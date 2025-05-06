Polymath Cena (POLY)
Polymath (POLY) aktuālā cena šodien ir 0.04040119 USD. Tā pašreizējais tirgus maksimums ir $ 37.13M USD. POLY uz USD cena tiek atjaunināta reālajā laikā.
Atslēga Polymath Tirgus veiktspēja:
- 24 stundu tirdzniecības apjoms ir -- USD
Polymath cenas izmaiņas dienas laikā ir -15.36%
- Tam ir apjoms apgrozībā 898.55M USD
Saņem reāllaika cenu atjauninājumus POLY uz USD cenai MEXC. Saņem informāciju par jaunākajiem datiem un tirgus analīzi. Tas ir būtiski, lai pieņemtu gudrus tirdzniecības lēmumus strauji mainīgajā kriptovalūtu tirgū. MEXC ir tava galvenā platforma precīzai POLY cenu informācijai.
Šodien cenas izmaiņas Polymath uz USD bija $ -0.00733436370062746.
Pēdējās 30 dienās cenas izmaiņas Polymath uz USD bija $ +0.0133400891.
Pēdējo 60 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas Polymath uz USD bija $ +0.0377638326.
Pēdējo 90 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas Polymath uz USD bija $ +0.00810293772863857.
|Periods
|Mainīt (USD)
|Mainīt (%)
|Šodien
|$ -0.00733436370062746
|-15.36%
|30 dienas
|$ +0.0133400891
|+33.02%
|60 dienas
|$ +0.0377638326
|+93.47%
|90 dienas
|$ +0.00810293772863857
|+25.09%
Atklāj Polymath jaunāko cenu analīzi: 24 h zemākā un augstākā, vēsturiskais maksimums un ikdienas izmaiņas:
+0.10%
-15.36%
+75.11%
Ienirsti tirgus statistikas datos: tirgus maksimums, 24 h apjoms un piedāvājums:
Polymath provides technology to create, issue, and manage security tokens on the blockchain. Over 200 security tokens have been deployed using their Ethereum-based solution and they are now in the midst of launching Polymesh, an institutional-grade blockchain built specifically for regulated assets. Polymath streamlines antiquated processes and opens the door to new financial instruments by solving the inherent challenges with public infrastructure around identity, compliance, confidentiality, and governance. Recognizing that the industry lacked security-specific standards, Polymath spearheaded the creation of a unified standard for security tokens on Ethereum, ERC 1400. ERC 1400 acts as an umbrella of standards and is designed to address some of the challenges in managing security tokens by enabling the ability to conserve UBO rights for custodied assets, and automate transfer control (including KYC verification) and corporate actions (including capital distribution or voting). Polymath has brought forward many advanced innovations that address regulatory and market needs head-on. They have built a series of tools on the chain that offer non-technical users an intuitive means to access the chain’s functionality, and are also in the midst of launching Polymesh, an institutional-grade blockchain built for security tokens and the first specialized chain of this nature. Security tokens have the ability to alter the financial landscape, unlocking trillions of dollars in asset value and investment, programmably automating operations, and driving new paths to liquidity - but there are significant barriers standing in the way of institutional adoption. The foundations of Polymesh are focused on the most crucial regulatory elements addressed by four key design principles meant to meet the demands of regulators and institutions. Those four principles are Identity, Compliance, Confidentiality, and Governance. When put together, these four pillars can also support complex operations, such as settlement. When it comes to creating and managing digital securities, Polymesh’s specificity gives it, and the applications built on it, a distinct advantage over those leveraging general-purpose blockchains. The purpose-built infrastructure addresses the gaps in standard blockchain architecture to align the functioning of the blockchain with the requirements of modern capital markets. By combining Polymesh’s deep functionality with user-friendly tools, Polymath stands to transform capital markets. All transactions on the Polymath platform take place using the native POLY token. POLY is the utility token that fuels Polymath Token Studio on Ethereum and is used by issuers creating and managing security tokens on the platform.
Kriptovalūtu cenas ir pakļautas lieliem tirgus riskiem un cenu svārstībām. Ieguldi projektos un produktos, kurus pārzini un kuru saistītos riskus izproti. Tev jāapsver sava ieguldīšanas pieredze, finanšu stāvoklis, ieguldīšanas mērķi un risku tolerance, kā arī jākonsultējas ar finanšu konsultantu pirms ieguldījumu veikšanas. Šis materiāls nav uzskatāms par finanšu padomu. Iepriekšējā veiktspēja neliecina par tālāko veiktspēju. Tava ieguldījuma vērtība var gan pieaugt, gan samazināties, un tu vari zaudēt ieguldīto summu. Tu uzņemies visu atbildību par saviem ieguldīšanas lēmumiem. MEXC neuzņemas atbildību par taviem zaudējumiem. Papildinformācijai lasi mūsu Lietošanas noteikumus un brīdinājumus par riskiem. Ņem vērā, ka ar augstāk minēto kriptovalūtu saistītie dati, kas ir norādīti šeit (piemēra, pašreizējā cena), ir iegūti no trešo pušu avotiem. Šie dati tiek parādīti "kā ir" un ir paredzēti tikai informatīviem mērķiem, nesniedzot nekādas garantijas vai solījumus. Arī saites, kas tiek sniegtas uz trešo pušu vietnēm, nav MEXC kontrolē. MEXC neuzņemas atbildību par šādu trešo pušu vietņu un to satura uzticamību vai precizitāti.
|1 POLY uz VND
₫1,035.92691279
|1 POLY uz AUD
A$0.0622178326
|1 POLY uz GBP
￡0.0298968806
|1 POLY uz EUR
€0.0355530472
|1 POLY uz USD
$0.04040119
|1 POLY uz MYR
RM0.1704930218
|1 POLY uz TRY
₺1.559485934
|1 POLY uz JPY
¥5.7721180153
|1 POLY uz RUB
₽3.2781525566
|1 POLY uz INR
₹3.4054163051
|1 POLY uz IDR
Rp662.3144841936
|1 POLY uz KRW
₩55.6490031179
|1 POLY uz PHP
₱2.2386299379
|1 POLY uz EGP
￡E.2.0467242854
|1 POLY uz BRL
R$0.230286783
|1 POLY uz CAD
C$0.0553496303
|1 POLY uz BDT
৳4.924905061
|1 POLY uz NGN
₦64.9533971749
|1 POLY uz UAH
₴1.680689504
|1 POLY uz VES
Bs3.55530472
|1 POLY uz PKR
Rs11.3899034848
|1 POLY uz KZT
₸20.9221602534
|1 POLY uz THB
฿1.3186948416
|1 POLY uz TWD
NT$1.2096116286
|1 POLY uz AED
د.إ0.1482723673
|1 POLY uz CHF
Fr0.0331289758
|1 POLY uz HKD
HK$0.3131092225
|1 POLY uz MAD
.د.م0.3741150194
|1 POLY uz MXN
$0.7963074549