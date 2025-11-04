ແລກປ່ຽນDEX+
ລາຄາສົດMcFlamingo Tokenຂອງມື້ນີ້0.00003481 USD. ຕິດຕາມການອັບເດດMCFLລາຄາໃນເວລາUSD ຈິງ, ຕາຕະລາງສົດ, ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດ, ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ແລະ ອື່ນໆອີກ. ສຳຫຼວດແນວMCFLໂນ້ມລາຄາຢູ່ MEXC ໄດ້ຢ່າງງ່າຍດາຍດຽວນີ້.

ຂໍ້ມູນເພີ່ມເຕີມກ່ຽວກັບ MCFL

MCFL ຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາ

ແມ່ນຫຍັງ MCFL

MCFL ເວັບໄຊທ໌ທາງການ:

MCFL Tokenomics

MCFL ການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາ

ໂລໂກ້ McFlamingo Token

McFlamingo Token ລາຄາ (MCFL)

ບໍ່ມີລາຍຊື່

1 MCFL ເຖິງUSDລາຄາສົດ:

--
----
-4.30%1D
ຂໍ້ມູນໂທເຄັນນີ້ແມ່ນມາຈາກພາກສ່ວນທີສາມ.
McFlamingo Token (MCFL) ຕາຕະລາງລາຄາສົດ
ອັບເດດໜ້າຫຼ້າສຸດ:2025-11-04 18:49:25 (UTC+8)

McFlamingo Token (MCFL)ຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາ(USD)

ຊ່ວງ​ລາ​ຄາ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ 24 ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ​:
$ 0.00003376
$ 0.00003376$ 0.00003376
ຕໍ່າກວ່າ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ
$ 0.00003645
$ 0.00003645$ 0.00003645
ສູງກວ່າ 24H

$ 0.00003376
$ 0.00003376$ 0.00003376

$ 0.00003645
$ 0.00003645$ 0.00003645

$ 0.00009126
$ 0.00009126$ 0.00009126

$ 0.00003376
$ 0.00003376$ 0.00003376

+0.53%

-4.32%

-20.25%

-20.25%

McFlamingo Token (MCFL) ລາ​ຄາ​ທີ່​ໃຊ້​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ແທ້​ຈິງ​ແມ່ນ $0.00003481. ໃນໄລຍະ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, MCFLມີການເຄື່ອນໄຫວການຊື້ຂາຍລະຫວ່າງລະດັບຕໍ່າສຸດ$ 0.00003376 ແລະ ລະດັບສູງຂອງຕະຫຼາດ$ 0.00003645, ຊີ້ໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງຕະຫຼາດທີ່ມີການປ່ຽນແປງ. MCFLລາຄາທີ່ສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາແມ່ນ$ 0.00009126, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ລາຄາຕໍ່າສຸດແມ່ນ$ 0.00003376.

ໃນແງ່ຂອງການປະຕິບັດໄລຍະສັ້ນ, MCFLມີການປ່ຽນແປງ+0.53%ໃນຊົ່ວໂມງທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, -4.32%24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ແລະ -20.25%7 ມື້. ຂໍ້ມູນນີ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານເຫັນພາບລວມໄວຂອງແນວໂນ້ມລາຄາຫຼ້າສຸດ ແລະ ນະໂຍບາຍດ້ານຕະຫຼາດໃນ MEXC.

McFlamingo Token (MCFL) ຂໍ້ມູນການຕະຫຼາດ

$ 27.26K
$ 27.26K$ 27.26K

--
----

$ 34.81K
$ 34.81K$ 34.81K

782.97M
782.97M 782.97M

999,786,829.876798
999,786,829.876798 999,786,829.876798

ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນແມ່ນກັບປະລິມານMcFlamingo Tokenການຊື້ຂາຍ$ 27.26K 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງຂອງ --. ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນຂອງMCFLແມ່ນ782.97Mກັບການສະຫນອງທັງຫມົດເທົ່າກັບ999786829.876798. ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງຢ່າງເຕັມສ່ວນ (FDV) ແມ່ນ$ 34.81K.

McFlamingo Token (MCFL) ປະຫວັດລາຄາ USD

ໃນລະຫວ່າງມື້ນີ້, ການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງລາຄາ McFlamingo Token ຖຶງ USD ແມ່ນ $ 0.
ໃນ 30 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລາຄາມີການປ່ຽນແປງMcFlamingo Token ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ -0.0000127959.
ໃນ 60 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ McFlamingo Token ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ -0.0000147319.
ໃນ 90 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ McFlamingo Token ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ -0.000018824527630409214.

ໄລຍະເວລາປ່ຽນແປງ (USD)ປ່ຽນແປງ (%)
ມື້ນີ້$ 0-4.32%
30 ມື້$ -0.0000127959-36.75%
60 ວັນ$ -0.0000147319-42.32%
90 ວັນ$ -0.000018824527630409214-35.09%

ແມ່ນຫຍັງ McFlamingo Token (MCFL)

MCFL The McFlamingo token transforms the restaurant experience by turning customer and employee loyalty and rewards into a tradable asset. By using the token, customers aren’t just earning points—they’re gaining a stake in the brand’s ecosystem, which they can use, trade, or hold onto for future value. This is how it bridges both worlds.

Tokenizing the brand allows customers to have a more interactive relationship with the restaurant. Instead of just eating there, they can earn tokens through visits or special events, and those tokens might unlock discounts, exclusive meals, or even voting power on new menu items.

It also gives them a sense of ownership and community, which can keep people engaged and invested beyond just dining. That’s where the real-world value meets the digital asset

A tokenized security is more like stock in a company, while the McFlamingo token is more like a membership perk or loyalty point that also holds value. One is about ownership and investment, the other is about utility and experience.

if employees get tokens for completing tasks, those transactions are recorded on-chain. That means there’s a transparent and immutable record of their contributions.

This can create more accountability and also reward employees in a transparent way. Plus, those tokens can have real value, so it’s a new way to incentivize and keep track of productivity. It ties their efforts directly to the value they help create for the business.

It is different from a traditional employee-owned stock plan. In a stock plan, employees own shares of the company itself, and that’s regulated like any other security.

With tokenized rewards, employees aren’t owning a piece of the company’s equity. Instead, they’re earning tokens tied to specific activities or contributions. It’s more flexible and can be tailored to their role or the success of certain projects, rather than the overall company’s stock performance.

When tasks are completed and token rewards are issued on-chain, that adds to the token’s overall activity and volume. More activity generally means a healthier market, because it shows ongoing engagement.

This steady flow of transactions helps maintain liquidity, which supports price stability. If the token is constantly being earned and used, it prevents sudden price swings because there’s always movement in the market. That’s how on-chain task volume contributes to a stable price

When employees earn tokens, it’s like rewarding them with something that becomes valuable as the ecosystem grows.

If the token’s value increases because of more usage and trust, both employees and the company benefit. It’s a win-win situation if done right. To stabilize the market employees will one able to hopefully in the future stake tokens and in certain situations the restaurant can also buy back tokens if needed.

MEXC ແມ່ນການແລກປ່ຽນສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອນຊັ້ນນໍາທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມໄວ້ວາງໃຈຈາກຜູ້ໃຊ້ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 10 ລ້ານຄົນທົ່ວໂລກ.

McFlamingo Token (MCFL) ຊັບພະຍາກອນ

ເວັບໄຊທ໌ທາງການ

McFlamingo Token ການ​ຄາດ​ຄະ​ເນ​ລາ​ຄາ​ (USD)

McFlamingo Token (MCFL) ມື້ອື່ນ ອາທິດUSDໜ້າ ຫຼື ເດືອນໜ້າຈະມີມູນຄ່າເທົ່າໃດ? ຊັບສິນຂອງທ່ານ McFlamingo Token (MCFL) ຈະມີມູນຄ່າເທົ່າໃດໃນປີ 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028, ຫຼື ແມ້ກະທັ້ງ 10 ຫຼື 20 ປີຈາກນີ້? ໃຊ້ເຄື່ອງມືການຄາດເດົາລາຄາຂອງພວກເຮົາເພື່ອຄົ້ນຫາທັງການຄາດຄະເນໄລຍະສັ້ນ ແລະ ໄລຍະຍາວສໍາລັບMcFlamingo Token.

ກວດເບິ່ງການMcFlamingo Tokenຄາດເດົາລາຄາດຽວນີ້!

MCFL ກັບສະກຸນເງິນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ

McFlamingo Token (MCFL) Tokenomics

ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈຂອງ tokennomics ຂອງMcFlamingo Token (MCFL) ຈະໃຫ້ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈເລິກເຊິ່ງກ່ຽວກັບມູນຄ່າໄລຍະຍາວ ແລະ ທ່າແຮງການຂະຫຍາຍຕົວຂອງມັນ. ຈາກການແຈກຢາຍໂທເຄັນກັບການຄຸ້ມຄອງການສະຫນອງ Tokenomics ເປີດເຜີຍໂຄງສ້າງຫຼັກຂອງເສດຖະກິດຂອງໂຄງການ. ຮຽນຮູ້ກ່ຽວກັບ tokennomics ທີ່ສົມບູນແບບຂອງໂທເຄັນ MCFL ດຽວນີ້!

ຜູ້ຄົນຍັງຖາມວ່າ: ຄຳຖາມອື່ນໆກ່ຽວກັບ McFlamingo Token(MCFL)

ມື້ນີ້ມີMcFlamingo Token (MCFL) ຄ່າເທົ່າໃດ?
ລາຄາສົດ MCFLແມ່ນUSDໄດ້ຮັບ 0.00003481 USDການປັບປຸງໃນເວລາຈິງດ້ວຍຂໍ້ມູນຕະຫຼາດຫຼ້າສຸດ.
ລາຄາMCFLປະຈຸບັນUSDແມ່ນຫຍັງ?
ລາ​ຄາ​ໃນ​MCFLປະ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​USDແມ່ນ$ 0.00003481. ລອງໃຊ້ຕົວແປງ MEXC ສຳລັບການປ່ຽນໂທເຄັນທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ.
ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດແມ່ນຫຍັງMcFlamingo Token?
ມູນ​ຄ່າ​ຕະ​ຫຼາດ​ຂອງMCFL​ແມ່ນ​$ 27.26K USD. ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດ = ລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ປະລິມານການໄຫຼວຽນ. ຊີ້ບອກມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ແລະ ການຈັດອັນດັບຂອງໂທເຄັນ.
ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນແມ່ນຫຍັງMCFL?
ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນMCFLແມ່ນ 782.97M USD.
ລາຄາສູງສຸດຕະຫຼອດເວລາ (ATH) ແມ່ນຫຍັງMCFL?
MCFL ບັນລຸລາຄາ ATH ຂອງ 0.00009126 USD.
ລາຄາຕໍ່າສຸດຕະຫຼອດເວລາ (ATL) ແມ່ນຫຍັງMCFL?
MCFLຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຫັນລາຄາຂອງ ATL ຢູ່ 0.00003376 USD.
ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍແມ່ນເທົ່າໃດMCFL?
ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍສົດ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງສໍາລັບການMCFLແມ່ນ-- USD.
ປີນີ້MCFLຈະສູງຂຶ້ນບໍ?
MCFL ອາດ​ຈະ​ສູງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ປີ​ນີ້ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ສະພາບ​ການ​ຕະຫຼາດ ​ແລະ ການ​ພັດທະນາ​ໂຄງການ. ກວດເບິ່ງMCFLການ​ຄາດ​ຄະ​ເນ​ລາ​ຄາ​ຂອງພວກເຮົາສໍາລັບການວິເຄາະໃນຄວາມເລິກຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ.
ອັບເດດໜ້າຫຼ້າສຸດ:2025-11-04 18:49:25 (UTC+8)

ປະຕິເສດຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ

ລາຄາສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລແມ່ນຂຶ້ນກັບຄວາມສ່ຽງຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ຄວາມຜັນຜວນຂອງລາຄາສູງ. ທ່ານຄວນລົງທຶນໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຜະລິດຕະພັນທີ່ທ່ານຄຸ້ນເຄີຍກັບ ແລະ ບ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານເຂົ້າໃຈຄວາມສ່ຽງທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງ. ທ່ານ​ຄວນ​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ລະ​ມັດ​ລະ​ວັງ​ປະ​ສົບ​ການ​ການ​ລົງ​ທຶນ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​, ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ເງິນ​, ຈຸດ​ປະ​ສົງ​ການ​ລົງ​ທຶນ​ ແລະ ​ຄວາມ​ທົນ​ທານ​ຕໍ່​ຄວາມ​ສ່ຽງ​ ແລະ ​ປຶກ​ສາ​ຫາ​ລື​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ເງິນ​ເປັນ​ເອ​ກະ​ລາດ​ກ່ອນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ລົງ​ທຶນ​ໃດໆ​. ເອກະສານນີ້ບໍ່ຄວນຖືກແປເປັນຄໍາແນະນໍາທາງດ້ານການເງິນ. ການປະຕິບັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາບໍ່ແມ່ນຕົວຊີ້ວັດທີ່ເຊື່ອຖືໄດ້ຂອງການປະຕິບັດໃນອະນາຄົດ. ມູນຄ່າຂອງການລົງທຶນຂອງທ່ານສາມາດຫຼຸດລົງເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນກັບການເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ທ່ານອາດຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄືນຈໍານວນເງິນທີ່ທ່ານລົງທຶນ. ທ່ານມີຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ sole ສໍາລັບການຕັດສິນໃຈລົງທຶນຂອງທ່ານ. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ການສູນເສຍໃດໆທີ່ອາດຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນ. ສໍາລັບຂໍ້ມູນເພີ່ມເຕີມ, ກະລຸນາເບິ່ງເງື່ອນໄຂການນໍາໃຊ້ ແລະ ຄໍາເຕືອນຄວາມສ່ຽງຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ກະລຸນາຮັບຊາບວ່າຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລ ທີ່ກ່າວມາຂ້າງເທິງທີ່ນໍາສະເໜີຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ (ເຊັ່ນ: ລາຄາໃນປັດຈຸບັນຂອງມັນ) ແມ່ນອີງໃສ່ແຫຼ່ງຂໍ້ມູນພາກສ່ວນທີສາມ. ພວກມັນຖືກນໍາສະເໜີໃຫ້ທ່ານໃນ "ຕາມທີ່" ພື້ນຖານ ແລະ ສໍາລັບຈຸດປະສົງຂໍ້ມູນເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ໂດຍບໍ່ມີການເປັນຕົວແທນຫຼືການຮັບປະກັນໃດໆ. ລິ້ງທີ່ສະໜອງໃຫ້ກັບເວັບໄຊທ໌ພາກສ່ວນທີສາມແມ່ນບໍ່ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການຄວບຄຸມຂອງ MEXC. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ຄວາມໜ້າເຊື່ອຖື ແລະ ຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງຂອງເວັບໄຊພາກສ່ວນທີສາມດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະ ເນື້ອຫາຂອງພວກມັນ.

