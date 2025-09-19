Brands Chase Gen Z With Bold Content

Catie Free turned her head into a Behr paint can to promote the brand's Color of the Year, Hidden Gem. Catie Free / Behr Paint Color of the Year announcements have evolved—considerably. They've grown from simple paint-chip reveals to full-scale cultural events that include mini documentaries, pop-up experiences, museum collaborations, fashion and tech crossovers and more. Multi-sensory branding is a growing trend. Pantone's campaign to engage all five senses began when it released its 2020 Color of the Year, Classic Blue. The company has tied its subsequent color reveals to signature fragrances, soundscapes, food, fabrics and finishes. Behr Paint has gone beyond that multi-sensory approach in efforts to reach a younger demographic. In early August, the brand invited 28 influencers to Wildflower Farms in New York on an "immersive color journey" to promote its 2026 Color of the Year: Hidden Gem. While an influencer fam trip might seem predictable, what those influencers created on social media feeds to endorse Behr's color pick was not. How To Turn Your Head Into A Human Paint Can On her TikTok account, Catie Free began her Behr video by pouring a bowl of water over her head. She then covered her hair with nylon before plastering a plastic container to the top. In less than a minute, Free transformed her head into a Behr paint can. She dipped a brush into the top of the can, pulling it out to paint Behr's Color of the Year on a palette she held. "This project was so much fun," says Free, who specializes in anime, cosplay and makeup. "It combined a lot of different makeup application methods and overall, it was a joy to complete." While Free's video clocks in at under a minute, the process took her two days to complete. The most arduous part?…