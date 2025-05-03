Divi ລາຄາ (DIVI)
ລາຄາສົດຂອງ Divi (DIVI) ມື້ນີ້ແມ່ນ 0.00140775USD. ມັນມີອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຂອງ $ 6.02MUSD. DIVI ຖຶງ USD ລາຄາໄດ້ຖືກປັບປຸງໃນເວລາຈິງ.
ປະສິດທິພາບຕະຫຼາດDiviຫຼັກ:
- ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງແມ່ນ -- USD
- Divi ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາໃນມື້ແມ່ນ -3.75%
- ມັນມີການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນຂອງ 4.28B USD
ຮັບການອັບເດດລາຄາຕາມເວລາຈິງDIVI ຖຶງ USD ຂອງລາຄາໃນ MEXC. ຕິດຕາມຂໍ້ມູນຫຼ້າສຸດ ແລະ ການວິເຄາະຕະຫຼາດ. ມັນເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນສໍາລັບການຕັດສິນໃຈການຊື້ຂາຍທີ່ສະຫຼາດໃນຕະຫຼາດສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລທີ່ມີຄວາມໄວ.DIVI MEXC ແມ່ນແພລດຟອມໄປເຖິງຂອງທ່ານສໍາລັບຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ.
ໃນລະຫວ່າງມື້ນີ້, ການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງລາຄາ Divi ຖຶງ USD ແມ່ນ $ 0.
ໃນ 30 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລາຄາມີການປ່ຽນແປງDivi ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ -0.0002986645.
ໃນ 60 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ Divi ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ -0.0001816388.
ໃນ 90 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ Divi ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ -0.0018705292971581087.
|ໄລຍະເວລາ
|ປ່ຽນແປງ (USD)
|ປ່ຽນແປງ (%)
|ມື້ນີ້
|$ 0
|-3.75%
|30 ມື້
|$ -0.0002986645
|-21.21%
|60 ວັນ
|$ -0.0001816388
|-12.90%
|90 ວັນ
|$ -0.0018705292971581087
|-57.05%
ຄົ້ນພົບການວິເຄາະລາຄາຫຼ້າສຸດຂອງ Divi: ລໍາດັບຕໍ່າ ແລະ ສູງ 24ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ATH ແລະ ການປ່ຽນແປງປະຈໍາວັນ:
+0.66%
-3.75%
-21.69%
ເຈາະລຶກສະຖິຕິຕະຫຼາດ: ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດ, ປະລິມານ 24h ແລະ ການສະໜອງ:
Divi is an eco-friendly blockchain project with two fundamental principles: self-custody & simplicity. True to the founding vision of "crypto made easy," Divi is on a mission to reduce the complexity of blockchain technology with uncompromising self-custodial solutions, all while enabling network participants to earn a competitive rate of return (ROR). By leveraging its proof of stake (POS) consensus mechanism distributed across a diverse ecosystem of individual nodes, Divi offers a scalable FinTech solution ready for global adoption. Divi has developed an innovative, patent-pending UX-focused mobile wallet simple enough for non-technical users. Divi’s mobile solution, DiviWallet, is 100% self-custodial with near-instant global settlement and ultra-low transaction fees. Divi Wallet has several features that make it stand out from other mobile crypto wallets: human-readable addresses, non-custodial staking vaults, a lottery block, the ability to deploy a mobile masternode in one click, and supports in-app swaps between nearly 300 different crypto assets. Since completing the goals laid out in the original whitepaper, an updated roadmap was released in September 2022. Complete with vertically integrated solutions, Divi will allow organizations the ability to integrate their self-custodial wallet into their own business ecosystems. Other roadmap highlights include a robust DeFi protocol which will strengthen the $DIVI trading market, an innovative liquidity provisioning protocol for NFTs, and a loyalty framework that enables businesses to collaborate quicker and share loyalty assets. In addition, through the LightningWorks initiative, users will be able to utilize $DIVI via interactive comics, NFTs, and Web 3.0 gaming. Of course, users can expect continued coin integrations, as well.
|1 DIVI ເຖິງ VND
₫37.04494125
|1 DIVI ເຖິງ AUD
A$0.0021820125
|1 DIVI ເຖິງ GBP
￡0.0010558125
|1 DIVI ເຖິງ EUR
€0.00123882
|1 DIVI ເຖິງ USD
$0.00140775
|1 DIVI ເຖິງ MYR
RM0.0060110925
|1 DIVI ເຖິງ TRY
₺0.0542969175
|1 DIVI ເຖິງ JPY
¥0.203982975
|1 DIVI ເຖິງ RUB
₽0.1164068475
|1 DIVI ເຖິງ INR
₹0.1191378825
|1 DIVI ເຖິງ IDR
Rp23.07786516
|1 DIVI ເຖິງ KRW
₩1.97163834
|1 DIVI ເຖິງ PHP
₱0.078355365
|1 DIVI ເຖິງ EGP
￡E.0.07145739
|1 DIVI ເຖິງ BRL
R$0.0079537875
|1 DIVI ເຖິງ CAD
C$0.001942695
|1 DIVI ເຖິງ BDT
৳0.171604725
|1 DIVI ເຖິງ NGN
₦2.25600384
|1 DIVI ເຖິງ UAH
₴0.0585624
|1 DIVI ເຖິງ VES
Bs0.1210665
|1 DIVI ເຖິງ PKR
Rs0.39687288
|1 DIVI ເຖິງ KZT
₸0.724512615
|1 DIVI ເຖິງ THB
฿0.046596525
|1 DIVI ເຖິງ TWD
NT$0.0432320025
|1 DIVI ເຖິງ AED
د.إ0.0051664425
|1 DIVI ເຖິງ CHF
Fr0.001154355
|1 DIVI ເຖິງ HKD
HK$0.0109100625
|1 DIVI ເຖິງ MAD
.د.م0.013035765
|1 DIVI ເຖິງ MXN
$0.027563745