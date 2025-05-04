Raven Protocol ລາຄາ (RAVEN)
ລາຄາສົດຂອງ Raven Protocol (RAVEN) ມື້ນີ້ແມ່ນ 0.00013508USD. ມັນມີອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຂອງ $ 599.28KUSD. RAVEN ຖຶງ USD ລາຄາໄດ້ຖືກປັບປຸງໃນເວລາຈິງ.
ປະສິດທິພາບຕະຫຼາດRaven Protocolຫຼັກ:
- ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງແມ່ນ -- USD
- Raven Protocol ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາໃນມື້ແມ່ນ +1.33%
- ມັນມີການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນຂອງ 4.44B USD
ຮັບການອັບເດດລາຄາຕາມເວລາຈິງRAVEN ຖຶງ USD ຂອງລາຄາໃນ MEXC. ຕິດຕາມຂໍ້ມູນຫຼ້າສຸດ ແລະ ການວິເຄາະຕະຫຼາດ. ມັນເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນສໍາລັບການຕັດສິນໃຈການຊື້ຂາຍທີ່ສະຫຼາດໃນຕະຫຼາດສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລທີ່ມີຄວາມໄວ.RAVEN MEXC ແມ່ນແພລດຟອມໄປເຖິງຂອງທ່ານສໍາລັບຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ.
ໃນລະຫວ່າງມື້ນີ້, ການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງລາຄາ Raven Protocol ຖຶງ USD ແມ່ນ $ 0.
ໃນ 30 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລາຄາມີການປ່ຽນແປງRaven Protocol ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ +0.0000110549.
ໃນ 60 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ Raven Protocol ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ -0.0000508192.
ໃນ 90 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ Raven Protocol ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ -0.0001269606555348037.
|ໄລຍະເວລາ
|ປ່ຽນແປງ (USD)
|ປ່ຽນແປງ (%)
|ມື້ນີ້
|$ 0
|+1.33%
|30 ມື້
|$ +0.0000110549
|+8.18%
|60 ວັນ
|$ -0.0000508192
|-37.62%
|90 ວັນ
|$ -0.0001269606555348037
|-48.45%
ຄົ້ນພົບການວິເຄາະລາຄາຫຼ້າສຸດຂອງ Raven Protocol: ລໍາດັບຕໍ່າ ແລະ ສູງ 24ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ATH ແລະ ການປ່ຽນແປງປະຈໍາວັນ:
+0.14%
+1.33%
-2.15%
ເຈາະລຶກສະຖິຕິຕະຫຼາດ: ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດ, ປະລິມານ 24h ແລະ ການສະໜອງ:
Raven Protocol's specific use case is to perform AI training where speed is the key. We're taking a 1M image dataset that takes 2-3 weeks to train on AWS down to 2-3 hours on Raven. AI companies will be able to train models better and faster. Raven Protocol is creating a self-sustaining and dynamic ecosystem for: Customers who want to train their AI engines; and/or Contributors who would like to share their compute resources in the form of Computers, Smartphones, or even a server rack. Raven Tokens (RAVEN) will work as the common ground to facilitate a secure transaction that will take place inside our ecosystem. Enterprise clients who want to rent compute power will do so with RAVEN and contributors of the compute power will be rewarded in RAVEN. Raven is creating a network of compute nodes that utilize idle compute power for the purposes of AI training where speed is the key. A native token is the key to bootstrapping a nascent network. We want to incentivize and reward people all over the world to contribute their compute power to our network. Additionally, we will reward token holders for running masternodes which will be responsible for orchestrating the training of various deep neural networks. Our consensus mechanism is something we call Proof-of-Calculation. Proof-of-Calculation will be the primary guideline for the regulation and distribution of incentives to the compute nodes in the network. Following are the two prime deciders for the incentive distribution: Speed: Depending upon how fast a node can perform gradient calculations (in a neural network) and return it back to the Gradient Collector. Redundancy: The 3 fastest redundant calculation will only qualify for receiving the incentive. This will make sure that the gradients that are getting returned are genuine and of the highest quality.
|1 RAVEN ເຖິງ VND
₫3.5546302
|1 RAVEN ເຖິງ AUD
A$0.000209374
|1 RAVEN ເຖິງ GBP
￡0.00010131
|1 RAVEN ເຖິງ EUR
€0.0001188704
|1 RAVEN ເຖິງ USD
$0.00013508
|1 RAVEN ເຖິງ MYR
RM0.0005767916
|1 RAVEN ເຖິງ TRY
₺0.0052100356
|1 RAVEN ເຖິງ JPY
¥0.019573092
|1 RAVEN ເຖິງ RUB
₽0.0111697652
|1 RAVEN ເຖິງ INR
₹0.0114318204
|1 RAVEN ເຖິງ IDR
Rp2.2144258752
|1 RAVEN ເຖິງ KRW
₩0.1891876448
|1 RAVEN ເຖິງ PHP
₱0.0075185528
|1 RAVEN ເຖິງ EGP
￡E.0.0068566608
|1 RAVEN ເຖິງ BRL
R$0.000763202
|1 RAVEN ເຖິງ CAD
C$0.0001864104
|1 RAVEN ເຖິງ BDT
৳0.016466252
|1 RAVEN ເຖິງ NGN
₦0.2164738048
|1 RAVEN ເຖິງ UAH
₴0.005619328
|1 RAVEN ເຖິງ VES
Bs0.01161688
|1 RAVEN ເຖິງ PKR
Rs0.0380817536
|1 RAVEN ເຖິງ KZT
₸0.0695202728
|1 RAVEN ເຖິງ THB
฿0.004471148
|1 RAVEN ເຖິງ TWD
NT$0.0041483068
|1 RAVEN ເຖິງ AED
د.إ0.0004957436
|1 RAVEN ເຖິງ CHF
Fr0.0001107656
|1 RAVEN ເຖິງ HKD
HK$0.00104687
|1 RAVEN ເຖິງ MAD
.د.م0.0012508408
|1 RAVEN ເຖິງ MXN
$0.0026448664