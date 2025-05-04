Theta Network ລາຄາ (THETA)
ລາຄາສົດຂອງ Theta Network (THETA) ມື້ນີ້ແມ່ນ 0.725715USD. ມັນມີອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຂອງ $ 725.93MUSD. THETA ຖຶງ USD ລາຄາໄດ້ຖືກປັບປຸງໃນເວລາຈິງ.
ປະສິດທິພາບຕະຫຼາດTheta Networkຫຼັກ:
- ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງແມ່ນ -- USD
- Theta Network ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາໃນມື້ແມ່ນ -4.95%
- ມັນມີການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນຂອງ 1.00B USD
ຮັບການອັບເດດລາຄາຕາມເວລາຈິງTHETA ຖຶງ USD ຂອງລາຄາໃນ MEXC. ຕິດຕາມຂໍ້ມູນຫຼ້າສຸດ ແລະ ການວິເຄາະຕະຫຼາດ. ມັນເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນສໍາລັບການຕັດສິນໃຈການຊື້ຂາຍທີ່ສະຫຼາດໃນຕະຫຼາດສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລທີ່ມີຄວາມໄວ.THETA MEXC ແມ່ນແພລດຟອມໄປເຖິງຂອງທ່ານສໍາລັບຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ.
ໃນລະຫວ່າງມື້ນີ້, ການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງລາຄາ Theta Network ຖຶງ USD ແມ່ນ $ -0.0377943465735378.
ໃນ 30 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລາຄາມີການປ່ຽນແປງTheta Network ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ -0.0405376416.
ໃນ 60 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ Theta Network ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ -0.1997556663.
ໃນ 90 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ Theta Network ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ -0.9384471948932361.
|ໄລຍະເວລາ
|ປ່ຽນແປງ (USD)
|ປ່ຽນແປງ (%)
|ມື້ນີ້
|$ -0.0377943465735378
|-4.95%
|30 ມື້
|$ -0.0405376416
|-5.58%
|60 ວັນ
|$ -0.1997556663
|-27.52%
|90 ວັນ
|$ -0.9384471948932361
|-56.39%
ຄົ້ນພົບການວິເຄາະລາຄາຫຼ້າສຸດຂອງ Theta Network: ລໍາດັບຕໍ່າ ແລະ ສູງ 24ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ATH ແລະ ການປ່ຽນແປງປະຈໍາວັນ:
-1.65%
-4.95%
-3.09%
ເຈາະລຶກສະຖິຕິຕະຫຼາດ: ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດ, ປະລິມານ 24h ແລະ ການສະໜອງ:
Theta Network is the leading blockchain-powered decentralized cloud for AI, media and entertainment. It can be viewed as a "dual network" consisting of two complementary subsystems, the Theta Edge Network and the Theta Blockchain. The edge network provides vast amounts of GPU compute power for AI, video, rendering and other tasks, while the Theta blockchain provides payment, reward, and smart contract capabilities. Below we provide more details for the two components. Theta's Edge Network is a decentralized network consisting of over 10,000 active global nodes with 80 PetaFLOPS of always available distributed GPU compute power, equivalent to 250 Nvidia A100s. Theta Edge Network powers the Theta EdgeCloud, a leading hybrid cloud-edge AI computing platform launched on May 1, 2024. Leveraging Theta's recently approved patent on ‘Edge Computing Platform supported by Smart Contract Enabled Blockchain Network’ and the upcoming release of Elite+ Booster edge nodes, all Theta community members will be able to participate and share in the rewards from EdgeCloud AI, video, 3D rendering and gaming compute jobs. While chatbots like ChatGPT and others utilize GPUs, new generative AI models such as text-to-video, text-to-3D and sketch-to-3D will require 10-100x the amount of computational power. The combined GPU compute power of Theta's decentralized edge network and its preferred cloud partners is 20-30x more than other comparable networks in the industry today, holding the keys to global GPU compute, arguably the most valuable and most disruptive asset in history. Theta blockchain is an EVM compatible multi-blockchain network which supports Turing complete smart contracts. This EVM support enables a wide range of interesting Web3 applications to be built on the Theta Network. Examples include non-fungible tokens (NFT), decentralized exchanges (DEX/DeFi), and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO), which could become indispensable building blocks of the next generation AI, media and entertainment platforms. Theta’s enterprise validator and governance council is led by Google, Samsung, Sony, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Binance, Blockchain Ventures, DHVC, gumi and other global leaders. Theta has partnered with leading entertainment brands including Lionsgate, MGM, Katy Perry, American Idol, The Price is Right, Taste of Home, and more. Popular platforms utilizing Theta’s Web3 infrastructure include MetaCannes Film3 Festival, FuseTV, CONtv Anime, WPT, PetCollective, FailArmy, and other OTT streaming services. Strategic corporate investors include Samsung NEXT, Sony Innovation Fund, Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments (BDMI), CAA and Silicon Valley VCs including DCM and Sierra Ventures.
|1 THETA ເຖິງ VND
₫19,097.190225
|1 THETA ເຖິງ AUD
A$1.12485825
|1 THETA ເຖິງ GBP
￡0.54428625
|1 THETA ເຖິງ EUR
€0.6386292
|1 THETA ເຖິງ USD
$0.725715
|1 THETA ເຖິງ MYR
RM3.09880305
|1 THETA ເຖິງ TRY
₺27.99082755
|1 THETA ເຖິງ JPY
¥105.1561035
|1 THETA ເຖິງ RUB
₽60.00937335
|1 THETA ເຖິງ INR
₹61.41726045
|1 THETA ເຖິງ IDR
Rp11,896.9653096
|1 THETA ເຖິງ KRW
₩1,016.4074004
|1 THETA ເຖິງ PHP
₱40.3932969
|1 THETA ເຖິງ EGP
￡E.36.8372934
|1 THETA ເຖິງ BRL
R$4.10028975
|1 THETA ເຖິງ CAD
C$1.0014867
|1 THETA ເຖິງ BDT
৳88.4646585
|1 THETA ເຖິງ NGN
₦1,163.0018304
|1 THETA ເຖິງ UAH
₴30.189744
|1 THETA ເຖິງ VES
Bs62.41149
|1 THETA ເຖິງ PKR
Rs204.5935728
|1 THETA ເຖິງ KZT
₸373.4964819
|1 THETA ເຖິງ THB
฿24.0211665
|1 THETA ເຖິງ TWD
NT$22.28670765
|1 THETA ເຖິງ AED
د.إ2.66337405
|1 THETA ເຖິງ CHF
Fr0.5950863
|1 THETA ເຖິງ HKD
HK$5.62429125
|1 THETA ເຖິງ MAD
.د.م6.7201209
|1 THETA ເຖິງ MXN
$14.2094997