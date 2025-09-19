2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Panasonic Holdings (6752.T) Stock: Plunge 2.20% as EV Battery Innovation Promises Range Boost for Tesla

Panasonic Holdings (6752.T) Stock: Plunge 2.20% as EV Battery Innovation Promises Range Boost for Tesla

TLDR Panasonic unveils EV battery tech promising 25% more power by 2027 Stock dips as Panasonic targets breakthrough in high-density EV batteries Panasonic’s new battery plan could boost Tesla Model Y range by 90 miles EV future: Panasonic bets on anode-free design to lift battery capacity Despite stock slide, Panasonic pushes bold roadmap for next-gen [...] The post Panasonic Holdings (6752.T) Stock: Plunge 2.20% as EV Battery Innovation Promises Range Boost for Tesla appeared first on CoinCentral.
Threshold
T$0.01679-3.11%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08784-0.64%
Boost
BOOST$0.08824-4.48%
Kopīgot
Coincentral2025/09/19 20:43
Kopīgot
Brands Chase Gen Z With Bold Content

Brands Chase Gen Z With Bold Content

The post Brands Chase Gen Z With Bold Content appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Catie Free turned her head into a Behr paint can to promote the brand’s Color of the Year, Hidden Gem. Catie Free / Behr Paint Color of the Year announcements have evolved—considerably. They’ve grown from simple paint-chip reveals to full-scale cultural events that include mini documentaries, pop-up experiences, museum collaborations, fashion and tech crossovers and more. Multi-sensory branding is a growing trend. Pantone’s campaign to engage all five senses began when it released its 2020 Color of the Year, Classic Blue. The company has tied its subsequent color reveals to signature fragrances, soundscapes, food, fabrics and finishes. Behr Paint has gone beyond that multi-sensory approach in efforts to reach a younger demographic. In early August, the brand invited 28 influencers to Wildflower Farms in New York on an “immersive color journey” to promote its 2026 Color of the Year: Hidden Gem. While an influencer fam trip might seem predictable, what those influencers created on social media feeds to endorse Behr’s color pick was not. How To Turn Your Head Into A Human Paint Can On her TikTok account, Catie Free began her Behr video by pouring a bowl of water over her head. She then covered her hair with nylon before plastering a plastic container to the top. In less than a minute, Free transformed her head into a Behr paint can. She dipped a brush into the top of the can, pulling it out to paint Behr’s Color of the Year on a palette she held. “This project was so much fun,” says Free, who specializes in anime, cosplay and makeup. “It combined a lot of different makeup application methods and overall, it was a joy to complete.” While Free’s video clocks in at under a minute, the process took her two days to complete. The most arduous part?…
FUNToken
FUN$0.009473+0.70%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08784-0.64%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 20:43
Kopīgot
Pepeto Attracts Interest After DOGE And XRP Listings, As ETF Access Extends Beyond BTC And ETH:

Pepeto Attracts Interest After DOGE And XRP Listings, As ETF Access Extends Beyond BTC And ETH:

The post Pepeto Attracts Interest After DOGE And XRP Listings, As ETF Access Extends Beyond BTC And ETH: appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 19 September 2025 | 15:35 REX-Osprey has rolled out the first U.S.-listed spot ETFs for Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP (XRP), giving regulated, direct exposure to these popular altcoins. U.S. Spot ETFs For DOGE And XRP Unlock A New Era Of Crypto The funds operate under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, adding protections many Crypto products still lack. After launch, both DOGE and XRP posted price gains and sharp volume spikes, signaling strong demand now that access is simpler for institutional and retail buyers. This builds on earlier moves, including a Solana + staking ETF, showing spot Crypto ETFs are no longer niche and are becoming a standard route to digital assets beyond just BTC and ETH. The dog barked loudly, and this time the market heard it. What To Weigh Next For A Smart Crypto Investment The growing inclusion of meme and altcoins like DOGE and XRP in ETF products sets up what could come next. Pepeto shares key DNA with those names, especially Pepe, with meme roots and the same 420 trillion supply model. Yet unlike many past tokens, Pepeto remains early, priced at just $0.000000154. That creates a rare opening to enter a narrative-driven project before price climbs, similar to early entries in DOGE or SHIBA, and even PEPE. Its tie to meme culture, exchange progress, and staking utility makes Pepeto stand out in today’s presale field. What The ETF News Means For Pepeto And Meme Coin Opportunities Pepeto steps into this shift at the right time. As ETF adoption pulls meme coins deeper into regulated channels, tokens with real infrastructure and community value earn more trust. With a demo exchange, staking design, and a growing ecosystem, Pepeto checks many boxes investors look for as ETF options widen. Security, transparency, and real tech matter.…
Union
U$0.014321+0.79%
RealLink
REAL$0.06411-1.61%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,320.59-0.91%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 20:40
Kopīgot
Solana Founder Explains How Quantum Computing Could Impact Bitcoin

Solana Founder Explains How Quantum Computing Could Impact Bitcoin

The post Solana Founder Explains How Quantum Computing Could Impact Bitcoin  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Solana founder Anatoly Yakovenko recently shared his thoughts at the All-In Summit 2025 on the future of crypto, quantum computing, AI, and global finance.  His warning is clear: the quantum revolution may be closer than many realize, and Bitcoin needs to be prepared. A Major Test Ahead for Bitcoin  Yakovenko said there is roughly a …
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000168-8.19%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1437-3.23%
MAY
MAY$0.04498+1.64%
Kopīgot
CoinPedia2025/09/19 20:39
Kopīgot
Tezos Introduces Finn: An Automated Solution for Unstake Finalization

Tezos Introduces Finn: An Automated Solution for Unstake Finalization

The post Tezos Introduces Finn: An Automated Solution for Unstake Finalization appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Felix Pinkston Sep 18, 2025 23:01 Tezos launches Finn, a finalization bot by Trilitech, enhancing staking user experience by automating unstake requests. The Seoul protocol upgrade facilitates this innovation. Tezos, a prominent blockchain platform, is set to enhance its staking user experience with the introduction of Finn, an unstake finalization bot developed by Trilitech. This initiative comes alongside the Seoul protocol upgrade, scheduled for activation on September 19, 2025, according to Tezos. Seoul Protocol Upgrade The Seoul protocol upgrade introduces several new features, including native multisig accounts and aggregated attestations. A key highlight is the open unstake finalization, which simplifies the previously cumbersome two-step unstaking process. This process required users to manually finalize their unstake requests after a waiting period of up to four cycles, often leading to forgotten operations and inefficiencies. Finn’s Role in Staking Finn automates the unstake finalization process by periodically executing finalizable unstake requests on behalf of all users. This is achieved without transferring ownership of funds, ensuring that native staking on Tezos remains non-custodial. Finn operates by fetching stakers with finalizable operations, creating batches of manager operations, and submitting these batches while covering the necessary gas fees. Finn has been tested on Seoul-compatible test networks and will be operational on the Tezos mainnet starting with cycle 999, shortly after the Seoul upgrade. Clearing the Backlog With approximately 1,000 unstake operations pending finalization, Finn aims to clear this backlog, which includes operations pending since the activation of the staking mechanism in cycle 748. By automating these requests, Finn eliminates the backlog and streamlines the staking process for all users. Community and Economic Implications The introduction of Finn represents a significant improvement in the staking UX on Tezos. While the changes do not involve any transfer of funds between…
1
1$0.010743+158.24%
Hyperbot
BOT$0.08573-8.08%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017757+1.58%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 20:38
Kopīgot
China’s top auto group kicked off full-scale investigation of U.S. chip trade discrimination

China’s top auto group kicked off full-scale investigation of U.S. chip trade discrimination

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers on Friday kicked off a full-scale investigation into what it describes as discriminatory U.S. trade policies targeting chip supply in the country’s auto sector, according to a formal statement seen by Cryptopolitan. Automakers are being asked to send in their official feedback beginning October 13, marking a new front […]
Union
U$0.014321+0.79%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Suilend
SEND$0.5337-3.76%
Kopīgot
Cryptopolitan2025/09/19 20:37
Kopīgot
Fed Rate Cuts May Push Crypto Prices Up As ‘Digital Gold’ Replaces TradFi

Fed Rate Cuts May Push Crypto Prices Up As ‘Digital Gold’ Replaces TradFi

The post Fed Rate Cuts May Push Crypto Prices Up As ‘Digital Gold’ Replaces TradFi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FX168 Financial News (North America) reports that cryptocurrency polymath Eric Trump has said that President Trump’s consistent advocacy of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut could push up cryptocurrency prices significantly. A rate cut would make interest-bearing safe assets less attractive. It would prompt investors to turn to speculative assets such as stocks and Bitcoin (BTC-USD).  Historically, cryptocurrencies typically rise during easing cycles, albeit not in a straight line. A rate cut could trigger a short-term rally. It could also signal economic weakness, which could drag down the performance of risky assets. In Eric Trump’s view, the digital asset industry is here to stay for the long haul. From there, the existence of proven cloud mining platforms has high benefits. What is Cloud Mining? XiuShan Mining cloud mining is a way to allow users to mine cryptocurrencies by renting computing power (arithmetic). A third party provides that computing power. Besides, users don’t need to purchase expensive mining equipment or perform technical maintenance themselves.  Users simply purchase a certain number of arithmetic contracts from the specialized XiuShan Mining cloud mining platform. That’s responsible for purchasing, deploying, operating, and maintaining the equipment, including power supply and technical management. Users can receive cryptocurrency revenue generated by mining on a pro rata basis according to the arithmetic power and lease term.  How Does Cloud Mining Work? Rented Arithmetic: Users select and purchase arithmetic contracts on the XiuShan Mining platform, which are typically measured in terms of hash rates (e.g., giga-hashes per second) that determine the amount of mining power. Mining Operations: XiuShan Mining uses its large mining facilities in remote data centers to validate blockchain transactions using the arithmetic power rented by users to solve complex mathematical problems. Distribution of Revenues: Cryptocurrency revenues generated by mining are distributed to users on a regular basis…
Gravity
G$0.0112-2.69%
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1726-2.15%
Threshold
T$0.01679-3.11%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 20:37
Kopīgot
Unraveling The Mystery Behind Its Astounding $1000 Rally

Unraveling The Mystery Behind Its Astounding $1000 Rally

The post Unraveling The Mystery Behind Its Astounding $1000 Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BNB Price Soars: Unraveling The Mystery Behind Its Astounding $1000 Rally Skip to content Home Crypto News BNB Price Soars: Unraveling the Mystery Behind Its Astounding $1000 Rally Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bnb-price-mystery-unraveled/
Binance Coin
BNB$991.19-0.26%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017757+1.58%
Mystery
MYSTERY$0.000000001622+1.31%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 20:36
Kopīgot
XRP Coinmarketcap Newcomer XRP Tundra Offers 25x Return Potential in Presale

XRP Coinmarketcap Newcomer XRP Tundra Offers 25x Return Potential in Presale

The post XRP Coinmarketcap Newcomer XRP Tundra Offers 25x Return Potential in Presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CoinMarketCap has listed countless projects over the years, but few arrive with as much early attention as XRP Tundra. The presale newcomer has launched with a simple yet ambitious structure: a $0.01 entry price for its TUNDRA-S token and a $2.50 launch target. For participants in Phase 1, that equates to a potential 25× return at the point of exchange listing, a figure that has quickly become the centerpiece of discussion in crypto forums. The momentum around XRP Tundra is not limited to speculative upside. Its design combines staking access, governance, and verifiable transparency. The two-token system — one for utility and yield, the other for reserves and governance — adds a layer of functionality often missing in presale offerings. For XRP holders in particular, the project represents a way to expand beyond price action into yield generation once staking goes live. Dual Tokens for Utility and Governance At the heart of the presale are two interconnected tokens. TUNDRA-S, launched on Solana, is designated as the utility and yield token, while TUNDRA-X, built on the XRP Ledger, provides governance authority and reserve backing. The dual framework is designed to balance reward distribution with long-term oversight. In Phase 1, investors purchase TUNDRA-S for $0.01 and receive a 19% token bonus. Alongside this, they gain a free allocation of TUNDRA-X, valued at $0.005. When trading opens, TUNDRA-S is expected to debut at $2.50 and TUNDRA-X at $1.25, placing significant multiples between presale cost and launch valuation. This dual reward structure has already caught the attention of CoinMarketCap users scanning for presale opportunities with tangible upside. Staking Access Through Cryo Vaults and Frost Keys Beyond token pricing, XRP Tundra introduces a staking mechanism specifically designed for XRP holders. Users will be able to allocate assets into Cryo Vaults, which are activated and managed…
1
1$0.010743+158.24%
XRP
XRP$3.0341-2.65%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0138-3.76%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 20:35
Kopīgot
Top Crypto Presales Of 2025: Tapzi, Lyno, BlockDAG & MetaVault Compete For Spotlight

Top Crypto Presales Of 2025: Tapzi, Lyno, BlockDAG & MetaVault Compete For Spotlight

Tapzi leads 2025’s top crypto presales with $48M+ raised, skill-based Web3 gaming, and mass-market appeal. Lyno, BlockDAG, and MetaVault add balance for diversification.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
MASS
MASS$0.000754-0.47%
Kopīgot
Blockchainreporter2025/09/19 20:34
Kopīgot

Populārākās ziņas

Vairāk

Ethereum Team Sets Fusaka Launch Date

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

MetaMask Token Launch ‘Coming Soon’ – Best Crypto Wallet Native Coin To Watch?

P2P Satellite Networks Invoking Edge-AI and Decentralized Intelligence-: Internet-AI Optimization