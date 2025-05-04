Bangkit ລາຄາ (BKIT)
ລາຄາສົດຂອງ Bangkit (BKIT) ມື້ນີ້ແມ່ນ 0USD. ມັນມີອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຂອງ $ 77.04KUSD. BKIT ຖຶງ USD ລາຄາໄດ້ຖືກປັບປຸງໃນເວລາຈິງ.
ປະສິດທິພາບຕະຫຼາດBangkitຫຼັກ:
- ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງແມ່ນ -- USD
- Bangkit ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາໃນມື້ແມ່ນ +1.80%
- ມັນມີການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນຂອງ 80.00B USD
ຮັບການອັບເດດລາຄາຕາມເວລາຈິງBKIT ຖຶງ USD ຂອງລາຄາໃນ MEXC. ຕິດຕາມຂໍ້ມູນຫຼ້າສຸດ ແລະ ການວິເຄາະຕະຫຼາດ. ມັນເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນສໍາລັບການຕັດສິນໃຈການຊື້ຂາຍທີ່ສະຫຼາດໃນຕະຫຼາດສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລທີ່ມີຄວາມໄວ.BKIT MEXC ແມ່ນແພລດຟອມໄປເຖິງຂອງທ່ານສໍາລັບຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ.
ໃນລະຫວ່າງມື້ນີ້, ການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງລາຄາ Bangkit ຖຶງ USD ແມ່ນ $ 0.
ໃນ 30 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລາຄາມີການປ່ຽນແປງBangkit ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
ໃນ 60 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ Bangkit ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
ໃນ 90 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ Bangkit ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
|ໄລຍະເວລາ
|ປ່ຽນແປງ (USD)
|ປ່ຽນແປງ (%)
|ມື້ນີ້
|$ 0
|+1.80%
|30 ມື້
|$ 0
|-3.00%
|60 ວັນ
|$ 0
|-0.28%
|90 ວັນ
|$ 0
|--
ຄົ້ນພົບການວິເຄາະລາຄາຫຼ້າສຸດຂອງ Bangkit: ລໍາດັບຕໍ່າ ແລະ ສູງ 24ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ATH ແລະ ການປ່ຽນແປງປະຈໍາວັນ:
-0.01%
+1.80%
+2.79%
ເຈາະລຶກສະຖິຕິຕະຫຼາດ: ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດ, ປະລິມານ 24h ແລະ ການສະໜອງ:
Bangkit ($BKIT) is the inaugural token launched by Meme Blind Box, a groundbreaking AI agent designed to autonomously create meme tokens on the Base blockchain, with a unique twist—it’s driven by community sentiment and trends. This innovative approach marks a significant evolution in the world of meme tokens, merging artificial intelligence with the power of decentralized, community-driven creativity. The result is a dynamic ecosystem where the voice of the community directly shapes the narrative, style, and success of the tokens. The story of $BKIT began at Devcon 2024 in Bangkok during a live demonstration that captivated audiences with its potential to revolutionize how meme tokens are conceived and adopted. This milestone marked the birth of a new era where tokens are not only AI-generated but also community-owned, creating a symbiotic relationship between technology and its supporters. By harnessing the power of collective input, $BKIT exemplifies a spirit of inclusivity, creativity, and shared ownership. Bangkit is more than a token; it represents a movement—an invitation to join the Bangkit Litter 🐱, a growing community of enthusiasts who embrace the limitless possibilities of AI-crafted tokens. Together, they are redefining the meme token landscape, pushing boundaries, and unleashing the collective imagination to create something truly extraordinary. Whether you're a blockchain enthusiast, a creative mind, or a meme lover, $BKIT offers an opportunity to be part of a vibrant, collaborative journey into the future of tokenomics. Jump in today and explore the exciting world of $BKIT—where AI innovation meets human ingenuity.
MEXC ແມ່ນການແລກປ່ຽນສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອນຊັ້ນນໍາທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມໄວ້ວາງໃຈຈາກຜູ້ໃຊ້ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 10 ລ້ານຄົນທົ່ວໂລກ. ມີຊື່ສຽງເປັນການແລກປ່ຽນທີ່ມີການຄັດເລືອກໂທເຄັນ ທີ່ກວ້າງທີ່ສຸດ, ລາຍຊື່ໂທເຄັນທີ່ໄວທີ່ສຸດ, ແລະ ຄ່າທໍານຽມການຊື້ຂາຍຕ່ໍາສຸດໃນຕະຫຼາດ. ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ MEXC ດຽວນີ້ເພື່ອສຳຜັດກັບສະພາບຄ່ອງອັນດັບຕົ້ນໆ ແລະ ຄ່າທຳນຽມທີ່ແຂ່ງຂັນທີ່ສຸດໃນຕະຫຼາດ!
ລາຄາສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລແມ່ນຂຶ້ນກັບຄວາມສ່ຽງຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ຄວາມຜັນຜວນຂອງລາຄາສູງ. ທ່ານຄວນລົງທຶນໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຜະລິດຕະພັນທີ່ທ່ານຄຸ້ນເຄີຍກັບ ແລະ ບ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານເຂົ້າໃຈຄວາມສ່ຽງທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງ. ທ່ານຄວນພິຈາລະນາລະມັດລະວັງປະສົບການການລົງທຶນຂອງທ່ານ, ສະຖານະການທາງດ້ານການເງິນ, ຈຸດປະສົງການລົງທຶນ ແລະ ຄວາມທົນທານຕໍ່ຄວາມສ່ຽງ ແລະ ປຶກສາຫາລືທາງດ້ານການເງິນເປັນເອກະລາດກ່ອນທີ່ຈະລົງທຶນໃດໆ. ເອກະສານນີ້ບໍ່ຄວນຖືກແປເປັນຄໍາແນະນໍາທາງດ້ານການເງິນ. ການປະຕິບັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາບໍ່ແມ່ນຕົວຊີ້ວັດທີ່ເຊື່ອຖືໄດ້ຂອງການປະຕິບັດໃນອະນາຄົດ. ມູນຄ່າຂອງການລົງທຶນຂອງທ່ານສາມາດຫຼຸດລົງເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນກັບການເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ທ່ານອາດຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄືນຈໍານວນເງິນທີ່ທ່ານລົງທຶນ. ທ່ານມີຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ sole ສໍາລັບການຕັດສິນໃຈລົງທຶນຂອງທ່ານ. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ການສູນເສຍໃດໆທີ່ອາດຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນ. ສໍາລັບຂໍ້ມູນເພີ່ມເຕີມ, ກະລຸນາເບິ່ງເງື່ອນໄຂການນໍາໃຊ້ ແລະ ຄໍາເຕືອນຄວາມສ່ຽງຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ກະລຸນາຮັບຊາບວ່າຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລ ທີ່ກ່າວມາຂ້າງເທິງທີ່ນໍາສະເໜີຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ (ເຊັ່ນ: ລາຄາໃນປັດຈຸບັນຂອງມັນ) ແມ່ນອີງໃສ່ແຫຼ່ງຂໍ້ມູນພາກສ່ວນທີສາມ. ພວກມັນຖືກນໍາສະເໜີໃຫ້ທ່ານໃນ "ຕາມທີ່" ພື້ນຖານ ແລະ ສໍາລັບຈຸດປະສົງຂໍ້ມູນເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ໂດຍບໍ່ມີການເປັນຕົວແທນຫຼືການຮັບປະກັນໃດໆ. ລິ້ງທີ່ສະໜອງໃຫ້ກັບເວັບໄຊທ໌ພາກສ່ວນທີສາມແມ່ນບໍ່ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການຄວບຄຸມຂອງ MEXC. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ຄວາມໜ້າເຊື່ອຖື ແລະ ຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງຂອງເວັບໄຊພາກສ່ວນທີສາມດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະ ເນື້ອຫາຂອງພວກມັນ.
|1 BKIT ເຖິງ VND
₫--
|1 BKIT ເຖິງ AUD
A$--
|1 BKIT ເຖິງ GBP
￡--
|1 BKIT ເຖິງ EUR
€--
|1 BKIT ເຖິງ USD
$--
|1 BKIT ເຖິງ MYR
RM--
|1 BKIT ເຖິງ TRY
₺--
|1 BKIT ເຖິງ JPY
¥--
|1 BKIT ເຖິງ RUB
₽--
|1 BKIT ເຖິງ INR
₹--
|1 BKIT ເຖິງ IDR
Rp--
|1 BKIT ເຖິງ KRW
₩--
|1 BKIT ເຖິງ PHP
₱--
|1 BKIT ເຖິງ EGP
￡E.--
|1 BKIT ເຖິງ BRL
R$--
|1 BKIT ເຖິງ CAD
C$--
|1 BKIT ເຖິງ BDT
৳--
|1 BKIT ເຖິງ NGN
₦--
|1 BKIT ເຖິງ UAH
₴--
|1 BKIT ເຖິງ VES
Bs--
|1 BKIT ເຖິງ PKR
Rs--
|1 BKIT ເຖິງ KZT
₸--
|1 BKIT ເຖິງ THB
฿--
|1 BKIT ເຖິງ TWD
NT$--
|1 BKIT ເຖິງ AED
د.إ--
|1 BKIT ເຖິງ CHF
Fr--
|1 BKIT ເຖິງ HKD
HK$--
|1 BKIT ເຖິງ MAD
.د.م--
|1 BKIT ເຖິງ MXN
$--