MetaMask USD Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) MetaMask USD (MUSD) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, MetaMask USD could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.998683 in 2025. MetaMask USD (MUSD) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, MetaMask USD could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 1.0486 in 2026. MetaMask USD (MUSD) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of MUSD is $ 1.1010 with a 10.25% growth rate. MetaMask USD (MUSD) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of MUSD is $ 1.1561 with a 15.76% growth rate. MetaMask USD (MUSD) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MUSD in 2029 is $ 1.2139 along with 21.55% growth rate. MetaMask USD (MUSD) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MUSD in 2030 is $ 1.2746 along with 27.63% growth rate. MetaMask USD (MUSD) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of MetaMask USD could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 2.0761. MetaMask USD (MUSD) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of MetaMask USD could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 3.3818. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.998683 0.00%

2026 $ 1.0486 5.00%

2027 $ 1.1010 10.25%

2028 $ 1.1561 15.76%

2029 $ 1.2139 21.55%

2030 $ 1.2746 27.63%

2031 $ 1.3383 34.01%

2032 $ 1.4052 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 1.4755 47.75%

2034 $ 1.5492 55.13%

2035 $ 1.6267 62.89%

2036 $ 1.7080 71.03%

2037 $ 1.7934 79.59%

2038 $ 1.8831 88.56%

2039 $ 1.9773 97.99%

2040 $ 2.0761 107.89% Show More Short Term MetaMask USD Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth October 30, 2025(Today) $ 0.998683 0.00%

October 31, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.998819 0.01%

November 6, 2025(This Week) $ 0.999640 0.10%

November 29, 2025(30 Days) $ 1.0027 0.41% MetaMask USD (MUSD) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for MUSD on October 30, 2025(Today) , is $0.998683 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. MetaMask USD (MUSD) Price Prediction Tomorrow For October 31, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for MUSD, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.998819 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. MetaMask USD (MUSD) Price Prediction This Week By November 6, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for MUSD, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.999640 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. MetaMask USD (MUSD) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for MUSD is $1.0027 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current MetaMask USD Price Statistics Current Price ---- -- Price Change (24H) -- Market Cap $ 48.44M$ 48.44M $ 48.44M Circulation Supply 48.47M 48.47M 48.47M Volume (24H) ---- -- Volume (24H) -- The latest MUSD price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, MUSD has a circulating supply of 48.47M and a total market capitalization of $ 48.44M. View Live MUSD Price

MetaMask USD Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on MetaMask USD live price page, the current price of MetaMask USD is 0.998683USD. The circulating supply of MetaMask USD(MUSD) is 48.47M MUSD , giving it a market capitalization of $48,441,223 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -0.05% $ -0.000555 $ 1.006 $ 0.991821

7 Days -0.11% $ -0.001147 $ 1.0059 $ 0.993619

30 Days -0.20% $ -0.001998 $ 1.0059 $ 0.993619 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, MetaMask USD has shown a price movement of $-0.000555 , reflecting a -0.05% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, MetaMask USD was trading at a high of $1.0059 and a low of $0.993619 . It had witnessed a price change of -0.11% . This recent trend showcases MUSD's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, MetaMask USD has experienced a -0.20% change, reflecting approximately $-0.001998 to its value. This indicates that MUSD could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does MetaMask USD (MUSD) Price Prediction Module Work? The MetaMask USD Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of MUSD based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for MetaMask USD over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of MUSD, giving you a clear visualization of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of MetaMask USD. This flexibility allows you to analyze both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of MUSD. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of MUSD to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of MetaMask USD.

Why is MUSD Price Prediction Important?

MUSD Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analyzing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is MUSD worth investing now? According to your predictions, MUSD will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of MUSD next month? According to the MetaMask USD (MUSD) price prediction tool, the forecasted MUSD price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 MUSD cost in 2026? The price of 1 MetaMask USD (MUSD) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, MUSD will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2026. What is the forecasted price of MUSD in 2027? MetaMask USD (MUSD) is predicted to see 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 MUSD by 2027. What is the estimated price target of MUSD in 2028? According to your price prediction input, MetaMask USD (MUSD) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2028. What is the estimated price target of MUSD in 2029? According to your price prediction input, MetaMask USD (MUSD) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. How much will 1 MUSD cost in 2030? The price of 1 MetaMask USD (MUSD) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, MUSD will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the MUSD price prediction for 2040? MetaMask USD (MUSD) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 MUSD by 2040.