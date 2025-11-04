ແລກປ່ຽນDEX+
ລາຄາສົດMatchyຂອງມື້ນີ້0 USD. ຕິດຕາມການອັບເດດ$MATCHYລາຄາໃນເວລາUSD ຈິງ, ຕາຕະລາງສົດ, ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດ, ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ແລະ ອື່ນໆອີກ. ສຳຫຼວດແນວ$MATCHYໂນ້ມລາຄາຢູ່ MEXC ໄດ້ຢ່າງງ່າຍດາຍດຽວນີ້.

ຂໍ້ມູນເພີ່ມເຕີມກ່ຽວກັບ $MATCHY

$MATCHY ຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາ

ແມ່ນຫຍັງ $MATCHY

$MATCHY ເວັບໄຊທ໌ທາງການ:

$MATCHY Tokenomics

$MATCHY ການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາ

ໂລໂກ້ Matchy

Matchy ລາຄາ ($MATCHY)

ບໍ່ມີລາຍຊື່

1 $MATCHY ເຖິງUSDລາຄາສົດ:

--
----
0.00%1D
mexc
ຂໍ້ມູນໂທເຄັນນີ້ແມ່ນມາຈາກພາກສ່ວນທີສາມ. MEXC ປະຕິບັດພຽງແຕ່ເປັນການລວບລວມຂໍ້ມູນເທົ່ານັ້ນ.
USD
Matchy ($MATCHY) ຕາຕະລາງລາຄາສົດ
ອັບເດດໜ້າຫຼ້າສຸດ:2025-11-04 17:24:01 (UTC+8)

Matchy ($MATCHY)ຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາ(USD)

ຊ່ວງ​ລາ​ຄາ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ 24 ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ​:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
ຕໍ່າກວ່າ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
ສູງກວ່າ 24H

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

-11.88%

-11.88%

Matchy ($MATCHY) ລາ​ຄາ​ທີ່​ໃຊ້​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ແທ້​ຈິງ​ແມ່ນ --. ໃນໄລຍະ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, $MATCHYມີການເຄື່ອນໄຫວການຊື້ຂາຍລະຫວ່າງລະດັບຕໍ່າສຸດ$ 0 ແລະ ລະດັບສູງຂອງຕະຫຼາດ$ 0, ຊີ້ໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງຕະຫຼາດທີ່ມີການປ່ຽນແປງ. $MATCHYລາຄາທີ່ສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາແມ່ນ$ 0, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ລາຄາຕໍ່າສຸດແມ່ນ$ 0.

ໃນແງ່ຂອງການປະຕິບັດໄລຍະສັ້ນ, $MATCHYມີການປ່ຽນແປງ--ໃນຊົ່ວໂມງທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, --24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ແລະ -11.88%7 ມື້. ຂໍ້ມູນນີ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານເຫັນພາບລວມໄວຂອງແນວໂນ້ມລາຄາຫຼ້າສຸດ ແລະ ນະໂຍບາຍດ້ານຕະຫຼາດໃນ MEXC.

Matchy ($MATCHY) ຂໍ້ມູນການຕະຫຼາດ

$ 99.51K
$ 99.51K$ 99.51K

--
----

$ 99.51K
$ 99.51K$ 99.51K

1000.00M
1000.00M 1000.00M

999,997,307.060396
999,997,307.060396 999,997,307.060396

ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນແມ່ນກັບປະລິມານMatchyການຊື້ຂາຍ$ 99.51K 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງຂອງ --. ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນຂອງ$MATCHYແມ່ນ1000.00Mກັບການສະຫນອງທັງຫມົດເທົ່າກັບ999997307.060396. ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງຢ່າງເຕັມສ່ວນ (FDV) ແມ່ນ$ 99.51K.

Matchy ($MATCHY) ປະຫວັດລາຄາ USD

ໃນລະຫວ່າງມື້ນີ້, ການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງລາຄາ Matchy ຖຶງ USD ແມ່ນ $ 0.
ໃນ 30 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລາຄາມີການປ່ຽນແປງMatchy ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
ໃນ 60 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ Matchy ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
ໃນ 90 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ Matchy ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.

ໄລຍະເວລາປ່ຽນແປງ (USD)ປ່ຽນແປງ (%)
ມື້ນີ້$ 0--
30 ມື້$ 0-46.33%
60 ວັນ$ 0-69.06%
90 ວັນ$ 0--

ແມ່ນຫຍັງ Matchy ($MATCHY)

Matchy Trade: The Meme-Powered AI Prediction Game on Solana

In the ever-evolving world of Web3 gaming, a new wave of on-chain prediction games has been gaining momentum. At the heart of this trend is Matchy Trade, a Solana-based prediction game that blends speculation, memes, and artificial intelligence into a fast-paced, community-driven experience. Designed for degens who thrive on risk and entertainment, Matchy Trade isn’t just another trading game—it’s a survival challenge where every bet, every flip, and every tile reveals a new chance to outplay your rivals.

At its core, Matchy Trade revolves around predicting token moves on Solana. Players place their bets on whether specific tokens will go up or down within short timeframes. But instead of being a simple “yes/no” guessing game, the platform introduces gamified mechanics like tile flipping and survival rounds. Each correct prediction allows a player to advance, while mistakes can push them closer to elimination. This creates an atmosphere that feels like a mix of traditional prediction markets, Web3 gaming tournaments, and meme culture chaos.

The integration of AI takes Matchy Trade to another level. The AI component analyzes patterns, creates meme-driven narratives, and introduces unpredictable twists that keep the experience fresh. This means the game isn’t only about dry data and charts—it’s also about narrative trading, where memes become part of the strategy. Think of it as “degens versus AI memes,” where community humor and human instincts collide with machine-powered dynamics.

What makes Matchy Trade particularly engaging is its social survival aspect. Players aren’t just competing against the charts—they’re competing against each other. The tile-flip mechanism ensures that multiple players can be eliminated in a single round, raising the stakes and making each correct move more rewarding. This creates a thrilling loop of tension, risk-taking, and the chance for spectacular comebacks.

Being built on Solana means the game benefits from fast transactions, low fees, and scalability, making it accessible to a wide global audience. Unlike traditional Web2 prediction apps, where results are opaque, Matchy Trade’s blockchain foundation guarantees transparency, fairness, and verifiable results. Every bet, win, and loss is secured on-chain, ensuring players can trust the system.

In short, Matchy Trade is more than just a trading simulator—it’s a cultural experiment. By combining memes, AI, and community competition, it transforms prediction into entertainment. For degens who live for volatility, humor, and survival-of-the-fittest energy, Matchy Trade could easily become the go-to Solana game to test luck, skill, and meme power—all at once.

MEXC ແມ່ນການແລກປ່ຽນສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອນຊັ້ນນໍາທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມໄວ້ວາງໃຈຈາກຜູ້ໃຊ້ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 10 ລ້ານຄົນທົ່ວໂລກ. ມີຊື່ສຽງເປັນການແລກປ່ຽນທີ່ມີການຄັດເລືອກໂທເຄັນ ທີ່ກວ້າງທີ່ສຸດ, ລາຍຊື່ໂທເຄັນທີ່ໄວທີ່ສຸດ, ແລະ ຄ່າທໍານຽມການຊື້ຂາຍຕ່ໍາສຸດໃນຕະຫຼາດ. ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ MEXC ດຽວນີ້ເພື່ອສຳຜັດກັບສະພາບຄ່ອງອັນດັບຕົ້ນໆ ແລະ ຄ່າທຳນຽມທີ່ແຂ່ງຂັນທີ່ສຸດໃນຕະຫຼາດ!

Matchy ($MATCHY) ຊັບພະຍາກອນ

ເວັບໄຊທ໌ທາງການ

Matchy ການ​ຄາດ​ຄະ​ເນ​ລາ​ຄາ​ (USD)

Matchy ($MATCHY) ມື້ອື່ນ ອາທິດUSDໜ້າ ຫຼື ເດືອນໜ້າຈະມີມູນຄ່າເທົ່າໃດ? ຊັບສິນຂອງທ່ານ Matchy ($MATCHY) ຈະມີມູນຄ່າເທົ່າໃດໃນປີ 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028, ຫຼື ແມ້ກະທັ້ງ 10 ຫຼື 20 ປີຈາກນີ້? ໃຊ້ເຄື່ອງມືການຄາດເດົາລາຄາຂອງພວກເຮົາເພື່ອຄົ້ນຫາທັງການຄາດຄະເນໄລຍະສັ້ນ ແລະ ໄລຍະຍາວສໍາລັບMatchy.

ກວດເບິ່ງການMatchyຄາດເດົາລາຄາດຽວນີ້!

$MATCHY ກັບສະກຸນເງິນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ

Matchy ($MATCHY) Tokenomics

ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈຂອງ tokennomics ຂອງMatchy ($MATCHY) ຈະໃຫ້ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈເລິກເຊິ່ງກ່ຽວກັບມູນຄ່າໄລຍະຍາວ ແລະ ທ່າແຮງການຂະຫຍາຍຕົວຂອງມັນ. ຈາກການແຈກຢາຍໂທເຄັນກັບການຄຸ້ມຄອງການສະຫນອງ Tokenomics ເປີດເຜີຍໂຄງສ້າງຫຼັກຂອງເສດຖະກິດຂອງໂຄງການ. ຮຽນຮູ້ກ່ຽວກັບ tokennomics ທີ່ສົມບູນແບບຂອງໂທເຄັນ $MATCHY ດຽວນີ້!

ຜູ້ຄົນຍັງຖາມວ່າ: ຄຳຖາມອື່ນໆກ່ຽວກັບ Matchy($MATCHY)

ມື້ນີ້ມີMatchy ($MATCHY) ຄ່າເທົ່າໃດ?
ລາຄາສົດ $MATCHYແມ່ນUSDໄດ້ຮັບ 0 USDການປັບປຸງໃນເວລາຈິງດ້ວຍຂໍ້ມູນຕະຫຼາດຫຼ້າສຸດ.
ລາຄາ$MATCHYປະຈຸບັນUSDແມ່ນຫຍັງ?
ລາ​ຄາ​ໃນ​$MATCHYປະ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​USDແມ່ນ$ 0. ລອງໃຊ້ຕົວແປງ MEXC ສຳລັບການປ່ຽນໂທເຄັນທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ.
ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດແມ່ນຫຍັງMatchy?
ມູນ​ຄ່າ​ຕະ​ຫຼາດ​ຂອງ$MATCHY​ແມ່ນ​$ 99.51K USD. ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດ = ລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ປະລິມານການໄຫຼວຽນ. ຊີ້ບອກມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ແລະ ການຈັດອັນດັບຂອງໂທເຄັນ.
ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນແມ່ນຫຍັງ$MATCHY?
ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນ$MATCHYແມ່ນ 1000.00M USD.
ລາຄາສູງສຸດຕະຫຼອດເວລາ (ATH) ແມ່ນຫຍັງ$MATCHY?
$MATCHY ບັນລຸລາຄາ ATH ຂອງ 0 USD.
ລາຄາຕໍ່າສຸດຕະຫຼອດເວລາ (ATL) ແມ່ນຫຍັງ$MATCHY?
$MATCHYຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຫັນລາຄາຂອງ ATL ຢູ່ 0 USD.
ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍແມ່ນເທົ່າໃດ$MATCHY?
ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍສົດ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງສໍາລັບການ$MATCHYແມ່ນ-- USD.
ປີນີ້$MATCHYຈະສູງຂຶ້ນບໍ?
$MATCHY ອາດ​ຈະ​ສູງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ປີ​ນີ້ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ສະພາບ​ການ​ຕະຫຼາດ ​ແລະ ການ​ພັດທະນາ​ໂຄງການ. ກວດເບິ່ງ$MATCHYການ​ຄາດ​ຄະ​ເນ​ລາ​ຄາ​ຂອງພວກເຮົາສໍາລັບການວິເຄາະໃນຄວາມເລິກຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ.
ອັບເດດໜ້າຫຼ້າສຸດ:2025-11-04 17:24:01 (UTC+8)

Matchy ($MATCHY) ການປັບປຸງອຸດສາຫະກໍາທີ່ສໍາຄັນ

ເວລາ (UTC+8)ປະເພດຂໍ້ມູນ
11-04 05:28:00ການປັບປຸງອຸດສາຫະກໍາ
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million
11-04 03:53:00ການປັບປຸງອຸດສາຫະກໍາ
U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $14.8 million last week, with trading volume reaching $10 billion
11-03 17:18:56ການປັບປຸງອຸດສາຫະກໍາ
Data: October DEX spot trading volume hits all-time high, CEX spot trading volume reaches highest level since January this year
11-02 15:42:00ການປັບປຸງອຸດສາຫະກໍາ
The total market cap of stablecoins decreased by 0.45% over the past week, still maintaining above $300 billion
11-01 15:13:00ການປັບປຸງອຸດສາຫະກໍາ
Bitcoin's October monthly candle closed down 3.69%, marking the third declining October in history
11-01 13:14:00ການປັບປຸງອຸດສາຫະກໍາ
Crypto market shows slight warming, all three major U.S. stock indices record at least six consecutive monthly gains

ປະຕິເສດຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ

ລາຄາສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລແມ່ນຂຶ້ນກັບຄວາມສ່ຽງຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ຄວາມຜັນຜວນຂອງລາຄາສູງ. ທ່ານຄວນລົງທຶນໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຜະລິດຕະພັນທີ່ທ່ານຄຸ້ນເຄີຍກັບ ແລະ ບ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານເຂົ້າໃຈຄວາມສ່ຽງທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງ. ທ່ານ​ຄວນ​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ລະ​ມັດ​ລະ​ວັງ​ປະ​ສົບ​ການ​ການ​ລົງ​ທຶນ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​, ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ເງິນ​, ຈຸດ​ປະ​ສົງ​ການ​ລົງ​ທຶນ​ ແລະ ​ຄວາມ​ທົນ​ທານ​ຕໍ່​ຄວາມ​ສ່ຽງ​ ແລະ ​ປຶກ​ສາ​ຫາ​ລື​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ເງິນ​ເປັນ​ເອ​ກະ​ລາດ​ກ່ອນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ລົງ​ທຶນ​ໃດໆ​. ເອກະສານນີ້ບໍ່ຄວນຖືກແປເປັນຄໍາແນະນໍາທາງດ້ານການເງິນ. ການປະຕິບັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາບໍ່ແມ່ນຕົວຊີ້ວັດທີ່ເຊື່ອຖືໄດ້ຂອງການປະຕິບັດໃນອະນາຄົດ. ມູນຄ່າຂອງການລົງທຶນຂອງທ່ານສາມາດຫຼຸດລົງເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນກັບການເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ທ່ານອາດຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄືນຈໍານວນເງິນທີ່ທ່ານລົງທຶນ. ທ່ານມີຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ sole ສໍາລັບການຕັດສິນໃຈລົງທຶນຂອງທ່ານ. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ການສູນເສຍໃດໆທີ່ອາດຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນ. ສໍາລັບຂໍ້ມູນເພີ່ມເຕີມ, ກະລຸນາເບິ່ງເງື່ອນໄຂການນໍາໃຊ້ ແລະ ຄໍາເຕືອນຄວາມສ່ຽງຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ກະລຸນາຮັບຊາບວ່າຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລ ທີ່ກ່າວມາຂ້າງເທິງທີ່ນໍາສະເໜີຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ (ເຊັ່ນ: ລາຄາໃນປັດຈຸບັນຂອງມັນ) ແມ່ນອີງໃສ່ແຫຼ່ງຂໍ້ມູນພາກສ່ວນທີສາມ. ພວກມັນຖືກນໍາສະເໜີໃຫ້ທ່ານໃນ "ຕາມທີ່" ພື້ນຖານ ແລະ ສໍາລັບຈຸດປະສົງຂໍ້ມູນເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ໂດຍບໍ່ມີການເປັນຕົວແທນຫຼືການຮັບປະກັນໃດໆ. ລິ້ງທີ່ສະໜອງໃຫ້ກັບເວັບໄຊທ໌ພາກສ່ວນທີສາມແມ່ນບໍ່ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການຄວບຄຸມຂອງ MEXC. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ຄວາມໜ້າເຊື່ອຖື ແລະ ຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງຂອງເວັບໄຊພາກສ່ວນທີສາມດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະ ເນື້ອຫາຂອງພວກມັນ.

