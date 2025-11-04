ແລກປ່ຽນDEX+
ຊື້ຄຣິປໂຕຕະຫຼາດSpotFutures500XEarnງານ
ເພີ່ມ
Blue Chip Blitz
ລາຄາສົດTabooຂອງມື້ນີ້0 USD. ຕິດຕາມການອັບເດດTABOOລາຄາໃນເວລາUSD ຈິງ, ຕາຕະລາງສົດ, ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດ, ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ແລະ ອື່ນໆອີກ. ສຳຫຼວດແນວTABOOໂນ້ມລາຄາຢູ່ MEXC ໄດ້ຢ່າງງ່າຍດາຍດຽວນີ້.ລາຄາສົດTabooຂອງມື້ນີ້0 USD. ຕິດຕາມການອັບເດດTABOOລາຄາໃນເວລາUSD ຈິງ, ຕາຕະລາງສົດ, ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດ, ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ແລະ ອື່ນໆອີກ. ສຳຫຼວດແນວTABOOໂນ້ມລາຄາຢູ່ MEXC ໄດ້ຢ່າງງ່າຍດາຍດຽວນີ້.

ຂໍ້ມູນເພີ່ມເຕີມກ່ຽວກັບ TABOO

TABOO ຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາ

ແມ່ນຫຍັງ TABOO

TABOO ເວັບໄຊທ໌ທາງການ:

TABOO Tokenomics

TABOO ການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາ

ມີລາຍໄດ້

Airdrop+

ຂ່າວ

ບລັອກ

ຮຽນຮູ້

ໂລໂກ້ Taboo

Taboo ລາຄາ (TABOO)

ບໍ່ມີລາຍຊື່

1 TABOO ເຖິງUSDລາຄາສົດ:

--
----
-5.30%1D
mexc
ຂໍ້ມູນໂທເຄັນນີ້ແມ່ນມາຈາກພາກສ່ວນທີສາມ. MEXC ປະຕິບັດພຽງແຕ່ເປັນການລວບລວມຂໍ້ມູນເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ສຳຫຼວດໂທເຄັນອື່ນໆທີ່ມີລາຍຊື່ຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດການນັດພົບ MEXC Spot!
USD
Taboo (TABOO) ຕາຕະລາງລາຄາສົດ
ອັບເດດໜ້າຫຼ້າສຸດ:2025-11-04 17:38:57 (UTC+8)

Taboo (TABOO)ຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາ(USD)

ຊ່ວງ​ລາ​ຄາ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ 24 ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ​:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
ຕໍ່າກວ່າ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
ສູງກວ່າ 24H

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.063936
$ 0.063936$ 0.063936

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.11%

-5.36%

-21.96%

-21.96%

Taboo (TABOO) ລາ​ຄາ​ທີ່​ໃຊ້​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ແທ້​ຈິງ​ແມ່ນ --. ໃນໄລຍະ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, TABOOມີການເຄື່ອນໄຫວການຊື້ຂາຍລະຫວ່າງລະດັບຕໍ່າສຸດ$ 0 ແລະ ລະດັບສູງຂອງຕະຫຼາດ$ 0, ຊີ້ໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງຕະຫຼາດທີ່ມີການປ່ຽນແປງ. TABOOລາຄາທີ່ສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາແມ່ນ$ 0.063936, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ລາຄາຕໍ່າສຸດແມ່ນ$ 0.

ໃນແງ່ຂອງການປະຕິບັດໄລຍະສັ້ນ, TABOOມີການປ່ຽນແປງ-0.11%ໃນຊົ່ວໂມງທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, -5.36%24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ແລະ -21.96%7 ມື້. ຂໍ້ມູນນີ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານເຫັນພາບລວມໄວຂອງແນວໂນ້ມລາຄາຫຼ້າສຸດ ແລະ ນະໂຍບາຍດ້ານຕະຫຼາດໃນ MEXC.

Taboo (TABOO) ຂໍ້ມູນການຕະຫຼາດ

$ 343.87K
$ 343.87K$ 343.87K

--
----

$ 343.87K
$ 343.87K$ 343.87K

9.78B
9.78B 9.78B

9,782,678,080.0
9,782,678,080.0 9,782,678,080.0

ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນແມ່ນກັບປະລິມານTabooການຊື້ຂາຍ$ 343.87K 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງຂອງ --. ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນຂອງTABOOແມ່ນ9.78Bກັບການສະຫນອງທັງຫມົດເທົ່າກັບ9782678080.0. ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງຢ່າງເຕັມສ່ວນ (FDV) ແມ່ນ$ 343.87K.

Taboo (TABOO) ປະຫວັດລາຄາ USD

ໃນລະຫວ່າງມື້ນີ້, ການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງລາຄາ Taboo ຖຶງ USD ແມ່ນ $ 0.
ໃນ 30 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລາຄາມີການປ່ຽນແປງTaboo ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
ໃນ 60 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ Taboo ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
ໃນ 90 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ Taboo ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.

ໄລຍະເວລາປ່ຽນແປງ (USD)ປ່ຽນແປງ (%)
ມື້ນີ້$ 0-5.36%
30 ມື້$ 0-27.63%
60 ວັນ$ 0-7.40%
90 ວັນ$ 0--

ແມ່ນຫຍັງ Taboo (TABOO)

Taboo is an adult NFT & Streaming media project. Specializing in highly, exclusive content. With models, who aren’t strictly porn stars, their content is not like other adult tokens. Their marketplace is cutting-edge, with its creation by the Enjin Coin Marketplace Developers.

From Super Models to Pornstars, TABOO is selectively curating the most exclusive content creator list in existence, providing the highest quality and most exclusive SFW, NSFW to XXX exclusive media from content creators. There is an application process, in which any adult performer who wishes to be on our platform will have to qualify and obtain approval by us first. This selectivity and exclusivity will create a media platform of the utmost quality and soon everyone will understand why Taboo is the best in the industry.

Their NFT Marketplace and media platform will be cross chain, utilizing layer 2 solution protocols with the lowest fees and fastest transactions. An asset bridge to the ERC20 Network, along with Version 1 of the marketplace, to bring ERC721 and ERC1155 compatible NFTs to the Taboo Ecosystem, on the Binance Smart Chain. Their Marketplace will be built on the Plasma Network, targeting networks like Polygon and Harmony and Sol. There will also have a merchandise store where you can buy your favorite goodies. A unique forum will be made, too, with special incentives and rewards for generating traffic.

However, what is the biggest hurdle in the adult industry? Anyone with a camera can create erotic media. Our NFT marketplace tier system aims to create scarcity, in an oversaturated market. The more Taboo Tokens a person holds, the more content they can access, Similar to buying Diamond tier on Patreon. Each tier will grant access to more and more content, with the highest quality and most exclusive content contained at the highest tier for the most discerning of consumers.

Their highest Tier includes private VIP party invites to the Taboo Mansion, industry events, and model meet and greets.

Want a minted NFT of a sexy playboy model in lingerie or a bikini? Access to XXX-rated NFTs? Private live shows+Rated-R videos? VR content? The ability to transfer NFTs seamlessly from various networks onto our marketplace? Or maybe you are a content creator that would like to test out the opportunity to generate passive income rewards?

The answer to all these questions is TABOO.

Buy, sell, interact, create, earn. The $TABOO way.

MEXC ແມ່ນການແລກປ່ຽນສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອນຊັ້ນນໍາທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມໄວ້ວາງໃຈຈາກຜູ້ໃຊ້ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 10 ລ້ານຄົນທົ່ວໂລກ. ມີຊື່ສຽງເປັນການແລກປ່ຽນທີ່ມີການຄັດເລືອກໂທເຄັນ ທີ່ກວ້າງທີ່ສຸດ, ລາຍຊື່ໂທເຄັນທີ່ໄວທີ່ສຸດ, ແລະ ຄ່າທໍານຽມການຊື້ຂາຍຕ່ໍາສຸດໃນຕະຫຼາດ. ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ MEXC ດຽວນີ້ເພື່ອສຳຜັດກັບສະພາບຄ່ອງອັນດັບຕົ້ນໆ ແລະ ຄ່າທຳນຽມທີ່ແຂ່ງຂັນທີ່ສຸດໃນຕະຫຼາດ!

Taboo (TABOO) ຊັບພະຍາກອນ

ເວັບໄຊທ໌ທາງການ

Taboo ການ​ຄາດ​ຄະ​ເນ​ລາ​ຄາ​ (USD)

Taboo (TABOO) ມື້ອື່ນ ອາທິດUSDໜ້າ ຫຼື ເດືອນໜ້າຈະມີມູນຄ່າເທົ່າໃດ? ຊັບສິນຂອງທ່ານ Taboo (TABOO) ຈະມີມູນຄ່າເທົ່າໃດໃນປີ 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028, ຫຼື ແມ້ກະທັ້ງ 10 ຫຼື 20 ປີຈາກນີ້? ໃຊ້ເຄື່ອງມືການຄາດເດົາລາຄາຂອງພວກເຮົາເພື່ອຄົ້ນຫາທັງການຄາດຄະເນໄລຍະສັ້ນ ແລະ ໄລຍະຍາວສໍາລັບTaboo.

ກວດເບິ່ງການTabooຄາດເດົາລາຄາດຽວນີ້!

TABOO ກັບສະກຸນເງິນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ

Taboo (TABOO) Tokenomics

ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈຂອງ tokennomics ຂອງTaboo (TABOO) ຈະໃຫ້ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈເລິກເຊິ່ງກ່ຽວກັບມູນຄ່າໄລຍະຍາວ ແລະ ທ່າແຮງການຂະຫຍາຍຕົວຂອງມັນ. ຈາກການແຈກຢາຍໂທເຄັນກັບການຄຸ້ມຄອງການສະຫນອງ Tokenomics ເປີດເຜີຍໂຄງສ້າງຫຼັກຂອງເສດຖະກິດຂອງໂຄງການ. ຮຽນຮູ້ກ່ຽວກັບ tokennomics ທີ່ສົມບູນແບບຂອງໂທເຄັນ TABOO ດຽວນີ້!

ຜູ້ຄົນຍັງຖາມວ່າ: ຄຳຖາມອື່ນໆກ່ຽວກັບ Taboo(TABOO)

ມື້ນີ້ມີTaboo (TABOO) ຄ່າເທົ່າໃດ?
ລາຄາສົດ TABOOແມ່ນUSDໄດ້ຮັບ 0 USDການປັບປຸງໃນເວລາຈິງດ້ວຍຂໍ້ມູນຕະຫຼາດຫຼ້າສຸດ.
ລາຄາTABOOປະຈຸບັນUSDແມ່ນຫຍັງ?
ລາ​ຄາ​ໃນ​TABOOປະ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​USDແມ່ນ$ 0. ລອງໃຊ້ຕົວແປງ MEXC ສຳລັບການປ່ຽນໂທເຄັນທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ.
ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດແມ່ນຫຍັງTaboo?
ມູນ​ຄ່າ​ຕະ​ຫຼາດ​ຂອງTABOO​ແມ່ນ​$ 343.87K USD. ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດ = ລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ປະລິມານການໄຫຼວຽນ. ຊີ້ບອກມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ແລະ ການຈັດອັນດັບຂອງໂທເຄັນ.
ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນແມ່ນຫຍັງTABOO?
ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນTABOOແມ່ນ 9.78B USD.
ລາຄາສູງສຸດຕະຫຼອດເວລາ (ATH) ແມ່ນຫຍັງTABOO?
TABOO ບັນລຸລາຄາ ATH ຂອງ 0.063936 USD.
ລາຄາຕໍ່າສຸດຕະຫຼອດເວລາ (ATL) ແມ່ນຫຍັງTABOO?
TABOOຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຫັນລາຄາຂອງ ATL ຢູ່ 0 USD.
ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍແມ່ນເທົ່າໃດTABOO?
ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍສົດ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງສໍາລັບການTABOOແມ່ນ-- USD.
ປີນີ້TABOOຈະສູງຂຶ້ນບໍ?
TABOO ອາດ​ຈະ​ສູງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ປີ​ນີ້ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ສະພາບ​ການ​ຕະຫຼາດ ​ແລະ ການ​ພັດທະນາ​ໂຄງການ. ກວດເບິ່ງTABOOການ​ຄາດ​ຄະ​ເນ​ລາ​ຄາ​ຂອງພວກເຮົາສໍາລັບການວິເຄາະໃນຄວາມເລິກຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ.
ອັບເດດໜ້າຫຼ້າສຸດ:2025-11-04 17:38:57 (UTC+8)

Taboo (TABOO) ການປັບປຸງອຸດສາຫະກໍາທີ່ສໍາຄັນ

ເວລາ (UTC+8)ປະເພດຂໍ້ມູນ
11-04 05:28:00ການປັບປຸງອຸດສາຫະກໍາ
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million
11-04 03:53:00ການປັບປຸງອຸດສາຫະກໍາ
U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $14.8 million last week, with trading volume reaching $10 billion
11-03 17:18:56ການປັບປຸງອຸດສາຫະກໍາ
Data: October DEX spot trading volume hits all-time high, CEX spot trading volume reaches highest level since January this year
11-02 15:42:00ການປັບປຸງອຸດສາຫະກໍາ
The total market cap of stablecoins decreased by 0.45% over the past week, still maintaining above $300 billion
11-01 15:13:00ການປັບປຸງອຸດສາຫະກໍາ
Bitcoin's October monthly candle closed down 3.69%, marking the third declining October in history
11-01 13:14:00ການປັບປຸງອຸດສາຫະກໍາ
Crypto market shows slight warming, all three major U.S. stock indices record at least six consecutive monthly gains

ປະຕິເສດຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ

ລາຄາສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລແມ່ນຂຶ້ນກັບຄວາມສ່ຽງຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ຄວາມຜັນຜວນຂອງລາຄາສູງ. ທ່ານຄວນລົງທຶນໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຜະລິດຕະພັນທີ່ທ່ານຄຸ້ນເຄີຍກັບ ແລະ ບ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານເຂົ້າໃຈຄວາມສ່ຽງທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງ. ທ່ານ​ຄວນ​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ລະ​ມັດ​ລະ​ວັງ​ປະ​ສົບ​ການ​ການ​ລົງ​ທຶນ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​, ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ເງິນ​, ຈຸດ​ປະ​ສົງ​ການ​ລົງ​ທຶນ​ ແລະ ​ຄວາມ​ທົນ​ທານ​ຕໍ່​ຄວາມ​ສ່ຽງ​ ແລະ ​ປຶກ​ສາ​ຫາ​ລື​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ເງິນ​ເປັນ​ເອ​ກະ​ລາດ​ກ່ອນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ລົງ​ທຶນ​ໃດໆ​. ເອກະສານນີ້ບໍ່ຄວນຖືກແປເປັນຄໍາແນະນໍາທາງດ້ານການເງິນ. ການປະຕິບັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາບໍ່ແມ່ນຕົວຊີ້ວັດທີ່ເຊື່ອຖືໄດ້ຂອງການປະຕິບັດໃນອະນາຄົດ. ມູນຄ່າຂອງການລົງທຶນຂອງທ່ານສາມາດຫຼຸດລົງເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນກັບການເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ທ່ານອາດຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄືນຈໍານວນເງິນທີ່ທ່ານລົງທຶນ. ທ່ານມີຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ sole ສໍາລັບການຕັດສິນໃຈລົງທຶນຂອງທ່ານ. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ການສູນເສຍໃດໆທີ່ອາດຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນ. ສໍາລັບຂໍ້ມູນເພີ່ມເຕີມ, ກະລຸນາເບິ່ງເງື່ອນໄຂການນໍາໃຊ້ ແລະ ຄໍາເຕືອນຄວາມສ່ຽງຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ກະລຸນາຮັບຊາບວ່າຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລ ທີ່ກ່າວມາຂ້າງເທິງທີ່ນໍາສະເໜີຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ (ເຊັ່ນ: ລາຄາໃນປັດຈຸບັນຂອງມັນ) ແມ່ນອີງໃສ່ແຫຼ່ງຂໍ້ມູນພາກສ່ວນທີສາມ. ພວກມັນຖືກນໍາສະເໜີໃຫ້ທ່ານໃນ "ຕາມທີ່" ພື້ນຖານ ແລະ ສໍາລັບຈຸດປະສົງຂໍ້ມູນເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ໂດຍບໍ່ມີການເປັນຕົວແທນຫຼືການຮັບປະກັນໃດໆ. ລິ້ງທີ່ສະໜອງໃຫ້ກັບເວັບໄຊທ໌ພາກສ່ວນທີສາມແມ່ນບໍ່ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການຄວບຄຸມຂອງ MEXC. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ຄວາມໜ້າເຊື່ອຖື ແລະ ຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງຂອງເວັບໄຊພາກສ່ວນທີສາມດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະ ເນື້ອຫາຂອງພວກມັນ.

ຮ້ອນແຮງ

ໃນປັດຈຸບັນສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລທີ່ມີທ່າອ່ຽງທີ່ກໍາລັງໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມສົນໃຈໃນຕະຫຼາດທີ່ສໍາຄັນ

ໂລໂກ້ Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,077.50
$104,077.50$104,077.50

-1.57%

ໂລໂກ້ Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH

$3,497.54
$3,497.54$3,497.54

-2.54%

ໂລໂກ້ Solana

Solana

SOL

$160.17
$160.17$160.17

-3.94%

ໂລໂກ້ USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

$1.0003
$1.0003$1.0003

+0.04%

ໂລໂກ້ ChainOpera AI

ChainOpera AI

COAI

$1.2197
$1.2197$1.2197

-19.87%

ປະລິມານສູງສຸດ

ສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລທີ່ມີປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍສູງສຸດ

ໂລໂກ້ Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,077.50
$104,077.50$104,077.50

-1.57%

ໂລໂກ້ Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH

$3,497.54
$3,497.54$3,497.54

-2.54%

ໂລໂກ້ Solana

Solana

SOL

$160.17
$160.17$160.17

-3.94%

ໂລໂກ້ XRP

XRP

XRP

$2.2618
$2.2618$2.2618

-2.80%

ໂລໂກ້ DOGE

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16537
$0.16537$0.16537

-0.95%

ເພີ່ມໃໝ່

ສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລຫຼ້າສຸດທີ່ມີຢູ່ໃນການຊື້ຂາຍ

ໂລໂກ້ Momentum

Momentum

MMT

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

ໂລໂກ້ Play AI

Play AI

PLAI

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

ໂລໂກ້ BGEO

BGEO

BGEO

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

ໂລໂກ້ Intuition

Intuition

TRUST

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

ໂລໂກ້ MemeMarket

MemeMarket

MFUN

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

ຜູ້ໄດ້ຮັບກຳໄລຕິດອັນດັບ

ເຄື່ອງປໍ້າຄຣິບໂຕຍອດນິຍົມໃນມື້ນີ້

ໂລໂກ້ Bondex

Bondex

BDXN

$0.06816
$0.06816$0.06816

+144.12%

ໂລໂກ້ Decred

Decred

DCR

$51.014
$51.014$51.014

+139.54%

ໂລໂກ້ PIVX

PIVX

PIVX

$0.3791
$0.3791$0.3791

+65.98%

ໂລໂກ້ DASH

DASH

DASH

$136.33
$136.33$136.33

+59.78%

ໂລໂກ້ OMNILABS

OMNILABS

OMNILABS

$0.0000000000001592
$0.0000000000001592$0.0000000000001592

+59.20%